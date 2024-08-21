« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 02:17:40 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August 21, 2024, 01:37:19 pm
Maybe Trent doesn't want to sign?

You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 02:20:11 pm
Quote from: peachybum on August 21, 2024, 02:17:40 pm
You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.

100% sure he has great insurance coverage
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 03:06:09 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 21, 2024, 01:18:10 pm
Would 350k-400k change Trent's mind.  Surely Madrid cant afford to give him that much.  They have to pay Mbappe Jude Vini-jr etc too
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm
Quote from: jepovic on August 21, 2024, 03:06:09 pm
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.

Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 03:43:26 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 04:18:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on August 21, 2024, 03:43:26 pm
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.

I agree, you're correct...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 04:23:03 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...

I agree in broad terms.

These elite players earn a lot outside of their normal 'work' contracts. I remember reading somewhere quite a long time ago, that Mo's basic wage is a much smaller % of what you would think against what he actually earns from endorsements, profile and so on. I seem to remember he was basically earning about £1m per week but I could be mistaken.

With Trent it won`t be the same level because of profile, but to some extent his LFC earnings whilst important will be far from his only source of income, and I think to some extent that with players at this level it isn`t just about the money.  If the club value him (and I do for one) as highly as Mo then he should be earning something similar from his LFC contract as that says a lot to him as well i.e. you're one of our top players/earners.

If he wants to stay then this gets done easily. If he doesn`t, then we should be asking questions as to why this wasn`t addressed 12 months ago, or why we haven`t sold for a significant fee etc etc etc

I really really hope it gets done soon
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 05:53:20 pm
Quote from: Qston on August 21, 2024, 04:23:03 pm
I agree in broad terms.


That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
August 21, 2024, 06:14:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 05:53:20 pm
That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...
Hes worth the top levels our club can offer which we will. Then its up to him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm
How good a fit is he for Slot's system? I honestly don't know nor have an opinion. I'm hoping folks with more tactical knowledge than I do may have an opinion.


I do wonder if this has something to do with his hesitating to sign with us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm
How good a fit is he for Slot's system? I honestly don't know nor have an opinion. I'm hoping folks with more tactical knowledge than I do may have an opinion.


I do wonder if this has something to do with his hesitating to sign with us.

I think with TAA's talent, he sort of makes a (good) coach figure out how to use him.  You'd be crazy not to.  Anyone that can't get a performance out of Trent isn't much of a coach it seems to me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm
How good a fit is he for Slot's system? I honestly don't know nor have an opinion. I'm hoping folks with more tactical knowledge than I do may have an opinion.


I do wonder if this has something to do with his hesitating to sign with us.
Literally perfect
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:10:51 am
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Literally perfect

Yes, sumptuous passes like a couple in the last game - mean a decent coach will always find a place for him.
