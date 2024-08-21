« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15360 on: August 21, 2024, 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 21, 2024, 01:37:19 pm
Maybe Trent doesn't want to sign?

You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.
peachybum:

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15361 on: August 21, 2024, 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on August 21, 2024, 02:17:40 pm
You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.

100% sure he has great insurance coverage
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15362 on: August 21, 2024, 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 21, 2024, 01:18:10 pm
Would 350k-400k change Trent's mind.  Surely Madrid cant afford to give him that much.  They have to pay Mbappe Jude Vini-jr etc too
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15363 on: August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on August 21, 2024, 03:06:09 pm
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.

Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15364 on: August 21, 2024, 03:43:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15365 on: August 21, 2024, 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on August 21, 2024, 03:43:26 pm
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.

I agree, you're correct...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15366 on: August 21, 2024, 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...

I agree in broad terms.

These elite players earn a lot outside of their normal 'work' contracts. I remember reading somewhere quite a long time ago, that Mo's basic wage is a much smaller % of what you would think against what he actually earns from endorsements, profile and so on. I seem to remember he was basically earning about £1m per week but I could be mistaken.

With Trent it won`t be the same level because of profile, but to some extent his LFC earnings whilst important will be far from his only source of income, and I think to some extent that with players at this level it isn`t just about the money.  If the club value him (and I do for one) as highly as Mo then he should be earning something similar from his LFC contract as that says a lot to him as well i.e. you're one of our top players/earners.

If he wants to stay then this gets done easily. If he doesn`t, then we should be asking questions as to why this wasn`t addressed 12 months ago, or why we haven`t sold for a significant fee etc etc etc

I really really hope it gets done soon
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15367 on: August 21, 2024, 05:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 21, 2024, 04:23:03 pm
I agree in broad terms.


That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15368 on: August 21, 2024, 06:14:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2024, 05:53:20 pm
That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...
Hes worth the top levels our club can offer which we will. Then its up to him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15369 on: August 21, 2024, 06:26:48 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on August 21, 2024, 03:06:09 pm
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.

Youre forgetting the sign on bonus hed receive
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15370 on: Yesterday at 02:31:41 am »
Whether he stays or goes, Bellingham being his mate/"in his ear" will have f*all to do with any decision.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15371 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 02:31:41 am
Whether he stays or goes, Bellingham being his mate/"in his ear" will have f*all to do with any decision.
It would give him a unique insight into the culture/training methods etc., making it feel less like a step into the unknown. As somebody who's moved countries several times, that sort of thing can really help. He may have millions of pairs of eyes on him and millions in his pocket, but he's still human.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15372 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 am »
Madrid isn't San Sebastian that's for sure.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15373 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 am »
Another thing which he might need to consider, would Madrid give him the freedom to play as he plays here? Not really sure they would let him play as we do here, basically letting him dictate the game. As good as he is, he is not nailed on to be a success at Madrid either.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15374 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 10:03:37 am
Another thing which he might need to consider, would Madrid give him the freedom to play as he plays here? Not really sure they would let him play as we do here, basically letting him dictate the game. As good as he is, he is not nailed on to be a success at Madrid either.
If he is a top professional, he will have a better mentality and would back himself to shine in Madrid. To be fair, I think he is more talented than anything that Madrid have on their right hand side.
If they are able to get him, they should let him run that right side for them, and he will tear everything up.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15375 on: Yesterday at 12:20:07 pm »
Give him all the clubs money.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15376 on: Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 02:31:41 am
Whether he stays or goes, Bellingham being his mate/"in his ear" will have f*all to do with any decision.
Indeed. These things are narrative conveniences that are trotted out on such occasions.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15377 on: Yesterday at 01:51:06 pm »
Give him a percent ownership.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15378 on: Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
Indeed. These things are narrative conveniences that are trotted out on such occasions.
In most cases I agree as the player has little control over the move.  They will sometimes trot out something after the fact like "I spoke to player X and he told me it would be a great move for me" but it never rings very true.

When the player has complete control of the situation and is possibly undecided then I'm sure it would play a part.  Trent seems like a very self-confident person but he's never lived more than a stone's throw from his parents and for all intents and purposes has spent his whole life at Liverpool FC.  Having a fellow Englishman and 'football friend' at Madrid might make that big step seem not so big.

As I've said before though I think Trent will make the move that he deems best for his career.  Is that replacing Carvajal at Real and being assured of a dozen major trophies or is it staying at Liverpool?  Right now I don't think the club's ambitions match his but I'm not privy to any conversations that go on between FSG and the senior executives.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15379 on: Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm »
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15380 on: Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.

So fuck the side he grew up idolising, that'll show those English bastards.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15381 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.

I've thought the same thing. He's the best attacking right-back in the world, holds the Premier League record for assists by a defender and has won everything at the age of 25. But all people want to focus on is how he 'can't defend' and make him a scapegoat for England being shit. I think it could be an element of that and also just for the experience and accolades of playing for a Real Madrid team that looks like it's going to dominate Spanish and European football for years. I'm a bit pessimistic and wouldn't be surprised if he's off, but I would love to be wrong.

We should do everything in our power to keep him, even if it makes him our highest earner. He is the only one of our world class players who is just entering his prime years.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15382 on: Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm
So fuck the side he grew up idolising, that'll show those English bastards.

Thanks an easy way of looking at it from a fans perspective, but who knows what the effects have been for him all these years. It seems to me he values not just being a LFC legend, but he also values his participation in the England setup too. Even if we believe that the media attention hasnt affected his own psyche, you know it certainly does affect the ones who run the England setup. It couldnt have been easy on him sitting on the bench at the Euros watching Walker fuck it up.

If you think about it from his perspective, you could say that even if he picks up sticks and moves to Spain for example, that he can go with the fans blessing as most of us will blame FSG for not fronting up the money. Not that I believe he is purposely trying to sabotage the club, but it is very possible that he does want to get away from all this scrutiny. Because we all know journalists here can be very tribal, never mind the fans on the internet who make up the percentage who arent supporting Liverpool. In Spain, even though we know they can be tough on their stars there, he has a chance of thriving out of the England spotlight, much like Trippier did.

In my mind, he is a young professional player earning a lot of dough, but also a young adult that sometimes can be seemingly vulnerable. I dont think its out of the question he is considering this.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15383 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Would love to know how Hughes is justifying getting him to sign a new contract just now?

How do you justify ambition to a player whos about to hit his prime when weve done nothing this summer to show any sort of ambition. Standing still while the likes of city and Arsenal improve their squads.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15384 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
Anyone who thinks " he can go with the fans blessing" is living in cuckooland.

Michael Owen, who was years past his prime, left the club (and we got 8 mill for him)
Fernando Torres, also past his prime, left the club (and we got 50 mill for him).

Both of them were reviled for leaving.

Trent, who is slap bang in his prime, is our most valuable asset, he leaves for nothing and will "have our blessing" in doing so?

Que?

We are not Everton.

While the owners (who have mismanaged the club for over 4 years in transfers (with the lack of backing at crucial moments) and contracts (allowing them to run down) will rightly be castigated if such a thing transpires, Trent will be ending any future affiliation with the club. That seems unthinkable to say right now as he is still with us, but he jumps ship for nothing to play against us (that's if we are still a CL qualifying side, which is beginning to look more unlikely) this will happen. That mural would be the first thing that gets painted over.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15385 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm »
It's also possible that he might just want a new challenge or new experience.  So why not move to Spain and play for a few years there?

Taking the fandom out of it, people tend to enjoy and encourage new experiences, so Trent might feel the same way.  Obviously being a footballer isn't the same as some bloke working in an office being transferred to the Madrid office for a few years, but the underlying principle and desire to try something new is there.

It would be shit for us, but given his contract is running out, he has the leverage.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15386 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 02:10:43 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Anyone who thinks " he can go with the fans blessing" is living in cuckooland.

Michael Owen, who was years past his prime, left the club (and we got 8 mill for him)
Fernando Torres, also past his prime, left the club (and we got 50 mill for him).

Both of them were reviled for leaving.

Trent, who is slap bang in his prime, is our most valuable asset, he leaves for nothing and will "have our blessing" in doing so?

Que?

We are not Everton.

While the owners (who have mismanaged the club for over 4 years in transfers (with the lack of backing at crucial moments) and contracts (allowing them to run down) will rightly be castigated if such a thing transpires, Trent will be ending any future affiliation with the club. That seems unthinkable to say right now as he is still with us, but he jumps ship for nothing to play against us (that's if we are still a CL qualifying side, which is beginning to look more unlikely) this will happen. That mural would be the first thing that gets painted over.

Both of those examples were bitter experiences because they forced themselves out by downing tools, and then going on to play for our rivals. There are many more examples of players leaving here for minimal sums in their primes who are still revered by the fans, Xabi and Mascherano for example.

The thing is, the contract should have been done for him a year ago even when Klopp was around. Is it because of the club not offering a deal, or did he refuse to sign one? Regardless, I can understand why VVD and Salah may be still off the hook at the moment, but I can't understand why he's still unsigned.

If he chose to go somewhere else, I would think he has every right to do it. If we look at it from another way, what if the club indeed are trying to lowball him? Is he forced to stay because he will be worried that we're going to paint his mural over?
