So fuck the side he grew up idolising, that'll show those English bastards.



Thanks an easy way of looking at it from a fans perspective, but who knows what the effects have been for him all these years. It seems to me he values not just being a LFC legend, but he also values his participation in the England setup too. Even if we believe that the media attention hasnt affected his own psyche, you know it certainly does affect the ones who run the England setup. It couldnt have been easy on him sitting on the bench at the Euros watching Walker fuck it up.If you think about it from his perspective, you could say that even if he picks up sticks and moves to Spain for example, that he can go with the fans blessing as most of us will blame FSG for not fronting up the money. Not that I believe he is purposely trying to sabotage the club, but it is very possible that he does want to get away from all this scrutiny. Because we all know journalists here can be very tribal, never mind the fans on the internet who make up the percentage who arent supporting Liverpool. In Spain, even though we know they can be tough on their stars there, he has a chance of thriving out of the England spotlight, much like Trippier did.In my mind, he is a young professional player earning a lot of dough, but also a young adult that sometimes can be seemingly vulnerable. I dont think its out of the question he is considering this.