Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1538503 times)

Online mullyred94

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15320 on: August 18, 2024, 10:55:57 am »
400k per week just give it to him

million bonus at 10 assists
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15321 on: August 18, 2024, 03:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2024, 10:36:18 am
It was. Amazing how much time and space he was given though! He retrieved a loose ball, looked like he was heading backwards, then just casually turned and crossed without any Ipswich player being within about 10 yards of him!

Just part of a really classy performance, think hes going to be fantastic under Slot, will score goals as well.
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15322 on: Yesterday at 09:55:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 18, 2024, 03:38:55 pm
Just part of a really classy performance, think hes going to be fantastic under Slot, will score goals as well.

Lets enjoy the one season he has under him then! Desperately hope Im wrong but the writing is on the wall it feels like.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #15323 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:55:29 am
Lets enjoy the one season he has under him then! Desperately hope Im wrong but the writing is on the wall it feels like.

You dont get to enjoy Liverpool at that age and leave on a free. It doesnt work like that, there will be a lot of negativity and scrutiny.
Offline Jm55

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15324 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 am »
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.
Online jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15325 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:38:37 am
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.
There's nobody arguing that it would be illegal of course, just shitty behaviour.
The fans would get pissed off but move on quickly, especially with another home grown player filling his shoes immediately.
Online Bobsackamano

« Reply #15326 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 am »
If he's decided to go to Madrid next year, which he is perfectly entitled to do then it would be madness on his behalf to sign another contract now. That's just not a realistic scenario.

In the football food chain for some reason Madrid and Barca (when not bankrupt) seems to be right at the top and every now and again they'll get what we see as one of ours. However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

He may stay anyway, only Trent knows, or maybe he doesn't even know yet himself. Even if he does we have a ready made replacement sitting in the wings so not something the club should overly stress about.
Offline Qston

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15327 on: Yesterday at 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
If he's decided to go to Madrid next year, which he is perfectly entitled to do then it would be madness on his behalf to sign another contract now. That's just not a realistic scenario.

In the football food chain for some reason Madrid and Barca (when not bankrupt) seems to be right at the top and every now and again they'll get what we see as one of ours. However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

He may stay anyway, only Trent knows, or maybe he doesn't even know yet himself. Even if he does we have a ready made replacement sitting in the wings so not something the club should overly stress about.

I am sorry mate but that is bollocks. Don`t get me wrong. Bradley is a good right back, but we are talking about the best young player the club has produced in a few decades. Trent is an elite talent. We should be doing anything we can to get him signed to a new contract, and with 12 months to run should be stressed about it. We simply cannot let one of our best players, who is a scouser, walk away at the end of his contract.

For what it's worth, I think he will sign a new contract anyway.
Offline Jm55

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15328 on: Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:52:15 am
There's nobody arguing that it would be illegal of course, just shitty behaviour.
The fans would get pissed off but move on quickly, especially with another home grown player filling his shoes immediately.

No I know nobody is arguing that it would be illegal, but I think it's debatable whether you call it poor behaviour.

The reality is that if he had a terrible 2 seasons or something, or an injury that meant that he could no longer perform at the same level, the club wouldn't be offering him a new contract. If he does end up staying for his career then there will come a time when he won't be good enough any more and he won't be getting offered a contract at that point, or the club will make it quite unappealing for him to sign it (see Gerrard).

At the end of the day contracts worth both ways, he's signed one, seen it out, given his best for the time he's here and is now within his rights to sign one with a more successful club and almost certainly win more than he will do here. Of course the counter argument to that point is that it's his boyhood club etc etc and I get that as well, just making the point that I don't think it's as straight forward as being made out.

What is quite straight forward though is that if he does leave on a free then the reaction from many will be negative, I've no doubt that will be the case whether or not I agree with it.
Offline PaulF

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15329 on: Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

Zubemendi says hi.
Let's hope Trent sees Zubemendi do it and chooses stay.

Incidentally , do Real offer much more in terms of wages?
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15330 on: Yesterday at 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm
Zubemendi says hi.
Let's hope Trent sees Zubemendi do it and chooses stay.

Incidentally , do Real offer much more in terms of wages?

Yeah, pretty sure Bellingham is getting £400k a week after tax. Mbappe is on £500k a week basic.

Real are a financial giant, they could match and go above what we offer Trent.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15331 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:38:37 am
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.

I'll never forgive him.
Online jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15332 on: Yesterday at 05:13:48 pm »
If he stays, he could become an icon in Liverpool.
If he leaves, he will be another in the long row of top players, but not an icon. An Owen, Sterling or Mcmanaman, but no Gerrard

He will never become an icon in Real.

Moneywise, I dont think he would get substantially more in Real than here. Hes not as important as Bellingham to them
Online TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2024, 10:36:18 am
It was. Amazing how much time and space he was given though! He retrieved a loose ball, looked like he was heading backwards, then just casually turned and crossed without any Ipswich player being within about 10 yards of him!
I think that most players in the championship dont really cross like that from there.  So you're notreally thinking its that much danger .. until it comes in
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:00:32 pm
I am sorry mate but that is bollocks. Don`t get me wrong. Bradley is a good right back, but we are talking about the best young player the club has produced in a few decades. Trent is an elite talent. We should be doing anything we can to get him signed to a new contract, and with 12 months to run should be stressed about it. We simply cannot let one of our best players, who is a scouser, walk away at the end of his contract.

For what it's worth, I think he will sign a new contract anyway.

I think he'll sign as well, but we have to make the assertive move. Offer him a massive contract on great terms.

Then effectively you are saying, "Sign this and we'll look after you, OR indicate to us you're eyes on Madrid," and we'll know how to plan our future without you."
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 02:28:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:14:12 am
I think that most players in the championship dont really cross like that from there.  So you're notreally thinking its that much danger .. until it comes in

They must have seen him play before though!
Online SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:28:41 pm
They must have seen him play before though!
I think that cross was around the time Ipswich were running out of gas, physically and mentally.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:13:48 pm
If he stays, he could become an icon in Liverpool.
If he leaves, he will be another in the long row of top players, but not an icon. An Owen, Sterling or Mcmanaman, but no Gerrard

He will never become an icon in Real.

Moneywise, I dont think he would get substantially more in Real than here. Hes not as important as Bellingham to them

He is already an icon. Respectfully, are you having a laugh?
Offline Canada Loves Anfield

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 04:25:58 pm
He is already an icon. Respectfully, are you having a laugh?

He won't be if he runs down his contract and leaves to Real.
Offline Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Today at 04:59:53 pm
He won't be if he runs down his contract and leaves to Real.

He will though, won't he? People still hero-worship Fernando Torres who won fuck all and went to Chelsea ffs.
Online SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:06:03 pm
He will though, won't he? People still hero-worship Fernando Torres who won fuck all and went to Chelsea ffs.
big difference when it's a Scouser!
