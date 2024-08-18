There's nobody arguing that it would be illegal of course, just shitty behaviour.

The fans would get pissed off but move on quickly, especially with another home grown player filling his shoes immediately.



No I know nobody is arguing that it would be illegal, but I think it's debatable whether you call it poor behaviour.The reality is that if he had a terrible 2 seasons or something, or an injury that meant that he could no longer perform at the same level, the club wouldn't be offering him a new contract. If he does end up staying for his career then there will come a time when he won't be good enough any more and he won't be getting offered a contract at that point, or the club will make it quite unappealing for him to sign it (see Gerrard).At the end of the day contracts worth both ways, he's signed one, seen it out, given his best for the time he's here and is now within his rights to sign one with a more successful club and almost certainly win more than he will do here. Of course the counter argument to that point is that it's his boyhood club etc etc and I get that as well, just making the point that I don't think it's as straight forward as being made out.What is quite straight forward though is that if he does leave on a free then the reaction from many will be negative, I've no doubt that will be the case whether or not I agree with it.