Demonstrating again why he's the best in my lifetime. Defensively outstanding. Great on the ball. Brilliant movement and vision. Execution of passing. Creativity. Could have three assists and was central to all our best moves.



Now can people please stop talking about moving him into midfield? He's literally invented a new position and set the bar that no one will ever likely match. It's called the Trent role.



Oh, and maybe now people will see that he's a speed merchant too. That recovery run to stop their counter was as good as anything else he did.