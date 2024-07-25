I know Slots just starting, so hard to know but does slot like his full backs to push up?. Was watching a tactical analysis of the betis game and the full backs tended to push up to half way and not overlap, although they did highlight the underlap from Bradley. Slot apparently likes his wingers to provide the width. Be interesting where he sees trent playing, although with so much work going into finding a man who's style of play suits these players, I am sure they would have discussed Slots views on Trent.



