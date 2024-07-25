« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,204
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15240 on: July 25, 2024, 12:46:45 pm
Quote from: Draex on July 25, 2024, 10:35:33 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/trent-alexander-arnold-not-leaving-29608621

Doesn't sound like Trent will leave.

He will probably wait and see how well the team progresses, I dont think at 25 entering his prime he is content with waiting another 3-4 years to challenge for a title again, some fans are saying top 4 will be a good season..

Simplexity

  Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,863
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15241 on: July 25, 2024, 01:53:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on July 25, 2024, 10:35:33 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/trent-alexander-arnold-not-leaving-29608621

Doesn't sound like Trent will leave.

Would amaze me if he did leave this summer. Signing a new contract however? A whole other kettle of fish.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,887
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15242 on: July 25, 2024, 02:09:10 pm
Great news if he wants to stay and we need to get a new contract sorted ASAP
DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,338
  Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15243 on: July 25, 2024, 03:09:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 25, 2024, 02:09:10 pm
Great news if he wants to stay and we need to get a new contract sorted ASAP

Evaluation and assessing phase still until August. Then fingers crossed. I am very interested to see what Arnie does with Trent. Midfielder or back to traditional RB or inverted RB thingy
DHRED

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 280
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15244 on: July 25, 2024, 07:55:57 pm
Like a new signing
red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,392
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15245 on: July 28, 2024, 03:31:35 pm
I know Slots just starting, so hard to know but does slot like his full backs to push up?. Was watching a tactical analysis of the betis game and the full backs tended to push up to half way and not overlap, although they did highlight the underlap from Bradley. Slot apparently likes his wingers to provide the width. Be interesting where he sees trent playing, although with so much work going into finding a man who's style of play suits these players, I am sure they would have discussed Slots views on Trent.

Legs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,364
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15246 on: July 28, 2024, 04:57:03 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 25, 2024, 03:09:57 pm
Evaluation and assessing phase still until August. Then fingers crossed. I am very interested to see what Arnie does with Trent. Midfielder or back to traditional RB or inverted RB thingy

Lets hope so it puts us and him in an awkward place if he doesnt sign though.

Do we decide to go with Bradley then ? Obviously we wont banish Trent to never playing as that dont happen but he cant have any complaints if he doesnt start.
Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,584
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15247 on: July 28, 2024, 05:06:36 pm
Looking good.



Some bastards on Twitter saying he is doing what Henderson did last summer and posting pictures like this before he leaves :D
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,875
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15248 on: July 28, 2024, 05:43:37 pm
laser-cut footballers, eh?
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,058
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15249 on: July 28, 2024, 06:26:10 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on July 28, 2024, 05:06:36 pm
Looking good.



Some bastards on Twitter saying he is doing what Henderson did last summer and posting pictures like this before he leaves :D
New contract? Looks like "FSG" in the background with the "S" fallen off.

(Since we talk about conspiracies, I tried...)
Jayo10

  Kopite
  Posts: 902
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15250 on: July 29, 2024, 12:40:11 am
I see Cafu mentioned Trent is his overall criticism of the premier League generally.

Said Brazil will never win the world Cup with so many of them going to England to play
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,875
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15251 on: July 29, 2024, 12:57:42 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on July 29, 2024, 12:40:11 am
I see Cafu mentioned Trent is his overall criticism of the premier League generally.

Said Brazil will never win the world Cup with so many of them going to England to play
what's Trent got to do with Brazil being a poor team, or Brazil players coming to the UK?
Jayo10

  Kopite
  Posts: 902
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15252 on: July 29, 2024, 01:05:55 am
Quote from: SamLad on July 29, 2024, 12:57:42 am
what's Trent got to do with Brazil being a poor team, or Brazil players coming to the UK?

Don't ask me, read the article.
Passmaster Molby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,163
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15253 on: July 29, 2024, 01:06:07 am
Quote from: farawayred on July 28, 2024, 06:26:10 pm
New contract? Looks like "FSG" in the background with the "S" fallen off.

(Since we talk about conspiracies, I tried...)

FG could mean fucking gone, shit he is deffo leaving ☹️
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,875
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15254 on: July 29, 2024, 01:11:56 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on July 29, 2024, 01:05:55 am
Don't ask me, read the article.
well you quoted it so I assumed you had done.

where is it?
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,875
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15255 on: July 29, 2024, 01:18:04 am
those Cafu comments about the PL were 8 months ago.

and didn't mention Trent.
 ::) ::)
stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,744
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15256 on: July 29, 2024, 01:45:18 am
Quote from: SamLad on July 29, 2024, 01:18:04 am
those Cafu comments about the PL were 8 months ago.

and didn't mention Trent.
 ::) ::)

Maybe he's talking just a wee bit too much. A month ago he is quoted on the Fifa-website saying Brazil can end the World Cup wait in 2026. ;D https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026/articles/cafu-brazil-interview
MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,362
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15257 on: July 29, 2024, 01:58:11 am
Trent doesn't want to be a right back. It's mad but that's it.

He'll not get any other position at Liverpool. He shouldn't either.
lamonti

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,524
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15258 on: July 29, 2024, 08:15:14 am
Quote from: MBL? on July 29, 2024, 01:58:11 am
Trent doesn't want to be a right back. It's mad but that's it.

He'll not get any other position at Liverpool. He shouldn't either.

How did you react when he told you all this?
No666

  Married to Macca.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,936
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15259 on: July 29, 2024, 08:18:54 am
Quote from: MBL? on July 29, 2024, 01:58:11 am
Trent doesn't want to be a right back. It's mad but that's it.

He's got a conundrum then, as he also wants to go to Real Madrid.*

*got my inside info from the same source as MBL got his.
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,078
  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15260 on: August 5, 2024, 03:56:34 pm
They wouldnt leave that little comment from Nunez in the training video of them returning if they had an idea he wouldnt sign IMO.
paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,795
  Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15261 on: August 5, 2024, 03:59:20 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on August  5, 2024, 03:56:34 pm
They wouldnt leave that little comment from Nunez in the training video of them returning if they had an idea he wouldnt sign IMO.


What did he say?
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,078
  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15262 on: August 5, 2024, 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on August  5, 2024, 03:59:20 pm
What did he say?

Sounded like  Real Madrid Caio 

Itll still cause a meltdown on twitter cos people will take it literally

They all laughed though so I doubt that would be not edited out if they thought he was off
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,491
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15263 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 pm
Have they uncovered those seats yet?
harleydanger

  7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,547
  If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15264 on: Today at 05:31:17 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on August  5, 2024, 04:01:06 pm
Sounded like  Real Madrid Caio 

Itll still cause a meltdown on twitter cos people will take it literally

They all laughed though so I doubt that would be not edited out if they thought he was off

I don't know mate, he was seen in Ibiza reading Francisco Franco: A Life From Beginning to End on a sunbed.

make of that what you will
