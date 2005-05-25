« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1509712 times)

thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,316
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:50:22 pm
I loved his interview with the Mirror, really interesting and lovely to hear him chat about his England experience.
The lad has more respect for Southgate than I did and that's fair enough.
That's a low bar though!  ;D

For what it's worth those words rang slightly hollow to me but maybe I'm just overly cynical.  Trent is old enough and suitably well advised that he knows there'd be nothing to be gained by making disparaging comments about Southgate.
Logged

JC the Messiah

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,704
  ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:55:20 am


Anfield this morning apparently.

People thinks it looks like 66 - 2027/8/9(?)

This beats reading body language. I'm all in, he's signed a new contract until 2029...
Logged
Oh Campione

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 477
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 11:53:08 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:55:20 am


Anfield this morning apparently.

People thinks it looks like 66 - 2027/8/9(?)

Adidas superstar announcement with a Nike swoosh?  Not sure it will be
Logged

Wool

  eBack
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,519
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Contract until 2028 at 300k p/w is whats flying around on Twitter.
Logged

sminp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,933
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Those blue things have been up for a week, theyre working on the roof and need to protect the seats below.
Logged
Rosario

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,554
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:03:13 pm
Those blue things have been up for a week, theyre working on the roof and need to protect the seats below.

Well that nips that one in the bud  ;D
Logged

sminp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,933
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15206 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Well that nips that one in the bud  ;D

Yeah sorry to be the bearer of bad news
Logged
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 114,178
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15207 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Or 66 REAL maybe? ;)
Logged

thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,316
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15208 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:03:13 pm
Those blue things have been up for a week, theyre working on the roof and need to protect the seats below.
Boooo!

Get out of here with your reality.
Logged

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,427
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15209 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm »
Think it's 5318008 upside down.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 114,178
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15210 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:47:22 pm
Think it's 5318008 upside down.

Knowing our luck with the transfer window its actually 55378008.
Logged

Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,075
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15211 on: Today at 12:53:46 pm »
Just been up the ground. Saw Trent going in the newsagents to buy a pack of bic pens . As he went into the ground Just behind him was an ikea delivery driver with a box labelled new contract signing desk., handle with care.
Logged

newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,216
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15212 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:53:46 pm
Just been up the ground. Saw Trent going in the newsagents to buy a pack of bic pens . As he went into the ground Just behind him was an ikea delivery driver with a box labelled new contract signing desk., handle with care.

I choose to believe this.


Also a reason I subscribe to Capons newsletter.
Logged

Kozmapolitan

  Kemlynite
  Posts: 47
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15213 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm »
My assumption is that he is off next Summer. That's by far the most likely outcome of the things we do know at this stage. I don't have a problem with that either. Players do, and should, look out for themselves and a move to Real would potentially be a great move for him - although I am concerned Real will take him on a free, he'll be fairly peripheral for them and then end up getting sold back to the Premier League for a profit - and, just like Owen, it won't be us meeting the price given we lost him on a free. That would be my concern for him and his legacy here. Just like Owen, he may well end up regretting it but that's his call to make.
Logged

Gus 1855

  GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,045
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15214 on: Today at 01:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:57:21 pm
My assumption is that he is off next Summer. That's by far the most likely outcome of the things we do know at this stage.

Completely disagree.
Logged
Lisan Al Gaib

  Kopite
  Posts: 746
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15215 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
People starting a new contract rumour because some tarpaulin that's been there for weeks has blown in the wind :lmao
Logged

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,427
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15216 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:53:46 pm
Just been up the ground. Saw Trent going in the newsagents to buy a pack of bic pens . As he went into the ground Just behind him was an ikea delivery driver with a box labelled new contract signing desk., handle with care.

Didn't know you knew Spanish mate, fair play.
Logged

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 69,166
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15217 on: Today at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote
A few murmurings about Trent about to sign a new deal until 2028 on around £300k a week.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,604
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15218 on: Today at 03:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:10:34 pm

Your source must be bad if you don't put who it was? ;D
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  Kopite
  Posts: 746
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15219 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:55:20 am


Anfield this morning apparently.

People thinks it looks like 66 - 2027/8/9(?)

They looked like they are removing the tarpaulin now and unsurprisingly there's nothing other than seats underneath there and people were getting excited about nothing
Logged

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,178
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15220 on: Today at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:18:15 pm
They looked like they are removing the tarpaulin now and unsurprisingly there's nothing other than seats underneath there and people were getting excited about nothing

So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?
Logged

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,427
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15221 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:59 pm
So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?

Clearly his way of telling Slot where he should be playing. Not cool Trent, not cool.
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  Kopite
  • *****
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15222 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:59 pm
So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?

Practicing for his Bernabeu unveiling
Logged

Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,295
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15223 on: Today at 03:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:59 pm
So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?

He'll do anything to hide from defending.
Logged

afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,586
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15224 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:59 pm
So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?

Clearly, Trent remembers Bolasie smartarsing in the corner and prefers the bigger stage and wider spaces...
Logged
Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,553
  FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:59 pm
So why is Trent lurking in the rafters ready to zip line down to the centre circle then smartarse?

Where do you even see that from the picture?
Logged
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,794
  YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:42:14 pm
Where do you even see that from the picture?

Got to zoom in.
Logged

Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,553
  FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:44:32 pm
Got to zoom in.

I did. Literally combed through and couldnt see anyone 
Logged
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,794
  YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:45:30 pm
I did. Literally combed through and couldnt see anyone 

Should have gone to Specsavers.
Logged
