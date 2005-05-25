My assumption is that he is off next Summer. That's by far the most likely outcome of the things we do know at this stage. I don't have a problem with that either. Players do, and should, look out for themselves and a move to Real would potentially be a great move for him - although I am concerned Real will take him on a free, he'll be fairly peripheral for them and then end up getting sold back to the Premier League for a profit - and, just like Owen, it won't be us meeting the price given we lost him on a free. That would be my concern for him and his legacy here. Just like Owen, he may well end up regretting it but that's his call to make.