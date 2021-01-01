« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
You're ignoring Trent's position in this.

I expect the club would have loved to have renewed in summer 23. However off the back of a bad season there is a good chance Trent said lets hold off and see how the season goes. All is looking good then Klopp announces his departure. If you were a player would you be quick to renew off the back of that or would you want to hold off to see what happens?

As said, the club obv had a choice 4 or 5 months ago between saying sign a new contract now or be sold this summer, or make a decision to allow the player to see how the club handles a new manager appointment and take that risk that he decides to leave. The club obviously landed on the latter as the best choice - if it was the right one remains to be seen.

I'm not - we're talking past each other I think ... I thought you were saying the club wouldn't have offered him a deal yet - where as what you've put here is more possible, that they've tried and he's knocked them back
If they've done what you've suggested in the last paragraph here without assurances he'll sign its negligence you can't hope for the best .. which is why I doubt that's whats happening - he's either agreed to sign and we don't know about it yet or he's told them he wont
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I expect more from a boyhood red, so I expect him to sign a new contract, especially when he's only a year or 2 away from becoming Captain.
If it's clear he's going to run down his contract I would let him know he may be  playing second fiddle to Bradley, and his replacement that we may get in January. It would certainly make him think about it, wouldn't go full yoro but we need to think about LFC.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Youd expect its done by the end of summer (or before the season begins really) if hes going to sign.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Every hypothetical is on the table here and nobody really knows whats going on.

Could the club have tried to renew his deal? Of course. Could Trent have wanted to see how the transitional period played out before signing? Of course. Could Trent have wanted to play in midfield and anticipated this would have happened last season before signing, backing himself to play in a more valuable position and earning himself an even more lucrative deal? Possibly.

Is it entirely unthinkable that the club and the player are far apart on salaries? For me its not, we dragged the Salah contract out for much longer than was needed. Our owners are pretty rigid when it comes to salaries, theyve shown in their years in baseball and years in football that theyll only go so far with contracts. Trent is more than entitled to demand the same money as Mo, I imagine the club really dont want to go to that level and prefer to see Mo as the exception rather than the rule.

If Trent really wants to stay, Im sure well find a way to make it happen. If hes decided he wants to leave, play abroad and try something different  so be it. He doesnt owe it to us to bring a fee in for him, the only thing he owes us is his commitment during his time here and thats never ever been lacking. I hope we make it happen as hes such a unique player in the modern game, I think hes close to irreplaceable.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
If it's clear he's going to run down his contract I would let him know he may be  playing second fiddle to Bradley, and his replacement that we may get in January. It would certainly make him think about it, wouldn't go full yoro but we need to think about LFC.
If we are trying to win. Purposely not playing one of our best players would be silly. Its perfectly possible to plan for the future, while trying to win in the present. As we have done ourselves many times with players in their last year and players who are going to be sold ( Mane )
Players sign contracts and their only obligation is to honour that contract. Trent, Mo and Virgil have given nobody a reason to think they wont do that

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
If we are trying to win. Purposely not playing one of our best players would be silly. Its perfectly possible to plan for the future, while trying to win in the present. As we have done ourselves many times with players in their last year and players who are going to be sold ( Mane )
Players sign contracts and their only obligation is to honour that contract. Trent, Mo and Virgil have given nobody a reason to think they wont do that



I do agree but this is different. Believing a player is off on a free is different to a situation like Mane, who was under contract and there wasnt a massively known belief he was off until around the end of the season.

Having a whole season believing he is Madrid bound, on a free, will be blown up in proportion by the headlines and the press. It will be referred to constantly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
If Trent is thinking about a move to Real you cant completely blame him. Klopp has left - we saw how emotional he got on the final game of the season - hes in his prime years and if he is ever going to have a new challenge, interest from Real is hard to completely ignore. Plus he would have had Jude in his ear all Summer.

However, I still expect this to get sorted and for Trent to sign a new deal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Theres a likelihood that he simply doesnt want to go through another rebuild, at 25 he doesnt want to be told or have to hear that we cant reasonably expect to win any big honours till season 3-4 of Slots reign by that time hell be a year or so off 30.


He goes Madrid this or next summer and hell be pretty much challenging for the big trophies straight way, I think Trent will wait for out a bit to see how this team evolves and see if they could possibly start challenging and winning trophies straight away before committing to a long term contract.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I imagine that he will sign a contract extension but there will be a gentleman's agreement in place whereby if Real come knocking a year or two down the line with an acceptable transfer fee, and Trent decides he wants to go of course, then we wouldn't stand in his way. He is after all a local lad, so you would think he wouldn't want to fuck the club over by walking away for free.

I do think he will sign an extension, I do think he'll take the captain's armband in a season or two, and I don't think he'll go anywhere. Remember a couple of years ago when we were all panicking over Salah's contract, and then the video came out with his shirt on the sun lounger.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I imagine that he will sign a contract extension but there will be a gentleman's agreement in place whereby if Real come knocking a year or two down the line with an acceptable transfer fee, and Trent decides he wants to go of course, then we wouldn't stand in his way. He is after all a local lad, so you would think he wouldn't want to fuck the club over by walking away for free.

I do think he will sign an extension, I do think he'll take the captain's armband in a season or two, and I don't think he'll go anywhere. Remember a couple of years ago when we were all panicking over Salah's contract, and then the video came out with his shirt on the sun lounger.

You would hope this was the case.  Sign an extension, and we can get a large fee, if he does leave.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I imagine that he will sign a contract extension but there will be a gentleman's agreement in place whereby if Real come knocking a year or two down the line with an acceptable transfer fee, and Trent decides he wants to go of course, then we wouldn't stand in his way. He is after all a local lad, so you would think he wouldn't want to fuck the club over by walking away for free.

I do think he will sign an extension, I do think he'll take the captain's armband in a season or two, and I don't think he'll go anywhere. Remember a couple of years ago when we were all panicking over Salah's contract, and then the video came out with his shirt on the sun lounger.
Dont think so. Because Real would only be an option without the huge feel
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Dont think so. Because Real would only be an option without the huge feel

If Real Madrid want a player enough then they will be able to find the money from somewhere, and although Trent is a world class player we wouldn't be talking world record sums for him in my opinion. Madrid paid between 85-90m for Bellingham, Hazard and Bale, so I could see them offering a similar fee for Trent.

This is all totally hypothetical of course as I still believe Trent will sign an extension and he won't want to go anywhere.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
We are Liverpool FC for fucks sake.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
We are Liverpool FC for fucks sake.
But does the sake give a fuck?


;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent's next long-term contract will likely be the biggest of his career. It needs to be right for him and the club. Might be tough negotiations. Trent should spend some time with Slot before signing. See how Slot wants to play him. Trent seems to want a new position in midfield, or maybe just a greater role orchestrating. Whether or not he gets a shot at that could be the difference in signing an extension. Madrid probably won't play him in midfield. He won't have as much influence either at RB. He won't orchestrate. It'll be the Mbappe and Bellingham show. I think Trent will stay if he gets on with Slot, and he can play a greater orchestrating role of some kind.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool's gun crime, Euros heartbreak, and will Klopp manage England?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvSnpb_O62I

After watching this I feel like he's not even thinking about leaving.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I imagine that he will sign a contract extension but there will be a gentleman's agreement in place whereby if Real come knocking a year or two down the line with an acceptable transfer fee, and Trent decides he wants to go of course, then we wouldn't stand in his way. He is after all a local lad, so you would think he wouldn't want to fuck the club over by walking away for free.

I do think he will sign an extension, I do think he'll take the captain's armband in a season or two, and I don't think he'll go anywhere. Remember a couple of years ago when we were all panicking over Salah's contract, and then the video came out with his shirt on the sun lounger.

You would hope being a local lad that supports the club he wouldnt want to fuck the club over and leave for free. But if he truly wants to go to Madrid its probably the only way it can happen given they dont pay big fees for defenders.

Personally I think ultimately he is trying to squeeze the most he can out of the club and signs a new 3 year extension in the next month or so and has one more chance to get a payday before he hits 30.
