If that's what they've done (left it until 4 months before he can leave for free without offering him a new deal) its incompetence of a barely conceivable level .. it would literally be going 'that 100 million quid asset we've got what are we doing about it.... meh prolly be fine' - don't believe it personally but I suppose its possible



You're ignoring Trent's position in this.I expect the club would have loved to have renewed in summer 23. However off the back of a bad season there is a good chance Trent said lets hold off and see how the season goes. All is looking good then Klopp announces his departure. If you were a player would you be quick to renew off the back of that or would you want to hold off to see what happens?As said, the club obv had a choice 4 or 5 months ago between saying sign a new contract now or be sold this summer, or make a decision to allow the player to see how the club handles a new manager appointment and take that risk that he decides to leave. The club obviously landed on the latter as the best choice - if it was the right one remains to be seen.