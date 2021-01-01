Its really odd and a pretty decent sized fuck up the club has let a peak age first team player get to this point in their contract Hes a 100 million quid asset and he can agree to sign for free for someone else in 5 months Its either incompetence from the club or the players told them he wont resign for a while
It's something that happens from time to time when you get other events occurring. I would be amazed if there had been no discussions on it at all, but then you throw a sudden change of manager into the pot and all of a sudden other things have higher priority. Or are you thinking we should have just given them all new contracts rather than appoint a new manager?
The bit I don't get is why we only gave him a 4 year deal in the first place. A 22 year old local lad. He should have been given a six year deal and we should have been looking to renegotiate mid term.
Perhaps Trent wasn't interested in a six year deal. It seems weird to me that people are wiping out any thought that Trent could well want to keep his options open, should an opportunity arise. He's already won pretty much everything with us.
We don't know the reasons, we only know the outcome. And the outcome isn't good management by the club. There may be mitigating reasons for it, there may not be, we don't know. What we do know is you shouldn't allow this to happen.
This post is an oxymoron.
Yup. Hasn't he set up his own agency with his brother too? Could well be he wanted to keep options open with a shorter contract, which at his age was the best idea (if I was in his shoes).
I would think summer 2023 you sit down with Trent offer him a new contract. If he refuses negotiated see what he wants. Either you offer that or make decision on what to do. Don't just let it simmer along for another year. Head in the sand like an ostrich
If he was offered a 6 year deal and turned it down then that should have set the alarm bells ringing. That makes him being allowed to run his deal down even worse. All the noises coming from the usual journalists were that the club were relaxed about the situation and that it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would sign a new deal.
What's the club to do in this situation though Al? They can't force him out anymore than they can force him to sign a six year deal.
