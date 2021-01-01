Perhaps Trent wasn't interested in a six year deal. It seems weird to me that people are wiping out any thought that Trent could well want to keep his options open, should an opportunity arise. He's already won pretty much everything with us.



If he was offered a 6 year deal and turned it down then that should have set the alarm bells ringing. That makes him being allowed to run his deal down even worse. All the noises coming from the usual journalists were that the club were relaxed about the situation and that it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would sign a new deal.