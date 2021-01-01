« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:19:59 am
Its really odd and a pretty decent sized fuck up the club has let a peak age first team player get to this point in their contract
Hes a 100 million quid asset and he can agree to sign for free for someone else in 5 months

Its either incompetence from the club or the players told them he wont resign for a while


The bit I don't get is why we only gave him a 4 year deal in the first place. A 22 year old local lad. He should have been given a six year deal and we should have been looking to renegotiate mid term.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 11:56:24 am »
I would think summer 2023 you sit down with Trent offer him a new contract. If he refuses negotiated see what he wants. Either you offer that or make decision on what to do. Don't just let it simmer along for another year. Head in the sand like an ostrich
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:48:46 am
It's something that happens from time to time when you get other events occurring. I would be amazed if there had been no discussions on it at all, but then you throw a sudden change of manager into the pot and all of a sudden other things have higher priority. Or are you thinking we should have just given them all new contracts rather than appoint a new manager?

The manager leaving was probably a factor that they didn't see coming, especially, with him signing a new contract, recently. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
We don't know the reasons, we only know the outcome. And the outcome isn't good management by the club. There may be mitigating reasons for it, there may not be, we don't know. What we do know is you shouldn't allow this to happen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:54:20 am
The bit I don't get is why we only gave him a 4 year deal in the first place. A 22 year old local lad. He should have been given a six year deal and we should have been looking to renegotiate mid term.

Perhaps Trent wasn't interested in a six year deal. It seems weird to me that people are wiping out any thought that Trent could well want to keep his options open, should an opportunity arise. He's already won pretty much everything with us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 12:12:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Perhaps Trent wasn't interested in a six year deal. It seems weird to me that people are wiping out any thought that Trent could well want to keep his options open, should an opportunity arise. He's already won pretty much everything with us.

Yup. Hasn't he set up his own agency with his brother too? Could well be he wanted to keep options open with a shorter contract, which at his age was the best idea (if I was in his shoes).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:02:08 pm
We don't know the reasons, we only know the outcome. And the outcome isn't good management by the club. There may be mitigating reasons for it, there may not be, we don't know. What we do know is you shouldn't allow this to happen.

This post is an oxymoron.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:12:34 pm
Yup. Hasn't he set up his own agency with his brother too? Could well be he wanted to keep options open with a shorter contract, which at his age was the best idea (if I was in his shoes).

I am pretty sure he is acting as Trent's agent now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:56:24 am
I would think summer 2023 you sit down with Trent offer him a new contract. If he refuses negotiated see what he wants. Either you offer that or make decision on what to do. Don't just let it simmer along for another year. Head in the sand like an ostrich
What if you wanted to sell him then and he told the club he won't accept going anywhere?

Truth of the matter is these days players have all the power. Players running down their contracts will become the most common occurrence if it hasn't already. It's way too harsh using it as a stick to beat the clubs with.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Perhaps Trent wasn't interested in a six year deal. It seems weird to me that people are wiping out any thought that Trent could well want to keep his options open, should an opportunity arise. He's already won pretty much everything with us.

If he was offered a 6 year deal and turned it down then that should have set the alarm bells ringing. That makes him being allowed to run his deal down even worse. All the noises coming from the usual journalists were that the club were relaxed about the situation and that it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would sign a new deal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:18:09 pm
If he was offered a 6 year deal and turned it down then that should have set the alarm bells ringing. That makes him being allowed to run his deal down even worse. All the noises coming from the usual journalists were that the club were relaxed about the situation and that it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would sign a new deal.

What's the club to do in this situation though Al? They can't force him out anymore than they can force him to sign a six year deal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
And the longer you leave it open the more his resale value goes down. We are lucky we have Bradley coming through. So Trent is a local lad loves liverpool but we are debating now maybe he didn't want a 6 year deal. But chelsea can get Enzo and moises to sign 6-7 year deals and I'm not sure they even like England
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm »
Don't be a prick Trent....sign it or spew it ...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:39 pm
What's the club to do in this situation though Al? They can't force him out anymore than they can force him to sign a six year deal.

If it was a one off then you could accept it. It isn't we currently have Trent, VVD and Salah able to sign for another club in five months time. Not so long ago it was Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah going into the last year of their deals. It is brinkmanship.

Look at VVD not even knowing if the club will offer him a new deal.
