Yes we sold Mane because he would have left on a free if we didn't, wasn't signing the new contract.[/b]



Don't think we should be saying Trent is doing a McMannaman. That is a very unfair thing to suggest when we've had no info as to the holdup .Unless he's refused to move or led us along, it's on us to either get him to sign new deal or sell him if we don't think he will sign one.



But yes the fella saying that no whispers of players wanting to leave until Klopp is left is just chatting shite. Coutinho forced a move away... Sure he has some reason why that doesn't count too. Emre Can wouldn't sign new deal. Not to mention there was huge speculation over Salah last summer.



We sold Mane because he pushed to go, same with Fabinho and Henderson.All 3 did us a favour because we'd have been relaxed about them seeing out their contracts and leaving for nothing like Firmino, Gini and others. Fabinho and Henderson were bad contracts as well (they declined not long after signing new deals) so that did us a favour. Mane was slowing down as well, selling him was good business on the face of it, but then if he stays and helps us get CL football in 22/23 then that's worth more than the fee Bayern gave us.The question with Trent is what happened last summer, whether he was hesistent to sign a new deal because 22/23 was such a shitshow and there was a lot up in the air at the club with owners looking to sell, or maybe the club didn't really push it as there was a power vacuum with no real sporting director in place. Then a few months into the season Klopp hands his notice in, so his contract was on the backburner then at least until the summer and then it's the Euros. August will be key (when he comes back). If there's no progress on his contract going into the first international break then it's not looking good. Real are ruthless at getting players on bosmans. They'd have got that Yoro as well next year if Mendes didn't rinse United for his usual hefty commission.