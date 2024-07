All the news said we haven't started negotiations with them, or didnt at that point. Important to note that we didn't really have much of a transfer and director structure 12 months ago.



Not looking to apportion blame to anyone, but I think this is a situation whereby a lack of structure at the time has meant it has fallen through the cracks. It could end up costing us big time.



FSG announced they were selling up during 22/23 and Ward left, Edwards had left and other key staff left.Schmadtke came in as a stop gap to see last summer transfers through. Jorge was hardly going to negotiate new deals for top players from Ibiza, everything felt stationary or temporary, then compounded by Klopp and his staff handing in his notice during 2023 as well.The club as a whole was out to lunch for a year or two, starting with allowing the midfield to completely rot through 22/23. The structure has only just been put back into place but the ball is in the court of Virg and Trent, now in side their last year if they don't want to sign then there's not much we can do about it.