I hope he stays, life goes on if he doesn't.



I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that he will leave, I'm sure an offer will be made to him and then it's up to him then to decide whether the grass may be greener elsewhere. Wouldn't necessarily wish him well, but I wouldn't regard it as a disaster if he does leave, in part because we already have a brilliant potential replacement at the club.



Hopefully there's some clarity on his future relatively soon, now the Euros are over I imagine it's something that the club are going to prioritise and want to resolve.