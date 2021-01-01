Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.



- Better chance at winning big trophies.

- Try something new.

- More money.



The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.



This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.



Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.