Trent Alexander-Arnold

Reply #15000 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
He's a local lad who's come through the ranks, he'll stay and finish his career here.

He will if we give him loads of money.
Reply #15001 on: Today at 09:21:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Falk saying Real are in contact with Trent and hes interested. 

Not a great source, but also not a terrible source

https://x.com/cfbayern/status/1813267386255933675?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Columbo does transfer rumours?

Reply #15002 on: Today at 10:06:00 pm
Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.

- Better chance at winning big trophies.
- Try something new.
- More money.

The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.

This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.

Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.
Reply #15003 on: Today at 10:39:11 pm
Christ, he'd be amazing there wouldn't he. I hope I'm wrong but this one just feels like it would make perfect sense (for him) and you have the feeling that he knows that very well.
Reply #15004 on: Today at 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:39:11 pm
Christ, he'd be amazing there wouldn't he. I hope I'm wrong but this one just feels like it would make perfect sense (for him) and you have the feeling that he knows that very well.
Makes too much sense for Madrid and for Trent. If he hadn't won it all, if Klopp hadn't left, then I could see a reason why he'd stay. He won't get exposed as much playing RB for Madrid either.
Reply #15005 on: Today at 11:03:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Falk saying Real are in contact with Trent and hes interested. 

Not a great source, but also not a terrible source

Theyre not signing Trent.
Reply #15006 on: Today at 11:05:24 pm
Its not so much that he goes, its that we lose a prime aged footballer, our world class one, for free. It would be a monumental disaster for the club.

Not only that, but if he were to be likely to leave for a free then its an unnecessary cloud hanging over the season and it risks tarnishing the relationship between player and fans. Its a drama we could do without.

I think he will sign a contract but the longer this goes on the more risky it becomes.
Reply #15007 on: Today at 11:08:13 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:21:54 pm
Columbo does transfer rumours?

Edit: Damn it, Hazell...

Good old Columbo. Just the one technique of course. Still, shits on Quincy.
