« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 369 370 371 372 373 [374]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1481512 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14920 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:43:56 pm
for those who see him as a hero absolutely but
I've seen way more criticism of him than anything else

Even from like, just general people watching the games... he might be a hero for ten minutes as he scored a pen, but the narrative I've picked up is "he's shit in midfield" which itself is a variation of our "he is being misused"

If he's a hero for scoring one pen in a pen shoot out though, it's not heroic IMO - not even close

It all stems from pundits saying he has left ALL THAT SPACE down the right.

Now can anyone name a player who can invert and play CM/RB at the same time as ive yet to see one ?!

He cant defend well neither can 99% of full backs now and they must have missed Walker going AWOL 3-4 times last game !

World class player who is not being selected for inferior players.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14921 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm »
The twats on comms claimed that the only reason Saka hadn't been running in behind, was because nobody was looking for runners until Foden yesterday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,812
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14922 on: Today at 05:47:58 pm »
Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold's winning penalty against Switzerland was ranked as the second most powerful strike in the entire tournament clocking in at 78MPH.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,094
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14923 on: Today at 06:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:58 pm


Beaten, apparently, by Emile Heskey's shot which broke the Leeds United net all those years ago and has been circumnavigating the Earth at the same altitude (3 foot 4 inches) ever since. It passed through Stuttgart a couple of days ago -hence ensuring qualification for most powerful strike of the Euros.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,666
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14924 on: Today at 06:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:20:52 pm
Beaten, apparently, by Emile Heskey's shot which broke the Leeds United net all those years ago and has been circumnavigating the Earth at the same altitude (3 foot 4 inches) ever since. It passed through Stuttgart a couple of days ago -hence ensuring qualification for most powerful strike of the Euros.

 :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 369 370 371 372 373 [374]   Go Up
« previous next »
 