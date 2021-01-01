for those who see him as a hero absolutely but

I've seen way more criticism of him than anything else



Even from like, just general people watching the games... he might be a hero for ten minutes as he scored a pen, but the narrative I've picked up is "he's shit in midfield" which itself is a variation of our "he is being misused"



If he's a hero for scoring one pen in a pen shoot out though, it's not heroic IMO - not even close



It all stems from pundits saying he has left ALL THAT SPACE down the right.Now can anyone name a player who can invert and play CM/RB at the same time as ive yet to see one ?!He cant defend well neither can 99% of full backs now and they must have missed Walker going AWOL 3-4 times last game !World class player who is not being selected for inferior players.