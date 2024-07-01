Sorry i meant his defending is not great in general, but his defending high driven balls is atrocious.



When he's at RB, ideally he operates as a "sweeper". He's at his best when our frontline is pressing well andhe's picking up the loose balls/we're recycling them to him so that he can start another attack.A traditional, backfoot right back like Bradley, he'll never be. He's in his mid-twenties now and he still struggles with the 1v1s, backpost defending etc. Recently, he's required to do more because our pressing from the front and especially from his wing just isn't what it should be.Nominally, we "press" by playing high but it's so easy to play through. Wherever he'll will need to be agreed during his contract negotiations because it has to be coherent with the way the team plays.