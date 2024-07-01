« previous next »
I'm so confused as what is Trents best position for Liverpool. I would say right back but he doesn't seem to want to play there anymore. From right back he played his best football and I loved him out wide swinging in crosses. Can still play long crossfield passes from RB surely. His defence especially from long high balls is atrocious. And he gives off a total lack of interest vibe in defending in general or tracking back. One year of contract left too
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July  1, 2024, 09:20:57 am
I'm so confused as what is Trents best position for Liverpool. I would say right back but he doesn't seem to want to play there anymore. From right back he played his best football and I loved him out wide swinging in crosses. Can still play long crossfield passes from RB surely. His defence especially from long high balls is atrocious. And he gives off a total lack of interest vibe in defending in general or tracking back. One year of contract left too

Apart from "a total lack of interest vibe" what is the evidence that Trent doesn't want to play at right back anymore? I ask because the absence of the "vibe" that you mention seems subjective. I, for one, have never seen it. And I suspect plenty of others haven't either. But perhaps he's given an interview where he says he'd rather play in midfield?
Thanks. I'd missed that. It's interesting but I still think it's a bit of a leap to say he has "no interest in playing right back" anymore.
It just seems that way to me.  In interview Trent never says he doesnt want to play RB in fairness but does say he enjoys playing in midfield. I personally would love to get the 2017-20  version back.  Im interested to see what Arne does with Trent
Trent's a fucking wonderful footballer. He needs to sort out this positional nonsense this summer, with his new proper coach.

Slot will sort him out, and probably not in a permanent midfield role.
He has two choices: to become a very hardworking midfielder, or a very hardworking full back.

There is no good third option.

Id be happy to see him do either one.
I was hoping we would get a proper view of what Trent could do in midfield, but this was a useless experiment. Without running FBs and wingers his passing is pointless.
Quote from: jepovic on July  1, 2024, 11:16:55 am
I was hoping we would get a proper view of what Trent could do in midfield, but this was a useless experiment. Without running FBs and wingers his passing is pointless.
I was going to say you should look at Kimmich for Germany or Cancelo for Portual but both have been played at full back (albeit with more freedom than most full backs).  From what I've seen of this tournament there's not really a comparable player - De Bruyne, maybe, as he has elevated tactical freedom to showcase his unique talent.

Trent has the talent to play either position so it will be upon Slot to decide what he wants.  We're well blessed for ball-playing midfielders and we have an excellent understudy right-back in Bradley.

Anyway, it might not be our question to answer in 12 months  :(
Quote from: thaddeus on July  1, 2024, 11:38:53 am
I was going to say you should look at Kimmich for Germany or Cancelo for Portual but both have been played at full back (albeit with more freedom than most full backs).  From what I've seen of this tournament there's not really a comparable player - De Bruyne, maybe, as he has elevated tactical freedom to showcase his unique talent.

Trent has the talent to play either position so it will be upon Slot to decide what he wants.  We're well blessed for ball-playing midfielders and we have an excellent understudy right-back in Bradley.

Anyway, it might not be our question to answer in 12 months  :(
Well, Madrid's answer to it will be right-back.
Quote from: No666 on July  1, 2024, 11:50:26 am
Well, Madrid's answer to it will be right-back.

You think he is going?
Quote from: LFCEmpire on July  1, 2024, 12:55:08 pm
You think he is going?
Me? Haven't a clue, but there seems to be a sentiment wafting through RAWK that he is considering. Just pointing out that if he is thinking about it, he can't want a midfield slot that badly.
Quote from: No666 on July  1, 2024, 01:02:57 pm
Me? Haven't a clue, but there seems to be a sentiment wafting through RAWK that he is considering. Just pointing out that if he is thinking about it, he can't want a midfield slot that badly.

Ah I see. Good shout mate regarding the midfield position, I agree.
Quote from: No666 on July  1, 2024, 01:02:57 pm
Me? Haven't a clue, but there seems to be a sentiment wafting through RAWK that he is considering. Just pointing out that if he is thinking about it, he can't want a midfield slot that badly.

Yep, remember hearing on a fan media thing how a chance to go to Madrid and play where he wants is too attractive. There is zero chance of Trent displacing any Madrid midfielder.
Quote from: killer-heels on July  1, 2024, 04:44:29 pm
Yep, remember hearing on a fan media thing how a chance to go to Madrid and play where he wants is too attractive. There is zero chance of Trent displacing any Madrid midfielder.
I've always thought this too, and zero chance may be an overestimate. But he won't be first choice even as as RB at Madrid, because they don't play like us, and they don't need the creativity from there. His presence at RB will benefit them, but not significantly enough for them to want him. Madrid create from the middle and from the front a boatload of chances.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July  1, 2024, 09:20:57 am
His defence especially from long high balls is atrocious.

His defending is not atrocious. There are plenty of times he could do better, and he sometimes gets beat by his man. It happens, but when it happens to Trippier, Shaw or Walker, it doesnt spark an hour-long discussion about whether they are capable of playing in defence.

Trent has three clean sheets in his last five cup finals, including a man of the match performance in a 0-0.

Hopefully Slot will get a bit more out of him, as he is perfectly capable of playing right-back and being defensively sound there. There is far more evidence of that than there is of him being able to play in midfield long-term.
Sorry i meant his defending is not great in general, but his defending high driven balls is atrocious.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July  1, 2024, 08:05:44 pm
Sorry i meant his defending is not great in general, but his defending high driven balls is atrocious.
When he's at RB, ideally he operates as a "sweeper". He's at his best when our frontline is pressing well andhe's picking up the loose balls/we're recycling them to him so that he can start another attack.

A traditional, backfoot right back like Bradley, he'll never be. He's in his mid-twenties now and he still struggles with the 1v1s, backpost defending etc. Recently, he's required to do more because our pressing from the front and especially from his wing just isn't what it should be.

Nominally, we "press" by playing high but it's so easy to play through. Wherever he'll will need to be agreed during his contract negotiations because it has to be coherent with the way the team plays.
I suspect that Slot, like Klopp, will play him as a hybrid right back moving into the middle when he can.

I hear fans say start Trent in midfield based on his play there as a hybrid. The fact is there has always been 3 midfielders around him doing their jobs. He played midfield at the Academy as a youngster and was moved to right back to see how he would perform there. The rest is history. Klopp and his coaches improved him to world class status not withstanding his defensive performance.
I liked the way Cancelo played for Portugal last night. Sometimes high right wing sometimes deep right midfield or running inside of Bernado Silva. I don't like seeing Trent floating everywhere and ending up on the left wing. Better to stick to the right hand side only gives balance. Agree the high pressing old liverpool helps Trent greatly. He can sweep up. But doubt Salah is up to that now at 32 on the right hand side. Harvey can't replace Hendo power either.
Trent should walk, Southgate is an embarrassment.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:04:40 pm
Trent should walk, Southgate is an embarrassment.
At least he can't get injured. At this rate he'd have been better served not being picked in the squad.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:44:10 pm
At least he can't get injured. At this rate he'd have been better served not being picked in the squad.

 :duh
Trent coming on to be the scapegoat for Southgate
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:21:31 pm
Trent coming on to be the scapegoat for Southgate

Yep.
Boy, I was nervous during his run-up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold kicked England into a semifinal.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:17 pm
Boy, I was nervous during his run-up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold kicked England into a semifinal.

An excellent penalty as well.
Phew.
Please. Never in doubt.
Made up for Trent. Really wasnt arsed at all about the game, but when he was walking up for the 5th pen I just wanted him to score and send them through, if he missed the trolls would have had a field day.

Oh and Southgate is still a clueless t**t
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:49:14 pm
Phew.

The abuse if he missed.
Nerves (and other parts of his anatomy) of steel.

Well done lad. Don't care about England but care about you.
Get in there my son
Absolutely delighted for him. Well done Trent.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:21:31 pm
Absolutely delighted for him. Well done Trent.
👍👍
I've never wanted an England player to score a goal so badly. I'm off for a shower.
