Trent Alexander-Arnold

SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 22, 2024, 01:36:20 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.
reacting to all the criticism, they'll batter Slovenia. 

Trent won't see the pitch, so normal Scouse-bashing will then resume, only louder.
Alf

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 22, 2024, 02:14:02 pm
I do think a big part of the problem other than Trent not being a midfielder, is he's playing in a team with no left hand side. That's putting more pressure on him & the other players. If the ball goes to Trippier, instead of going down the line the ball is going straight back to the centre of the park, if players went to spread the ball out wide from the centre of the midfield they can only go right and the opposition will know that. I don't think Harry Kane is fit and his lack of movement also poses a challenge.
Bangin Them In

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 22, 2024, 02:40:11 pm
You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so

Pointless and just setting him up to fail
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 22, 2024, 03:13:10 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.

I don't think Trent is a central midfielder but there's zero doubt in my mind he's better in that position than Gallagher.

Gallagher is all bluster. There's nothing impressive about how he bundles his way around the pitch, crashing into tackles. I can see the argument for dropping Bellingham deeper and squeezing in a Gordon / Eze in the front four though.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 22, 2024, 03:58:21 pm
I personally think he's more than good enough to play midfield at international level, including against the better sides. However what he does need, as the England team does in general no matter who is in the middle, is movement ahead of him. Southgate has had more than enough time with these players now to push that if it's a tactic he wants so I can only point fingers at him over anyone else.

Now if Trent is good enough to be a midfielder for a PL title and CL chasing side remains to be seen.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:00:05 am
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:28:23 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:00:05 am
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.

Saw a stat today that Pickford has attempted more long passes than anyone else in the tournament, often bypassing a short pass out to a defender or midfielder, so essentially bypassing why Trent is even in midfield to offer that passing ability. Not a surprise from Pickford, as he does the same by far compared to all other keepers in the PL too - but Southgate should be on top of that.
