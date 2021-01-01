When he's at RB for us, he can play passes over the top to Salah, crossfield-diagonal to Mane/Diaz, or cross-field to Robbo.
He looks best when Saka is making runs in behind early as that's what he's used to at club level. But on the left, you have a half-fit Trippier and a Foden that doesn't fit. Put a fit LB there (even Walker there is fine) and Gordon there and it's much better for Trent. If you leave him at RB, it also allows for a more balanced midfield. And it allows Kane to drop deep as he has two runners (Gordon and Saka) in behind.
But that's not happening, and everything is dysfunctional. I saw a Declan Rice compilation against Denmark, and he looked like a competition winner. Kane had like 2 touches in the first half against Serbia as possession went from 70-30 England to almost 50-50 by game end.
The incompetence to make almost ever player look bad is unreal.