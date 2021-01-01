« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:44:23 am
Shearer did seem loathe to give Trent any credit.  As you say, he atoned for his error very well after he lost the ball in the second half but the credit went to Rice.

I thought Trent did OK and he pulled off a couple of excellent passes that again passed by without much comment.  The driven, back-spin, side-spin pass to Saka was almost identical to those they showed in the pre-match montage.  I think the commentary was something like "Saka suddenly finds himself all alone high up the pitch" and then Saka, unlike Mo in the pre-match clips, checked back and lost the ball.  The pass didn't get a single mention but Trent was the only player on the pitch that could have pulled it off.

Getting caught on the ball in the first half was sloppy but I'm sure every other England player had similar moments.

All that said, I wouldn't be too bothered if Trent didn't play another minute in the tournament.  England are so risk averse that Trent will get precious few moments to sprinkle any stardust and any mistake he makes will be scrutinised to death.

English people are absolutely obsessed with Rice and deluded about his quality. Trent set up as the scapegoat for this tournament by British media who are always gunning for him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:27:40 am
English people are absolutely obsessed with Rice and deluded about his quality. Trent set up as the scapegoat for this tournament by British media who are always gunning for him.

The 3 scapegoats being prepared.. Trent, Saka and Bellingham.. Really struggling to put my finger on why.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.

Spot on!! The lack of movement ahead of him was shocking. Southgate could actually play Trent at RB and let him wander a bit and still have a back 3 of Walker, Stones & Guehi. With no fit recognised left back it seems a decent option.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Rice is really good and RAWK is one of the few places that isnt always recognised. As for Bellingham being scapegoated - only post game thing Ive read is this - https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/17/marvellous-matador-jude-bellingham-seems-to-be-playing-a-game-of-his-own

Id be very surprised if most papers hadnt made him MOTD (as the guardian did).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:31:35 am
Rice is really good and RAWK is one of the few places that isnt always recognised. As for Bellingham being scapegoated - only post game thing Ive read is this - https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/17/marvellous-matador-jude-bellingham-seems-to-be-playing-a-game-of-his-own

Id be very surprised if most papers hadnt made him MOTD (as the guardian did).

Rice is decent, and he's fit as a fiddle and always available. He's technically limited and always playes the direction he's facing. He's like a more athletic version of Henderson, but I don't think he's actually hit the heights that Henderson did in 18/19/20.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:42 am
The 3 scapegoats being prepared.. Trent, Saka and Bellingham.. Really struggling to put my finger on why.

I didn't see the match, but Bellingham is being praised to the skies this morning. Saka is getting plaudits too. Apparently he had a great first 45. Trent, less so, but I haven't seen much real criticism - except for a few posters on RAWK. The bloke who is definitely getting brickbats is Foden. Apparently he was awful. Personally I think he's an amazing player, but as I say I didn't see the game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Needs to play as RB. Him with Saka could be deadly
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:42 am
The 3 scapegoats being prepared.. Trent, Saka and Bellingham.. Really struggling to put my finger on why.

Only potentially Trent
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Not really arsed about what pundits say, I turn games on at kick off and pause during half time so I don't have to listen to them.

I have a question: If we were to assume Trent loved playing for us and didn't care where we used him, would you want him at right back, in midfield or in a hybrid role?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:14:08 am
Not really arsed about what pundits say, I turn games on at kick off and pause during half time so I don't have to listen to them.

I have a question: If we were to assume Trent loved playing for us and didn't care where we used him, would you want him at right back, in midfield or in a hybrid role?

Right back. Its not even a question anymore, and I was one who thought he could/should make the move to midfield a number of years ago.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:14:08 am
Not really arsed about what pundits say, I turn games on at kick off and pause during half time so I don't have to listen to them.

I have a question: If we were to assume Trent loved playing for us and didn't care where we used him, would you want him at right back, in midfield or in a hybrid role?

Wherever Slot wants him. Hes one of the best footballers in the world. We will be building the team around him wherever he is positioned.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:38:30 am
Are people just going out of their way to criticise Trent to reinforce the viewpoint that hes not a midfielder? I cant believe people would come away from watching yesterdays game with the whole context of the team performance and think hes poor or couldnt play midfield at the highest level, unless they were just being disingenuous for the sake of it.

No one said he was poor. He was average, and in terms of controlling the midfield, England got a BIT more control once he went off. he isnt at an elite level which is what England/we will need to WIN the tournament. That is the highest level. The problem is for the standards hes set himself and how he seems to be clamouring to play in midfield he will have to outperform his RB performance to back up his case that CM is his best position. Others might see it as one game but all you have to do is watch Trent over the years and see some of the weaknesses that showed up yesterday. Against better teams those weaknesses will be fatal. Last season we conceded a few goals from Trent taking a clunky touch with his back to play in the first build up phase and losing it when pressed for example.

To me I see a lot of Gerrard in him. Hes all action and a very emotional footballer. At the moment, he cannot dictate a game for 90 mins as he gets carried away with the emotion of a game and if it becomes helter skelter he will play helter skelter footy too. If hes to become a world class CM, he has to watch the Kroos of the world and see how they influence the game with passing whilst retaining control when necessary.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:46:36 am
No one said he was poor. He was average, and in terms of controlling the midfield, England got a BIT more control once he went off. he isnt at an elite level which is what England/we will need to WIN the tournament. That is the highest level. The problem is for the standards hes set himself and how he seems to be clamouring to play in midfield he will have to outperform his RB performance to back up his case that CM is his best position. Others might see it as one game but all you have to do is watch Trent over the years and see some of the weaknesses that showed up yesterday. Against better teams those weaknesses will be fatal.

To me I see a lot of Gerrard in him. Hes all action and a very emotional footballer. At the moment, he cannot dictate a game for 90 mins as he gets carried away with the emotion of a game and if it becomes helter skelter he will play helter skelter footy too. If hes to become a world class CM, he has to watch the Kroos of the world and see how they influence the game with passing whilst retaining control when necessary.

Id rather he turns out more Gerrard than Kroos to be fair. Its more suited to our identity as a club and we already have a more Kroos like player in Mac Allister.

I dont agree at all that England had more control when he went off. They were holding on towards the end, under a lot of pressure. Conor Gallagher was giving off headless chicken vibes.

Englands issue was Foden and Kane, not Trent last night. Gordon off the left and Watkins down the middle would help to stretch the play. At the moment theres loads of playmakers but nobody to make the runs. Its all on Saka.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:46:36 am
No one said he was poor. He was average, and in terms of controlling the midfield, England got a BIT more control once he went off. he isnt at an elite level which is what England/we will need to WIN the tournament. That is the highest level. The problem is for the standards hes set himself and how he seems to be clamouring to play in midfield he will have to outperform his RB performance to back up his case that CM is his best position. Others might see it as one game but all you have to do is watch Trent over the years and see some of the weaknesses that showed up yesterday. Against better teams those weaknesses will be fatal. Last season we conceded a few goals from Trent taking a clunky touch with his back to play in the first build up phase and losing it when pressed for example.

To me I see a lot of Gerrard in him. Hes all action and a very emotional footballer. At the moment, he cannot dictate a game for 90 mins as he gets carried away with the emotion of a game and if it becomes helter skelter he will play helter skelter footy too. If hes to become a world class CM, he has to watch the Kroos of the world and see how they influence the game with passing whilst retaining control when necessary.

This is just a tired cliche, hes not an all action footballer, if he was hed probably be a better midfielder, he lacks the intensity pace and explosiveness to be a Gerrard in that position, the player who has that was the best player on the pitch yesterday.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:55:03 am
Rice is decent, and he's fit as a fiddle and always available. He's technically limited and always playes the direction he's facing. He's like a more athletic version of Henderson, but I don't think he's actually hit the heights that Henderson did in 18/19/20.

Well he has, his last season at Arsenal is as good as any Henderson had here.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:55:10 am
Id rather he turns out more Gerrard than Kroos to be fair. Its more suited to our identity as a club and we already have a more Kroos like player in Mac Allister.

Well thats the risk you take then, the way I see it the teams that build dynasties are the teams with midfielders able to dominate games and having match winning quality in other areas, and not necessarily moments. With Gerrard we were never really consistent for years as a team, it was a rollercoaster ride. If Trent was ever to be the heart of our team I can only see it going down the Gerrard route. His best years in CM came later in his career once he was forced to practice discipline as his athleticism dropped.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:05:10 pm
Well thats the risk you take then, the way I see it the teams that build dynasties are the teams with midfielders able to dominate games and having match winning quality in other areas, and not necessarily moments. With Gerrard we were never really consistent for years as a team, it was a rollercoaster ride. If Trent was ever to be the heart of our team I can only see it going down the Gerrard route. His best years in CM came later in his career once he was forced to practice discipline as his athleticism dropped.

Gerrard didnt play with Salah, VVD, Alisson, Robertson, Macallister, in the team all at one time, thats why it was a rollercoaster ride nothing to do with his own Individual performances as the player at the heart of our team.

If Gerrard was at United Chelsea Madrid he would have won it all with the exact same style of play.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:12:30 pm
Gerrard didnt play with Salah, VVD, Alisson, Robertson, Macallister, in the team all at one time, thats why it was a rollercoaster ride nothing to do with his own Individual performances as the player at the heart of our team.

If Gerrard was at United Chelsea Madrid he would have won it all with the exact same style of play.

Of course, the quality of our team has vastly improved from Gerrards time.. But he also played with Mascherano, Alonso, Torres etc and guess what in our best years as a TEAM with Gerrard in his prime he was out of the central midfield and playing as a SS or RM.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:05:10 pm
Well thats the risk you take then, the way I see it the teams that build dynasties are the teams with midfielders able to dominate games and having match winning quality in other areas, and not necessarily moments. With Gerrard we were never really consistent for years as a team, it was a rollercoaster ride. If Trent was ever to be the heart of our team I can only see it going down the Gerrard route. His best years in CM came later in his career once he was forced to practice discipline as his athleticism dropped.

The team with Gerrards lack of consistency was nothing to do with Gerrard though. His performances were consistently great. He just didnt have the side around him for the most part to consistently challenge. If he was in Klopps side, its hardly like hed have harmed us.

I get you want Real Madrids success over the last decade but theyve ridden their luck a lot, to the point where its not really a template for anyone to copy, particularly without having the Real Madrid voodoo over the champions league.

Trent is his own player. His main issue in my view is his ability to hold on to intense concentration and his keenness to influence the game when things arent going to plan. He is always going to be the main creator in a side, so the pressure is on him, but sometimes he could do with taking a breath, I agree. Those issues can be issues in any position, theres no turning him into a Kroos or a steady full back. Hes front footed, and attack minded, which suits us as a club too.

For England it works for the most part, as a midfield trio, and whilst it could also work at right back, thats just because hes flexible. Unlike us, they dont have many willing runners up front, which harms his effectiveness. Foden is the one who should bite the bullet with Gordon put in.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:16:49 pm
Of course, the quality of our team has vastly improved from Gerrards time.. But he also played with Mascherano, Alonso, Torres etc and guess what in our best years as a TEAM with Gerrard in his prime he was out of the midfield and playing as a SS or RM.

Yes but what is your point Trent is not capable of playing as a SS. The comparison between Gerrard and Trent is the wrong one, theres a player in the same team more comparable to him. If Trent had Gerrards aggression explosiveness and athleticism he would be a perfect midfielder to play in the three, Gerrards issue at the time was that his style of play would be far more useful in todays three man midfield rather than the two man midfields everyone was playing when he first came to the fore.

Even so if he played for Chelsea United he would have won far more, he only played with Torres Mascherano and Alonso for about two seasons all together, you cant compare that to the core teams of the likes of United and Chelsea who stayed together for years and years.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:19:58 pm
Yes but what is your point Trent is not capable of playing as a SS. The comparison between Gerrard and Trent is the wrong one, theres a player in the same team more comparable to him. If Trent had Gerrards aggression explosiveness and athleticism he would be a perfect midfielder to play in the three, Gerrards issue at the time was that his style of play would be far more useful in todays three man midfield rather than the two man midfields everyone was playing when he first came to the fore.

Well youre missing my point then Im saying its no coincidence that our best years as a team in Gerrards prime happened to be when he was taken out of the midfield and we had Alonso as the controller alongside Masch, of course there was other stuff going on with the club that stopped us being great.. Im not saying he has the same play style as Gerrard am I? Im saying he has the Gerrard nature in him, which is wanting to take games by the scruff of the neck and spraying the ball or taking the shot when its not on or going for a press and getting caught out of position when a bit more calm/discipline/tactical awareness is needed. Thats what Im saying, he gets caught up with the emotion of the game similar to Gerrard used to do in his earlier years. Thats more the comparison Im making. .

Go and watch Gerrards earlier years and youll see what Im talking about.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:55:10 am
Id rather he turns out more Gerrard than Kroos to be fair. Its more suited to our identity as a club and we already have a more Kroos like player in Mac Allister.

I dont agree at all that England had more control when he went off. They were holding on towards the end, under a lot of pressure. Conor Gallagher was giving off headless chicken vibes.

Englands issue was Foden and Kane, not Trent last night. Gordon off the left and Watkins down the middle would help to stretch the play. At the moment theres loads of playmakers but nobody to make the runs. Its all on Saka.

That guy shouldn't even been in the England team but he still is because that is how Southgate wants to play. I wasn't impressed by him in Chelsea. Sees a lot of the ball but does absolutely fuck all with it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:26:30 pm
Well youre missing my point then Im saying its no coincidence that our best years as a team in Gerrards prime happened to be when he was taken out of the midfield and we had Alonso as the controller alongside Masch, of course there was other stuff going on with the club that stopped us being great.. Im not saying he has the same play style as Gerrard am I? Im saying he has the Gerrard nature in him, which is wanting to take games by the scruff of the neck and spraying the ball or taking the shot when its not on or going for a press and getting caught out of position when a bit more calm/discipline/tactical awareness is needed. Thats what Im saying, he gets caught up with the emotion of the game similar to Gerrard used to do in his earlier years. Thats more the comparison Im making. .

Go and watch Gerrards earlier years and youll see what Im talking about.

Yeah but its just a different comparison totally because this current Liverpool side could do with a Gerrard of that time to play in as the third midfielder, ahead of Szoboszlai.


If Trent was that Gerrard the one before he played as a 10, we would be laughing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:26:30 pm
Well youre missing my point then Im saying its no coincidence that our best years as a team in Gerrards prime happened to be when he was taken out of the midfield and we had Alonso as the controller alongside Masch, of course there was other stuff going on with the club that stopped us being great.. Im not saying he has the same play style as Gerrard am I? Im saying he has the Gerrard nature in him, which is wanting to take games by the scruff of the neck and spraying the ball or taking the shot when its not on or going for a press and getting caught out of position when a bit more calm/discipline/tactical awareness is needed. Thats what Im saying, he gets caught up with the emotion of the game similar to Gerrard used to do in his earlier years. Thats more the comparison Im making. .

Go and watch Gerrards earlier years and youll see what Im talking about.

Its not a coincidence but its also not causation either.  It was just fitting for the squad. If Gerrard had played in Hendersons position we also would have done well under Klopp. And if Gerrard had played further forward earlier in his career with the players around him, we still would have been an inconsistent side.

Trent did the job asked of him yesterday. What failed him were the tactics, and the teammates selected.

If hed have played that role for us last season without our players around him and Klopps tactics, he would have influenced the game far more.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:01 pm
Yeah but its just a different comparison totally because this current Liverpool side could do with a Gerrard of that time to play in as the third midfielder, ahead of Szoboszlai.


If Trent was that Gerrard the one before he played as a 10, we would be laughing.

I can agree with that
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Isnt the basic issue that he cant do anything as a midfielder he doesnt already do as a right back?
Playing inverted and receiving the ball in midfield for us for a season didnt improve his passing / creativity numbers really at all  i get that he wants to do it .. i just dont see what the upside is or will be ?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He was fine last night - not one of England's better performers, but also not remotely one of their problems. Don't think he really stood out positively or negatively.

One thing I did notice though, and I don't know to what degree it was a tactical instruction, but he seemed to play with very little positional discipline last night, especially in that first half. He was popping up in the #8, the #10, the wing. There was a spell where he was the one playing off the last man looking to make runs into the box (presumably because no-one else was). I fundamentally do not see that working in the PL if he were paired with Mac Allister, or any of our other existing midfielders. It would leave us brutally exposed. I was pleasantly surprised at how much he got his foot in, but it's no use if you're going to be going walkabout for long stretches, and better teams would ruthlessly exploit it. 

If he's prepared to sit, and try and dictate from deep - fine. If he wants to be all action popping up all over the pitch, then it's a no from me. Honestly I don't see him and Mac Allister as good pairing either way, as I don't think they complement each other particularly well.

I think I'd prefer him at RB, but whilst we can point to outstanding defensive performances from him it's pretty telling that most of those performances are going back 4-5 years. There are scarcely few examples from the more recent past if we're being honest - his defensive concentration/workrate is wildly inconsistent and often lacking compared to what it was when we were winning the CL/PL. He's just not the same player.

He's a conundrum. Someone else said it, I think in this thread, that we've indulged him to both our and his detriment in the past few years and that's about where I'm at with it. He's one of the best passers in the league, one of (if not the) most gifted pure footballer in our squad, but his form and influence has seemed to wane over the past 24 months. This is despite us persisting with a whole position/role designed to try and maximise his strengths. I'm personally not one who thinks we should be building or adjusting the team/tactical approach around one player - that's what smaller clubs do. It's also stupid given players can leave at any time. But I don't know where that leaves Trent, to be honest. I'm worried the contract situation maybe takes that decision out of our hands though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:45 pm
Isnt the basic issue that he cant do anything as a midfielder he doesnt already do as a right back?
Playing inverted and receiving the ball in midfield for us for a season didnt improve his passing / creativity numbers really at all  i get that he wants to do it .. i just dont see what the upside is or will be ?

I think any option can work. Id prefer him at right back or centre mid as I do think we are exposed at points by the inverted role, as we dont dominate possession in the way teams using that tend to want to, and tend to play more transitionally when at our best, which means we suffer if he has drifted far from the position because players covering isnt the same as a player starting in the right area to defend. We often end up spread too far and wide defensively as a result.

Out of those two options, I think either can work. If he was purely a midfielder, I do think is goal numbers would go up, though its hard to say that his assist numbers would from his right back peak, as they were elite for a midfielder anyway. His influence over the whole attacking game would increase though.

It also depends how we play and where he plays in that system. Trent in midfield is one thing but is it in a three as a 6, or as an 8, or is it on the right side of a double pivot. I dont really care where he plays be it right back or centre mid, Im more just interested to know the answer as it informs so much of what we need to do or where everyone will play, for the season ahead.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:38:30 am
Are people just going out of their way to criticise Trent to reinforce the viewpoint that hes not a midfielder? I cant believe people would come away from watching yesterdays game with the whole context of the team performance and think hes poor or couldnt play midfield at the highest level, unless they were just being disingenuous for the sake of it.
just wait until England lose a game with Trent in the team.  the UK media and every effing "expert" on tv will unload on him mercilessly 24/7.

and it'll be doubly bad if he was on the pitch at any point.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:45 pm
Isnt the basic issue that he cant do anything as a midfielder he doesnt already do as a right back?
Playing inverted and receiving the ball in midfield for us for a season didnt improve his passing / creativity numbers really at all  i get that he wants to do it .. i just dont see what the upside is or will be ?

Pretty much, he was putting up record numbers at right back and now isn't in midfield. He does some nice stuff in midfield because he's an incredible footballer, but nothing that another player couldn't be doing.

The only reason I can see to move him into midfield is if it's a condition of him signing a new contract.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:09:06 am
Needs to play as RB. Him with Saka could be deadly

Yep I agree. I am probably in the minority here but other than a decent opening 20 or so minutes, I thought Trent was average last night. Honestly, I don't see him as a CM and no one is going to convince me otherwise. He is a better right back where he has the whole pitch in front of him. I just feel that in central midfield, you need to have  360 vision and be aware of your surroundings. It's a different ball game and one criticism I have with Trent (I can't remember who it was I was debating with a while back), I don't think he's great when under pressure especially when he is receiving the ball with his back to goal. He's not press resistant imo.  Give him space and he is deadly as he can pick a pass and spray the ball all over the damn pitch. He may do a decent job in CM but I am not convinced at all that he would make a great CM and I don't want him moving into that position under Slot

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:32:36 pm
just wait until England lose a game with Trent in the team.  the UK media and every effing "expert" on tv will unload on him mercilessly 24/7.

and it'll be doubly bad if he was on the pitch at any point.

Yup. I can just see the headlines now. Predictable.

He was average in midfield last night. This isnt his position - how I hate international football.
