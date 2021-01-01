He was fine last night - not one of England's better performers, but also not remotely one of their problems. Don't think he really stood out positively or negatively.



One thing I did notice though, and I don't know to what degree it was a tactical instruction, but he seemed to play with very little positional discipline last night, especially in that first half. He was popping up in the #8, the #10, the wing. There was a spell where he was the one playing off the last man looking to make runs into the box (presumably because no-one else was). I fundamentally do not see that working in the PL if he were paired with Mac Allister, or any of our other existing midfielders. It would leave us brutally exposed. I was pleasantly surprised at how much he got his foot in, but it's no use if you're going to be going walkabout for long stretches, and better teams would ruthlessly exploit it.



If he's prepared to sit, and try and dictate from deep - fine. If he wants to be all action popping up all over the pitch, then it's a no from me. Honestly I don't see him and Mac Allister as good pairing either way, as I don't think they complement each other particularly well.



I think I'd prefer him at RB, but whilst we can point to outstanding defensive performances from him it's pretty telling that most of those performances are going back 4-5 years. There are scarcely few examples from the more recent past if we're being honest - his defensive concentration/workrate is wildly inconsistent and often lacking compared to what it was when we were winning the CL/PL. He's just not the same player.



He's a conundrum. Someone else said it, I think in this thread, that we've indulged him to both our and his detriment in the past few years and that's about where I'm at with it. He's one of the best passers in the league, one of (if not the) most gifted pure footballer in our squad, but his form and influence has seemed to wane over the past 24 months. This is despite us persisting with a whole position/role designed to try and maximise his strengths. I'm personally not one who thinks we should be building or adjusting the team/tactical approach around one player - that's what smaller clubs do. It's also stupid given players can leave at any time. But I don't know where that leaves Trent, to be honest. I'm worried the contract situation maybe takes that decision out of our hands though.