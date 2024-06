The 3 scapegoats being prepared.. Trent, Saka and Bellingham.. Really struggling to put my finger on why.



I didn't see the match, but Bellingham is being praised to the skies this morning. Saka is getting plaudits too. Apparently he had a great first 45. Trent, less so, but I haven't seen much real criticism - except for a few posters on RAWK. The bloke who is definitely getting brickbats is Foden. Apparently he was awful. Personally I think he's an amazing player, but as I say I didn't see the game.