Would not even surprise me if he wanted to go to Spain just to get away from the English media. Especially with the rise of ex players interacting with fan podcasts etc. They are all deadshits. The fact he's even questioned about his place in this England team is laughable. If he was on the pitch in the last game during that goal he would have been front and centre of every news article.



Pisses me off too the way some people talk about him in this country. He can't defend, he can't play in midfield...they never speak about the things he can do that other players simply can't. If Trent tells the club he wants to play in goal I would tell him that's fine and sign him up for the next 7 or 8 years. Go full Chelsea. That's how good he is.