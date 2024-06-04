I think that comfort when receiving the ball with your back to goal is an inherent skill to an extent, but it's also something that can be taught and improved - I'd say there's a strong chance he's improved at that since he was 18 years old. Experience, confidence and calmness on the ball are all aspects of a player that tend to develop with age and he has those traits in spades. Trent's bigger issue when facing his own goal is that his calmness can sometimes come across as laziness or complacency and I think that's what contributes to the eye test suggesting he's not great at receiving the ball in those positions.



Of course, but if he wasn't even good enough at 18 to stay in CM then he's unlikely to improve enough in his 20s to do it at an elite level (because if we're going to move an elite fullback we're going to want him to be elite in the place we move him to). That is, at 18 the 'bar' is inevitably lower, not so much is demanded or expected. And yet Trent didn't, according to his coaching staff, have this particular skillset in his locker to the (lower) level required to stay in CM. That means his improvement needs to have been significant. Plus, you improve at skills like this from 18 onwards by actually playing senior level minutes. Trent has barely played any senior level minutes at CM. That said, you might possibly argue that when they moved him they couldn't know just how otherworldly his creative passing would become and that from 18 to now Trent's passing ability has reached such elite levels that it's now worth playing him CM, despite his sub optimal press resistance and ability on the half turn.I'd be really up for Trent proving me wrong though. Imagine a press resistant Trent controlling games from CM. It'd be glorious. Obviously he'd have to look after the ball a lot better than he currently does too.