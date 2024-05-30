If he had the nous he could drop Maguire and shift Walker to the right sided center back position. Use Trent as an inverted fullback and play an extra attacking mid.
Walker played on the left in the part of the England game I saw (admittedly a small part) and did pretty well there. Southgate can keep speed at the back and accommodate Trent as a RB.
But I'm very happy with Trent being used as a deep lying MF for England, and even happier that it's happening THIS summer. If that works to great effect (regardless that I don't think it will), it may be where his future position may be in our team. And if it doesn't work, it will put his mind in the right place - RB. I think that Trent wants to be a MF, but is best used as a RB. If I'm right, the sooner he gets that, the better for him, for the team, for everyone, the better for his contract situation. And if I'm wrong, then we'd have a top second No.6 in the Slot 4-2-3-1 team.