Trent Alexander-Arnold

Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14440 on: May 31, 2024, 01:43:35 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

Blimey!

The day Liverpool FC cannot handle maverick talent or a player with out-of-the-ordinary skills because 'it's too difficult' is the day that we settle for second best.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14441 on: May 31, 2024, 02:00:52 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

Some absolute heathens in here. Can't get on with this mindset. Local lad, best passer in the team, possibly best in his position in the entire world, and people want rid? Fuck that. You've no soul.
Markus_12

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14442 on: May 31, 2024, 04:16:09 pm
The more I see of Slots tactics the more I think Trent should stay at RB. The role looks tailor made for him.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14443 on: May 31, 2024, 04:41:34 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

If the "sizeable sum" is over 300m yeah i'd agree. If not then it's not going to happen.
newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14444 on: May 31, 2024, 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

This isn't a good take.
RyanBabel19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14445 on: May 31, 2024, 06:57:45 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

How many managers have attempted this to prove it requires such a deft managerial touch?
JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14446 on: May 31, 2024, 08:14:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 30, 2024, 06:33:46 pm
Can we compensate in some fashion for his difficulties defending as a RB - if we are keeping him there?

Hes got worse defensively imo - and it must be mindset  we won a title with him at right back so hes proven he can be effective
No reason why he still isnt one of the best RBs in the world but hes got to want to do it
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14447 on: May 31, 2024, 11:04:09 pm
Madrid would just be getting him, so they could flip him for the following seasons target.
Red Wanderer

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14448 on: June 1, 2024, 11:36:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:14:18 pm
Hes got worse defensively imo - and it must be mindset  we won a title with him at right back so hes proven he can be effective
No reason why he still isnt one of the best RBs in the world but hes got to want to do it

Spot on really. We won a title with him there, had two other 90+ point seasons, won a Champions League and several other cups. Three clean sheets in five cup finals along the way, including a MOTM performance.

New manager, new chance to rediscover his defensive form with a brilliant young lad challenging him if hes not got his head on straight.

The G in Gerrard

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14449 on: June 1, 2024, 12:13:52 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.
Awful. Plain fucking awful take.
xbugawugax

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14450 on: June 1, 2024, 12:57:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:14:18 pm
Hes got worse defensively imo - and it must be mindset  we won a title with him at right back so hes proven he can be effective
No reason why he still isnt one of the best RBs in the world but hes got to want to do it

any proof of that? compared to his own stats or other defenders that does what he does?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14451 on: June 1, 2024, 01:53:43 pm
Trent hasn't been as much of a difference maker in the last couple of seasons and the reality is that we play in a different way to when he was. Our midfield works differently and two of the three forwards are different (and Salah's play style has changed to some extent). So for me, there are three questions:

1) Do we work better as a team with Trent than with Bradley at right back?

2) Would we work better as a team with Trent in midfield?

3) If the answer to both is no, is it worth rejigging the way we play to suit Trent's strengths?
Marty 85

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14452 on: June 1, 2024, 05:57:22 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 31, 2024, 02:00:52 pm
Some absolute heathens in here. Can't get on with this mindset. Local lad, best passer in the team, possibly best in his position in the entire world, and people want rid? Fuck that. You've no soul.

Exactly. There's not a chance he leaves and to even entertain the idea is disrespectful to the lad. Rick Parry I'm his sleep couldn't fuck this up.
TeddyMc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14453 on: June 1, 2024, 06:29:24 pm
I just have a gut feeling he is going to do a McManaman and leave for Madrid on a free.

Bellingham is his best mate and instead of him tapping up Bellingham to come to Liverpool last season it will end up Bellingham tapping him up to go to Madrid.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14454 on: June 1, 2024, 08:27:29 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on June  1, 2024, 06:29:24 pm
I just have a gut feeling he is going to do a McManaman and leave for Madrid on a free.

Bellingham is his best mate and instead of him tapping up Bellingham to come to Liverpool last season it will end up Bellingham tapping him up to go to Madrid.

It would be quite funny if it wasnt so horrifying. Spending all that time getting excited about them hanging out and Trent convincing him to come to Liverpool, to it actually ending up the other way around ;D
KC7

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14455 on: June 1, 2024, 11:16:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:14:18 pm
Hes got worse defensively imo - and it must be mindset  we won a title with him at right back so hes proven he can be effective
No reason why he still isnt one of the best RBs in the world but hes got to want to do it

I don't think he has at all. He's never been great defensively. With that leggy running style he's not quick off the mark and gets done for pace. What has changed is the collapse in the midfield. From having an energetic midfield that ensured he (and the defence) was well protected, we now have an unathletic midfield that that has to protect the 6. The defence are basically left to fend for themselves, and a player in Trent, suspect defensively amazing going forward, will suffer.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14456 on: June 1, 2024, 11:43:35 pm
Quote from: KC7 on June  1, 2024, 11:16:18 pm
I don't think he has at all. He's never been great defensively. With that leggy running style he's not quick off the mark and gets done for pace. What has changed is the collapse in the midfield. From having an energetic midfield that ensured he (and the defence) was well protected, we now have an unathletic midfield that that has to protect the 6. The defence are basically left to fend for themselves, and a player in Trent, suspect defensively amazing going forward, will suffer.
in a nutshell.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14457 on: Yesterday at 07:04:30 am
I think he has regressed defensively in some ways. On occasion he's now got a, 'I'm just going to dangle a leg and stand still' tactic when players run at him, he didn't used to do that.
dai_bonehead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14458 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 am
Quote from: Simplexity on May 31, 2024, 07:39:47 am
Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.

Youd take a tangible amount of money to move on an intangible that is Trents skill?
Theres always more money, but talent like Trent doesnt come along that often. No amount of money can replace something that is in short supply.

Personally, I dont think hes going anywhere for a while. Hell be captain sooner or later and leading the team towards silverware.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14459 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 am
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:17:41 am
Youd take a tangible amount of money to move on an intangible that is Trents skill?
Theres always more money, but talent like Trent doesnt come along that often. No amount of money can replace something that is in short supply.

Personally, I dont think hes going anywhere for a while. Hell be captain sooner or later and leading the team towards silverware.

I'd be worried about Trent as our captain in the near future, he picks and choses when to defend. Trent needs to realise he can't just be an offensive player, especially as a leader you need to do all aspects of the game. Thats the great irony of moving him into midfield, you need to be fighting hard every minute in there. Compare him to someone like Gerrard who was equally talented but fought for everything.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14460 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm
this thread is a fucking joke. 

what's next - Ali picks and chooses when to dive for the ball?

christ almighty.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14461 on: Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:14:18 pm
Hes got worse defensively imo - and it must be mindset  we won a title with him at right back so hes proven he can be effective
No reason why he still isnt one of the best RBs in the world but hes got to want to do it

His role has changed since we won the title which has had an impact IMO, and not only that but the players around him have. We've not had an (in form) Fabinho in the side since that season, and Salah has seemingly done less and less tracking back in the seasons since too.

Fix those two latter things and I think his defending goes back to near the level it once was, all be it with some acceptance that space will be left if you want him to come into midfield.
reddebs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14462 on: Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
His role has changed since we won the title which has had an impact IMO, and not only that but the players around him have. We've not had an (in form) Fabinho in the side since that season, and Salah has seemingly done less and less tracking back in the seasons since too.

Fix those two latter things and I think his defending goes back to near the level it once was, all be it with some acceptance that space will be left if you want him to come into midfield.

Come on now Craig you should know better than posting about context or facts to explain why players, managers, coaches, owners and the tea lady aren't performing how they were X amount of seasons ago.

A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14463 on: Yesterday at 03:43:02 pm
I think our title winning team had players around him that compensated for the stuff hes less good at. Having Hendo work horsing around that right side of the pitching, constantly communicating.Fabinho filling in gaps and snuffing out danger and of course Mo being an outlet when under pressure on the ball with the switch almost always on with Mane and Robbie stretching the pitch.

The cogs all worked together.

I prefer Trent sticking to the white lines up and down the pitch, his delivery from wide is exceptional.

We need to find players around him that compliment him as we did with those mentioned above. At the moment we dont look half as well oiled down our right flank as we once did.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14464 on: Yesterday at 04:22:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
His role has changed since we won the title which has had an impact IMO, and not only that but the players around him have. We've not had an (in form) Fabinho in the side since that season, and Salah has seemingly done less and less tracking back in the seasons since too.

Fix those two latter things and I think his defending goes back to near the level it once was, all be it with some acceptance that space will be left if you want him to come into midfield.

He has a free role to find space and exploit it, the problem is with Salah also having less defensive responsibilities and an ever revolving door at right center back we are massively exposed, you could put a peak Kante at 6 and we'd still be cut open.

I am happy to defend my point that it's a choice his poor defending, because when he played a traditional right back he was a far far better defender so it's not like he can't defend and also when Bradley played we looked far better defensively with the same players around him. That could be tactical on both points but I doubt Klopp wanted Trent to continually step into players and get dribbled past easily, Bradley again is a far better defender.

p.s. I never said sell Trent, I said I wish he would improve his defending.
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14465 on: Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 31, 2024, 11:04:09 pm
Madrid would just be getting him, so they could flip him for the following seasons target.

Based on what, other than the voices in your head?
KC7

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14466 on: Today at 11:07:31 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:43:02 pm
I think our title winning team had players around him that compensated for the stuff hes less good at. Having Hendo work horsing around that right side of the pitching, constantly communicating.Fabinho filling in gaps and snuffing out danger and of course Mo being an outlet when under pressure on the ball with the switch almost always on with Mane and Robbie stretching the pitch.

The cogs all worked together.

I prefer Trent sticking to the white lines up and down the pitch, his delivery from wide is exceptional.

We need to find players around him that compliment him as we did with those mentioned above. At the moment we dont look half as well oiled down our right flank as we once did.

Of course it did. He was well covered defensively by the energy of the midfield, with Fabinho screening the back line to cut out clearer chances and Hendo also tracking back to double up against wide players. He was also able to excel more offensively with a better midfield (goes without saying) as they gave him the licence to bomb foward more. With the collapse in midfield and defensive protection and energy from there gone we have barely seen these things in two years.

I know in a forum threads are kept open to discuss things, but I'd have locked this thread (and the rest of the defence) for the whole of the 22-23 season, and only occasionally opened it for the following sesson after the partial midfield rebuild, as you cannot judge players when they are playing behind a shitshow.

George Weah looked very different for AC Milan than he did for Liberia, likewise George Best for United in comparison to Northern Ireland. Trent in a team that provides little to no protection infront of him he wont look the same player as he did when there was protection. That 22-23 season was a travesty for what the backline (and the busier than ever Ali) had to put up with, and while it got somewhat better in the following season it's a mid table level midfield in terms of energy, athleticism and defensive protection (Crystal Palace got the better of it over two games and they finished 10th).
Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14467 on: Today at 08:40:34 pm
Playing on the right of a two for England. Looks nothing special so far in midfield.
Rob17

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14468 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:40:34 pm
Playing on the right of a two for England. Looks nothing special so far in midfield.

Would help if he had people actually moving around him.
Fiasco

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14469 on: Today at 08:59:41 pm
He's played a couple of lovely sharp passes between the lines in this second half, admittedly I didn't see the first half.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14470 on: Today at 09:34:08 pm
Where the fuck is his contract?
Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14471 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:59:41 pm
He's played a couple of lovely sharp passes between the lines in this second half, admittedly I didn't see the first half.

Yes, England in general picked ip in the 1st 10 minutes of the half and Trent was very involved and taking the corners. Then he got his goal towards the end but by then he was playing down the right.
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14472 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm
Beginning to feel like if your bird all of a sudden had a glow up and David Beckham has just slid into her DMs.
Kopenhagen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14473 on: Today at 09:59:44 pm
Yeah Reece James is better, though, isnt he?

Muppets.
farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14474 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:34:08 pm
Where the fuck is his contract?
The dog ate it.
clinical

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14475 on: Today at 10:07:28 pm
Please get his contract signed. Couldn't bare losing him on a free to Madrid.
