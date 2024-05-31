Trent hasn't been as much of a difference maker in the last couple of seasons and the reality is that we play in a different way to when he was. Our midfield works differently and two of the three forwards are different (and Salah's play style has changed to some extent). So for me, there are three questions:



1) Do we work better as a team with Trent than with Bradley at right back?



2) Would we work better as a team with Trent in midfield?



3) If the answer to both is no, is it worth rejigging the way we play to suit Trent's strengths?