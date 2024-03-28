I do not aim to be controversial for the sake of it or for attention, its just a genuine dilemma I think we have as a club. And I do have a lot of love for Trent, the kid's got heart. However, I suspect Amorim's the new manager's first key decision will be what to do with Trent.



We all know the dilemma. As a right back he had the potential ceiling of being the best right-back that has ever played the game.... but that was when we assumed he would improve defensively.



The new manager will be caught between a rock and a shit place. At the highest level Trent is poor as a defender. Nothing to do with positioning  it is when he is in position standing up to an attack, I am fearful. His movement is stiff, slow on the turn (quick with open space), easily fooled with a trick. Also lets runners go, often tracks poorly.



On the plus side he passes like a dream. Hits heavenly crossfield balls and through balls. Capable of being Mihajlovic-esque with free kicks. He also has perfect technique, ball control and both calm or aggressive as required.

Many suggest he plays midfield, but he would struggle there with his lack of concentration. He would let runners go, fail to cut off passing angle, fail to track and at times just let the game go on around him. Klopp knows this hence never playing him there as a proper midfielder for start of match. He won't be picked ahead of MacAlister, Slobo or Curtis... or whoever Edwards buys this summer.



Things are now even more complicated. Gomez has been excellent as right-back while Bradley has emerged as an exceptional talent. His performance against Chelsea shows his potential to be just as effective as TTD attacking-wise but with a tenacious ability to defend, and once he bulks up a little, he will be formidable with the chance of also becoming elite.



As a person I like Trent. He is a Scouser, came through the system, a great role model, black kid doing well in a city where its particularly tough for a black guy to do well, loves the club and has the tough F*** you attitude I love. But.... I just don't know what happens with him long term. It is a worry that will grow.

I guess I'm just hoping someone gives me an easy (sensible/non-abusive) answer....