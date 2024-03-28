« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1368660 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13880 on: March 28, 2024, 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 28, 2024, 12:53:01 pm
it's all pure speculation and hyperbole.  none of us has Clue 1 wtf anyone is saying, but all of a sudden a narrative develops that he's got one foot out the door. 

You can understand why though?  He's a Scouser and vice captain who still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal and has a year left in the summer.  Of course people are going to speculate.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13881 on: March 28, 2024, 01:06:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 28, 2024, 01:03:43 pm
You can understand why though?  He's a Scouser and vice captain who still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal and has a year left in the summer.  Of course people are going to speculate.
speculation sure, but the "negative narrative" takes root and is hard to shift. 

how about: he's signed a new deal but it's not gonna be announced until the new manager is announced, as a sign of solidarity and support for the guy? 

anyone can make stuff up.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13882 on: March 28, 2024, 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 28, 2024, 01:06:48 pm
speculation sure, but the "negative narrative" takes root and is hard to shift. 

how about: he's signed a new deal but it's not gonna be announced until the new manager is announced, as a sign of solidarity and support for the guy? 

anyone can make stuff up.

But it's not about making things up.  The fact is that he's not signed yet, and we know he'd also prefer to play in midfield.  It's a logical leap to say he's waiting to see what the new manager's plans are for him before committing to the project.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,620
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13883 on: March 28, 2024, 01:17:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 28, 2024, 01:03:43 pm
You can understand why though?  He's a Scouser and vice captain who still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal and has a year left in the summer.  Of course people are going to speculate.

Has he even been offered a new deal?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,240
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13884 on: March 28, 2024, 01:17:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 28, 2024, 01:08:24 pm
But it's not about making things up.  The fact is that he's not signed yet, and we know he'd also prefer to play in midfield.  It's a logical leap to say he's waiting to see what the new manager's plans are for him before committing to the project.

Theres not been much chat about a contract being offered though has there? Not to say they havent been talking but Ive not seen anything (unless Ive missed it) that indicates Trent is stalling on signing something hes been offered.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13885 on: March 28, 2024, 01:32:44 pm »
Fair points, I guess we'll find out.  I'd be amazed if the club haven't at least asked him what his terms would be though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13886 on: March 28, 2024, 02:26:41 pm »
Maybe the word is that the new manager wants to cash in? He does seem to be a bit marmite looking at the views of many professional commentators.
Not quite the finished article in defence or Midfield ... a hybrid some would say
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13887 on: March 28, 2024, 07:39:21 pm »
If anyone is interested in some possibly spurious second-hand information, my mate has just been at an event where Carra was interviewing Trent. Carra asked, "are you a one club man?"

Trent replied something along the lines of "I was as a kid. Now I just play season-to-season." Oh dear.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,464
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13888 on: March 28, 2024, 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 28, 2024, 07:39:21 pm
If anyone is interested in some possibly spurious second-hand information, my mate has just been at an event where Carra was interviewing Trent. Carra asked, "are you a one club man?"

Trent replied something along the lines of "I was as a kid. Now I just play season-to-season." Oh dear.

What event was this?

https://x.com/LFC/status/1773435275525386339?s=20
« Last Edit: March 28, 2024, 08:50:56 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13889 on: March 28, 2024, 08:54:30 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,464
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13890 on: March 28, 2024, 08:57:24 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,399
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13891 on: March 28, 2024, 09:00:00 pm »
Maybe Gerrard is his idol and he wants to flirt with other teams until signing a new deal at the 11th hour.


Yeah - that's what I'm going with.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13892 on: March 28, 2024, 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 28, 2024, 12:53:01 pm
it's all pure speculation and hyperbole.  none of us has Clue 1 wtf anyone is saying, but all of a sudden a narrative develops that he's got one foot out the door.

Absolutely.
Logged

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13893 on: Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 27, 2024, 03:26:59 pm
He plays half of most games in midfield. Hes being asked to do a lot of things youd ask a CM to do, even if its from a starting position as an RB.

His role for Liverpool has very rarely been that of a traditional RB.


If we played Trent just as a midfielder where do you see him playing? Personally I think its as a 6 or part of a double pivot. Im less convinced about him as an 8.

Yeah thats a fair point and then theres the argument that hes so effective in that role because he becomes an extra man in midfield rather than just one of the three.  Personally Id keep him in that sort of role, only because even with a new manager were likely to want to start Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in most games and the third midfielder is likely to need to be a more combative defensive type like Endo. 

That said, if whoever comes in doesnt want his fullbacks playing that role, my earlier point stands that if the club and/or Trent see his long term future as a midfielder, how many more years can he stay as a fullback before its too late to switch at the top level?  As a midfielder he strikes me more of an 8 only because hes so effective as a creative force in the final third.  He could well be a 6 in a double pivot but would need to be the less defensive of the two and have some licence to get forward.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online MosDefKop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm »
I do not aim to be controversial for the sake of it or for attention, its just a genuine dilemma I think we have as a club. And I do have a lot of love for Trent, the kid's got heart. However, I suspect Amorim's the new manager's first key decision will be what to do with Trent.

We all know the dilemma. As a right back he had the potential ceiling of being the best right-back that has ever played the game.... but that was when we assumed he would improve defensively. 

The new manager will be caught between a rock and a shit place. At the highest level Trent is poor as a defender. Nothing to do with positioning  it is when he is in position standing up to an attack, I am fearful.  His movement is stiff, slow on the turn (quick with open space), easily fooled with a trick. Also lets runners go, often tracks poorly.

On the plus side he passes like a dream. Hits heavenly crossfield balls and through balls. Capable of being Mihajlovic-esque with free kicks. He also has perfect technique, ball control and both calm or aggressive as required.
Many suggest he plays midfield, but he would struggle there with his lack of concentration. He would let runners go, fail to cut off passing angle, fail to track and at times just let the game go on around him.  Klopp knows this hence never playing him there as a proper midfielder for start of match. He won't be picked ahead of MacAlister, Slobo or Curtis... or whoever Edwards buys this summer.

Things are now even more complicated. Gomez has been excellent as right-back while Bradley has emerged as an exceptional talent. His performance against Chelsea shows his potential to be just as effective as TTD attacking-wise but with a tenacious ability to defend, and once he bulks up a little, he will be formidable with the chance of also becoming elite.

As a person I like Trent. He is a Scouser, came through the system, a great role model, black kid doing well in a city where its particularly tough for a black guy to do well, loves the club and has the tough F*** you attitude I love. But.... I just don't know what happens with him long term.  It is a worry that will grow.
I guess I'm just hoping someone gives me an easy (sensible/non-abusive) answer....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 