« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1353494 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,331
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13800 on: February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm »
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13801 on: February 10, 2024, 08:21:50 pm »
I didn't know that stat for assists, well done all the same.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13802 on: February 10, 2024, 11:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?

Since 1992 - think all time is more difficult to verify, but then again, Id be surprised if he isnt close to or beyond whatever the all time record is.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,639
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13803 on: February 11, 2024, 05:28:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?

Almost certainly it will be all time. Trent has pretty much redefined the right back position.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,639
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13804 on: February 11, 2024, 05:30:58 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 10, 2024, 05:37:18 pm
Klopp confirmed he felt his knee again.

Fuck. All the people that wanted him out of the team (and there are some mad people out there) be careful what you wish for.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13805 on: February 11, 2024, 10:07:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on February 11, 2024, 05:30:58 am
Fuck. All the people that wanted him out of the team (and there are some mad people out there) be careful what you wish for.
Some wanted him in a different position where his talents could be put to better use and his weaknesses can be masked.  Besides, he has missed a few games thus season and we were perfectly fine without him. Same with Robbo too (we have decent depth).

The new manager need to seriously evaluate his position goung forward because the last game sums him up. Great going forward but his poor defending led to a cheap corner and their equaliser.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2024, 10:57:48 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13806 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,816
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13807 on: Today at 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:10:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role

He should play where the manager needs him to play. I am sure Joe would like to play as a CB, but sometimes the needs of the team comes first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13808 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 11, 2024, 10:07:17 am
Some wanted him in a different position where his talents could be put to better use and his weaknesses can be masked.  Besides, he has missed a few games thus season and we were perfectly fine without him. Same with Robbo too (we have decent depth).

The new manager need to seriously evaluate his position goung forward because the last game sums him up. Great going forward but his poor defending led to a cheap corner and their equaliser.
Weaknesses masked?  More than bit harsh I think. Trent plays a high risk role at right back. The result is the best attacking fullback in the league. With some weaknesses as a trade off.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13809 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:23:19 pm
Weaknesses masked?  More than bit harsh I think. Trent plays a high risk role at right back. The result is the best attacking fullback in the league. With some weaknesses as a trade off.

I love Trent as a footballer, some of his passes have me scratching my head with amazement, he's a super talented young man.

Trent's greatest strength is his delivery and vision, defending is certainly, however, not one of his stronger talents....he lacks urgency at times, he often can be caught in awkward body positions (flat footed and facing on) He doesn't dominate spaces defensively either on the deck or aerially. His spacial awareness defensively can sometimes come into question.

I think in time we'll see Bradley be a more complete option down the right flank as he has more tools that suit the defensive situations required along with a cracking engine and importantly a threat when arriving in the final third too in a different way to Trent.

Trent is a bit of an enigma, for me i'd want to move him infield permanently - perhaps a new manager with new ideas and set up will benefit Trent the most and unleash all his qualities without having to patrol the full back space defensively.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13810 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:21:05 pm
He should play where the manager needs him to play. I am sure Joe would like to play as a CB, but sometimes the needs of the team comes first.

That's why fans love Joe, he quietly sticks to any role that is asked of him, a bit like a younger Milner really.

I know its a Trent thread but anyways!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,378
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13811 on: Today at 01:41:02 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:38:53 pm
That's why fans love Joe, he quietly sticks to any role that is asked of him, a bit like a younger Milner really.

I know its a Trent thread but anyways!

In fairness, Trent is one of the best footballers of his or any generation, Gomez isn't quite on that level. Sometimes you need to know your role.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13812 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:34:25 pm
I love Trent as a footballer, some of his passes have me scratching my head with amazement, he's a super talented young man.

Trent's greatest strength is his delivery and vision, defending is certainly, however, not one of his stronger talents....he lacks urgency at times, he often can be caught in awkward body positions (flat footed and facing on) He doesn't dominate spaces defensively either on the deck or aerially. His spacial awareness defensively can sometimes come into question.

I think in time we'll see Bradley be a more complete option down the right flank as he has more tools that suit the defensive situations required along with a cracking engine and importantly a threat when arriving in the final third too in a different way to Trent.

Trent is a bit of an enigma, for me i'd want to move him infield permanently - perhaps a new manager with new ideas and set up will benefit Trent the most and unleash all his qualities without having to patrol the full back space defensively.
We havent asked Trent to be a traditional fullback. Rarher a type of hybid attacking fullback like we have never seen, attacking, sometimes overlapping Salah, inverted and a goal threat as an extra midfielder and by default to be a reduced version of a traditional safe right back. Thats why Konates role (and Virgil and Robbo) have evolved - to allow Trent the freedom to quarterback and assist.
I agree Bradley is really great and likely a safer overlapping style fullback, but that wasnt what we normally ask Trent to do. (We were not asking him for traditional and safe). I guess  neither Trent nor Conor can do both, but I don't see that as a Trent weakness. Depends what the manager wants I guess.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,608
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13813 on: Today at 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:10:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role

His problem is Klopp could've moved him into midfield at any time and hasn't, even when we've had a chronic need for more quality in midfield. Southgate has started him there, what twice?, against bad opposition - doesn't seem like he'll start a meaningful game there for England
He needs the next coach to see him as a midfielder which I'm not sure they will
The question is whether of any of this is wrapped up in his contract situation - its sort of the big un-discussed topic at the moment
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Up
« previous next »
 