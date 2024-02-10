Weaknesses masked? More than bit harsh I think. Trent plays a high risk role at right back. The result is the best attacking fullback in the league. With some weaknesses as a trade off.



I love Trent as a footballer, some of his passes have me scratching my head with amazement, he's a super talented young man.Trent's greatest strength is his delivery and vision, defending is certainly, however, not one of his stronger talents....he lacks urgency at times, he often can be caught in awkward body positions (flat footed and facing on) He doesn't dominate spaces defensively either on the deck or aerially. His spacial awareness defensively can sometimes come into question.I think in time we'll see Bradley be a more complete option down the right flank as he has more tools that suit the defensive situations required along with a cracking engine and importantly a threat when arriving in the final third too in a different way to Trent.Trent is a bit of an enigma, for me i'd want to move him infield permanently - perhaps a new manager with new ideas and set up will benefit Trent the most and unleash all his qualities without having to patrol the full back space defensively.