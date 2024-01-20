« previous next »
Online SamLad

  Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 11,557
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13600 on: January 20, 2024, 09:09:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2024, 08:14:12 pm
Pure speculation, but would playing in warmer climes prolong your career?
dunno, but playing in cold weather too much probably makes your career seem longer.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,173
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13601 on: January 21, 2024, 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: SamLad on January 20, 2024, 09:09:12 pm
dunno, but playing in cold weather too much probably makes your career seem longer.

And creates shrinkage in the testicular zone*




*Not referring to the Sky Sports Studio here.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 470
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13602 on: January 21, 2024, 09:49:19 am »
Oh that explains northern countries having lower birth rates ::)
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 24,433
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13603 on: Yesterday at 01:38:16 pm »
So if you're Trent and you know Klopp is leaving and you don't know who is coming in and whether they'll play you as a fullback, inverted fullback or full time midfielder, do you sign the contract?  Might explain why it's not happened yet.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 11,250
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 01:40:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:38:16 pm
So if you're Trent and you know Klopp is leaving and you don't know who is coming in and whether they'll play you as a fullback, inverted fullback or full time midfielder, do you sign the contract?  Might explain why it's not happened yet.

Nah he's here for life.
Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 2,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13605 on: Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm »
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 24,433
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13606 on: Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:40:16 pm
Nah he's here for life.

Why's he not signed yet then?  Less than 18 months left.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 11,250
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13607 on: Yesterday at 01:42:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm
Why's he not signed yet then?  Less than 18 months left.

Shrug but I'm not that worried, he's looked renewed this season, vice captain etc.
Offline jb2319

  • Main Stander
  ***
  Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13608 on: Yesterday at 01:48:38 pm »
To be honest, I think if we manage to get Xabi in, Trent would be just about his perfect wing back.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 109,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13609 on: Yesterday at 01:54:00 pm »
No point doom mongering when were all feeling like pure shit anyway.
Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 311
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13610 on: Yesterday at 02:10:05 pm »
What a stretch that is :D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 64,454
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13611 on: Yesterday at 02:14:02 pm »
Fatso, shut the fuck up with your doom mongering.
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 4,662
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13612 on: Yesterday at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.

Why? Did you think Klopp was gonna be here until Trent is in his late 30s or what?
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 11,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13613 on: Yesterday at 06:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:54:00 pm
No point doom mongering when were all feeling like pure shit anyway.
agree.  problem is we can look forward to another 4-5 (or more) months of this.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 44,952
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13614 on: Yesterday at 06:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.

He's Scouse, a Liverpool supporter and wants to be Captain and lift trophies for us - he won't be looking at going anywhere
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 7,700
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »
I don't believe he'll go anywhere. Main focus has to be on the remaining games this season.
