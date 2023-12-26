I love Trent and would love if he remained at right back but the way Odobert just went past him was really embarrassing. Its fine getting skinned by an attacker time to time, it happens, but his body shape and the way he approached that 1 vs 1 was (or looked anyway) so lazy and half arsed. He can clearly defend and again I dont mind him getting skinned by a good attacker now and again but its not great to look like defending is just an after thought.
Stated it before Id rather just see him in midfield now and we get another right back.