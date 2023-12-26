« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1277360 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13320 on: December 26, 2023, 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: eyescream on December 26, 2023, 10:40:58 am
He looked like the fastest of the bunch, bar MO.

That's because the other two were staying onside.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13321 on: December 26, 2023, 03:01:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 26, 2023, 02:58:20 pm
That's because the other two were staying onside.
I had that thought as well.

But what a goal that would have been. One of the great lost moments of our recent history. Alas and alack.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13322 on: December 26, 2023, 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 26, 2023, 08:02:25 am
https://twitter.com/Keepitonthedeck/status/1739553395923394846

Trent showed outstanding pace for that chance vs Arsenal.
No Slight to anybody else but He out paced Gravenberch to get there. That was Some Elite Sprinting over distance he covered.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13323 on: December 27, 2023, 02:29:36 am »
Our most dangerous player by a mile. Imo hes hitting a new level of consistency that weve never seen before. Ridiculous player. Long may it continue :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13324 on: December 27, 2023, 02:30:22 am »
Shame that his outrageous pass to Diaz didn't result in a goal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13325 on: December 27, 2023, 08:25:10 am »
Decision needs to be made either he is a rwb or a midfielder.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13326 on: December 27, 2023, 08:55:41 am »
Much better defensively this season
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13327 on: December 27, 2023, 08:57:38 am »
Trent at times just doesnt seem bothered 1v1 in defending we have seen him in the past when focused do some great defending vs Sane for example.

I never saw him run as fast back towards our goal like how he did for the chance vs Arsenal.

Such a good player but beaten too easily 1v1 especially in the last month or so
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13328 on: December 27, 2023, 09:00:50 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on December 27, 2023, 08:55:41 am
Much better defensively this season

I'm not so sure, I think the team is defending better, which is helping him.  There was a moment in the second half where their winger literally just walked around Trent with the ball in our box and he defended it horribly.  Just didn't do anything, body shape was all wrong, made no effort to play the ball.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13329 on: December 27, 2023, 09:02:23 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 27, 2023, 09:00:50 am
I'm not so sure, I think the team is defending better, which is helping him.  There was a moment in the second half where their winger literally just walked around Trent with the ball in our box and he defended it horribly.  Just didn't do anything, body shape was all wrong, made no effort to play the ball.

This is a regular occurrence now. Its really poor and the coaching staff need to get him to snap out of it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13330 on: December 27, 2023, 11:59:34 am »
That's probably not going to happen at this age.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13331 on: December 27, 2023, 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: proudred on December 27, 2023, 08:25:10 am
Decision needs to be made either he is a rwb or a midfielder.

Maybe not letting the opposition know what he is doing helps him?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13332 on: December 28, 2023, 08:21:59 am »
I love Trent and would love if he remained at right back but the way Odobert just went past him was really embarrassing. Its fine getting skinned by an attacker time to time, it happens, but his body shape and the way he approached that 1 vs 1 was (or looked anyway) so lazy and half arsed. He can clearly defend and again I dont mind him getting skinned by a good attacker now and again but its not great to look like defending is just an after thought.

Stated it before Id rather just see him in midfield now and we get another right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13333 on: December 28, 2023, 08:45:17 am »
Quote from: newterp on December 27, 2023, 11:59:34 am
That's probably not going to happen at this age.

Hes able to defend 1v1 against skilful wide players though, weve seen him to do it very effectively. The issue isnt that he cant do it and he wont now learn. The issue is something else.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13334 on: December 28, 2023, 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 28, 2023, 08:21:59 am
I love Trent and would love if he remained at right back but the way Odobert just went past him was really embarrassing. Its fine getting skinned by an attacker time to time, it happens, but his body shape and the way he approached that 1 vs 1 was (or looked anyway) so lazy and half arsed. He can clearly defend and again I dont mind him getting skinned by a good attacker now and again but its not great to look like defending is just an after thought.

Stated it before Id rather just see him in midfield now and we get another right back.

I disagree with this. But I'm interested to know why you think it would be ok for a midfielder to be poor at tackling when it's not ok for a full back?

And if the answer is "it isn't ok", why do you want Trent in midfield and....what did you think of Szobozlai's defending when he came on v Burnley?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13335 on: December 28, 2023, 11:29:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2023, 10:45:26 am
I disagree with this. But I'm interested to know why you think it would be ok for a midfielder to be poor at tackling when it's not ok for a full back?

And if the answer is "it isn't ok", why do you want Trent in midfield and....what did you think of Szobozlai's defending when he came on v Burnley?

Trent is less likely to be facing speedy and tricky players if he's in midfield.  Less wingers there and rarely does a team play with a 10 these days.

He's a good reader of the game, which is why he's so good at interceptions, but he's not good at defending people standing him up.

Edit: Szobo has been just as bad as times this season but he's new to the league and the team.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13336 on: December 28, 2023, 11:40:53 am »
Weve all seen players like Trippier and James have defensive nightmares recently. The modern game encourages attacking over defending, the days of a Gary Neville or Lee Dixon at right back have long gone.

Trents defending has been greatly improved recently (his old nemesis Martenelli got nothing out of him) but hes always going to have the odd occasion where he lets someone go too easily or switches off at the back post.

Id have thought by now people would have accepted these lapses (Klopp has) as the positives far outweigh any negatives.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13337 on: December 28, 2023, 12:21:41 pm »
He's the most dribbled past player in the league statistically. He's also part of a back unit that has given up the least number of goals in the league so hardly costing us dearly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13338 on: December 28, 2023, 12:42:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 28, 2023, 11:29:12 am
Trent is less likely to be facing speedy and tricky players if he's in midfield.

Is that true? Watching the likes of Eze, Foden and Gibbs-White tear through opposition midfields this season makes me think it probably isn't. As a supporter I always panic a little bit more when a Liverpool central midfielder is taken out of the game by an opposition dribble than I do a full back. As someone who played for years at centre back I also know which I'd prefer. And it isn't the player running at you from a suddenly depleted central midfield area.

This is not to say Trent should stick to full back (though I do personally like him doing what he's doing right now). I have no worries about him defensively, wherever he's playing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13339 on: December 28, 2023, 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on December 28, 2023, 12:21:41 pm
He's the most dribbled past player in the league statistically. He's also part of a back unit that has given up the least number of goals in the league so hardly costing us dearly.

most of it coming in one game where doku was doing his best traore impression.

i dont mind him being dribbled past 10/10 as long as our central defence is solid and good enough to anticipate the threats. And that show in the number of goals we have conceded. having szobo probably helps as he has a monster workrate and we do well enough when defending as a team that hardly any of our players get isolated that often.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13340 on: Yesterday at 02:12:27 am »
It will be fascinating to see his career after Van Dijk and Alisson retire or move on. He's only had the half season without one of them and that was when he was under much less scrutiny. He's knocking on the door of world class and is already our 4th most important player after Virg, Mo and Ali. We've coped fine without Robbo in a way we would struggle to without Trent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13341 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on December 28, 2023, 12:21:41 pm
He's the most dribbled past player in the league statistically. He's also part of a back unit that has given up the least number of goals in the league so hardly costing us dearly.
That dribbled past stat is stupid. Doku apparently dribbled past him 7 times, most of that was him stopping and just going infield to pass off to someone else. Think he actually dribbled past him once or twice
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13342 on: Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 02:12:27 am
It will be fascinating to see his career after Van Dijk and Alisson retire or move on. He's only had the half season without one of them and that was when he was under much less scrutiny. He's knocking on the door of world class and is already our 4th most important player after Virg, Mo and Ali. We've coped fine without Robbo in a way we would struggle to without Trent.
I think it is more interesting to see his career before Van Dijk and Alisson retire or move on.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13343 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2023, 10:45:26 am
I disagree with this. But I'm interested to know why you think it would be ok for a midfielder to be poor at tackling when it's not ok for a full back?

And if the answer is "it isn't ok", why do you want Trent in midfield and....what did you think of Szobozlai's defending when he came on v Burnley?

Its not Trent’s tackling that is the issue. Like I said, he can defend and he can tackle. He is a pretty good counter presser and the key to that is winning the ball back of course.

My issue is almost, dare I say, the body language and approach to defending when out wide. Like I said there is no issue with him getting skinned but there is no way he approached that 1 vs 1 well.

Personally I think that he wants to be in midfield all the time now. He isnt really giving us much width in general play.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13344 on: Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm
Its not Trents tackling that is the issue. Like I said, he can defend and he can tackle. He is a pretty good counter presser and the key to that is winning the ball back of course.

My issue is almost, dare I say, the body language and approach to defending when out wide. Like I said there is no issue with him getting skinned but there is no way he approached that 1 vs 1 well.

Personally I think that he wants to be in midfield all the time now. He isnt really giving us much width in general play.

I doubt Trent is doing anything positioning wise going forward, without the instruction and authorization from Jurgen and the coaching staff. There's no way he's doing it on his own accord and going against the grain.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13345 on: Yesterday at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: proudred on December 27, 2023, 08:25:10 am
Decision needs to be made either he is a rwb or a midfielder.

Naaa. He's a Right Wingfielder who pops up on the left now and again. simples.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13346 on: Today at 05:31:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm
Its not Trents tackling that is the issue. Like I said, he can defend and he can tackle. He is a pretty good counter presser and the key to that is winning the ball back of course.

My issue is almost, dare I say, the body language and approach to defending when out wide. Like I said there is no issue with him getting skinned but there is no way he approached that 1 vs 1 well.

Personally I think that he wants to be in midfield all the time now. He isnt really giving us much width in general play.
His Body transformation has been super helpful. It much easier to find a Midfield who can play the 6 and do a job which Trent best spot in the MF then find Rbs who can do the job of Trent. Trent at RB is a huge advantage of basically every team he basically giving 99th percentile production from RB.  He should not play the same role as Szoboszlai or Jones period. He needs be the on the ball as a much as a possible.
Also Trent discipline when playing the 6 has been not great it improved but he has much less freedom to get forward and do stuff around the box.
