I love Trent and would love if he remained at right back but the way Odobert just went past him was really embarrassing. Its fine getting skinned by an attacker time to time, it happens, but his body shape and the way he approached that 1 vs 1 was (or looked anyway) so lazy and half arsed. He can clearly defend and again I dont mind him getting skinned by a good attacker now and again but its not great to look like defending is just an after thought.



Stated it before Id rather just see him in midfield now and we get another right back.