The very first "con" should be that 'inverting' is a dumbfuck word for what is being done
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
He's brilliant on the ball, outrageously so. My only concern is the dirty work that comes with playing as a 6.
The first game he moved to a 6, I can't remember who against, he gave the opposition a lot of space behind him which was worrying. That will be ironed out over time of course, which I suppose is why it looks like he is being introduced to the role when we're a bit more comfortable and in control.
Thats what we said about his defense at RB years ago.I'm rather thinking we need to accomodate his pros and cons, and then playing at 8 seems more natural
We haven't played with a tackler there all season. We're looking for a playmaker. Trent fits the bill. Makes us need to buy a rightback.
no it doesn't. why TF is everyone so quick to completely ignore Gomez? plus the lad Bradley who seemed very assured last night.
Gomez is still a centreback playing right back and we very well need him at centreback as well. Bradley has yet to play any meaningful minutes in the league for us.
OK but I still don't think "moving Trent to 6" means we have to rush out and buy an RB. I don't see it as a glaring priority right now, personally.
Need him to sign a new contract
only 18 months left now.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.4]