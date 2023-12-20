Thats what we said about his defense at RB years ago.

I'm rather thinking we need to accomodate his pros and cons, and then playing at 8 seems more natural



With how the 8s are used he doesnt get on the ball enough. You want him on the ball as a much as possible.When it gone to 442 with Endo yea it an 8 techinally but the role there still primary in the buildup. it basically Double 6 in those situation.Dont want him playing the role Szoboszlai does he wont get on the ball enough.