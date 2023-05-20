We get done at his back post many times. It's a glaring weakness in our setup. You can watch extended highlights of Villa away and check the number of times they exploited that area. It's Trent's positioning.



No player is perfect and his strength are incredible. He should be allowed to focus on that because our opponents set up to exploit his side and they get a lot of joy.



BTW i watched the clip back before. It 2 players there one in front of him and 1 behind. He cant defend behind him.Watched it back. It long throw, Fabinho clears, Inswinger Virgil clear, Henderson loses the aerial duel but ball back at Konate who clears in the direction of Diaz it allows Ruiz to win, clearance probably slightly underhit but it got out of the box, Bailey inswinger to Jones chest, Luiz cross at the back post, trent marks watkins well but the ball just really good for ramsey. WTF do u want Trent to do. everybody marked the zones correctly. Biggest issue was never really able to clear the danger well if any Konate Clearance was biggest issue.FYI on the blocked cross the cross is defended perfectly, on the reset fabinho goes to onside player in front of him correctly now it a 3v2 on the back post because Konate guy is the offside player and doesn't have time to reset.If Fabinho clears more away villa first time(harsh because it to the wide area and out of the box), or Henderson wins the aerial duel(harsh because the other player has the advantage with a forward leap)or Konate clears better they dont score. Also sometimes a pass or a cross is just better then you can defend, that cross would was that. Pls that a good finish.Trent not perfect but it really hard to fault him there.