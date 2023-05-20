« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1144173 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 20, 2023, 11:12:15 pm
We get done at his back post many times. It's a glaring weakness in our setup. You can watch extended highlights of Villa away and check the number of times they exploited that area. It's Trent's positioning.

No player is perfect and his strength are incredible. He should be allowed to focus on that because our opponents set up to exploit his side and they get a lot of joy.
BTW i watched the clip back before. It 2 players there one in front of him and 1 behind. He cant defend behind him.
Watched it back. It long throw, Fabinho clears, Inswinger Virgil clear, Henderson loses the aerial duel but ball back at Konate who clears in the direction of Diaz it allows Ruiz to win, clearance probably slightly underhit but it got out of the box, Bailey inswinger to Jones chest, Luiz cross at the back post, trent marks watkins well but the ball just really good for ramsey. WTF do u want Trent to do. everybody marked the zones correctly. Biggest issue was never really able to clear the danger well if any Konate Clearance was biggest issue.
https://dubz.co/c/3dd029
FYI on the blocked cross the cross is defended perfectly, on the reset fabinho goes to onside player in front of him correctly now it a 3v2 on the back post because Konate guy is the offside player and doesn't have time to reset.
If Fabinho clears more away villa first time(harsh because it to the wide area and out of the box), or Henderson wins the aerial duel(harsh because the other player has the advantage with a forward leap)or Konate clears better they dont score. Also sometimes a pass or a cross is just better then you can defend, that cross would was that. Pls that a good finish.
Trent not perfect but it really hard to fault him there.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 08:24:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:20:08 am
Was Konate out of position then?
No because of the 2nd ball. Gapko after the first cross in went up field likely to help the counter inside of stay in the box, also think that instruction plus Liverpool had numbers to match in their own box. the first cross getting blocked and the speed of the ball coming back in along with being a very good cross it more of a case of a good ball beats defense.
Clear the danger early would the thing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:48 am by RedG13 »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,044
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 09:01:00 am »
Quote from: jepovic on May 20, 2023, 10:41:32 pm
But now we are asking more of him defensively than ever, with the new role. He was running around like a chicken at times, not knowing where to go. Give him a simpler role instead.

I think the natural progression is the same thing that City have done.  Stones plays as a 6 in possession or when they're pressing high but then drops into the back line when they defend.  They basically have 4 centre backs as a 4 in their defensive shape which is why they're so tough to break down.  It's much easier for a 6 to just drop in than to run over to the right back spot like Trent has to do and I reckon that's why Guardiola made that change too and binned off his fullbacks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:19:40 am
BTW i watched the clip back before. It 2 players there one in front of him and 1 behind. He cant defend behind him.
Watched it back. It long throw, Fabinho clears, Inswinger Virgil clear, Henderson loses the aerial duel but ball back at Konate who clears in the direction of Diaz it allows Ruiz to win, clearance probably slightly underhit but it got out of the box, Bailey inswinger to Jones chest, Luiz cross at the back post, trent marks watkins well but the ball just really good for ramsey. WTF do u want Trent to do. everybody marked the zones correctly. Biggest issue was never really able to clear the danger well if any Konate Clearance was biggest issue.
https://dubz.co/c/3dd029
FYI on the blocked cross the cross is defended perfectly, on the reset fabinho goes to onside player in front of him correctly now it a 3v2 on the back post because Konate guy is the offside player and doesn't have time to reset.
If Fabinho clears more away villa first time(harsh because it to the wide area and out of the box), or Henderson wins the aerial duel(harsh because the other player has the advantage with a forward leap)or Konate clears better they dont score. Also sometimes a pass or a cross is just better then you can defend, that cross would was that. Pls that a good finish.
Trent not perfect but it really hard to fault him there.
You are right. This wasn't his fault.

It seems teams have identified that his back post area as a weak point and we've conceded big chances many from there. Robbo doesn't get done like that often.His 1v1 defending also leaves a lot to be desired. IMO, those are the two weakest areas on his games. Moving him into midfield makes it a lot more difficult for teams to exploit these and there'll be more emphasis on his strengths going forward.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:38:57 am
You are right. This wasn't his fault.

It seems teams have identified that his back post area as a weak point and we've conceded big chances many from there. Robbo doesn't get done like that often.His 1v1 defending also leaves a lot to be desired. IMO, those are the two weakest areas on his games. Moving him into midfield makes it a lot more difficult for teams to exploit these and there'll be more emphasis on his strengths going forward.
Are u talking trent or Robertson 1v1?
Trent 1v1 stats vs Dribbles are really good overall.
Trent in the midfield sometimes feels like currently not sure where he needs to be. It obv a work in process and having the summer should help too
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm
Are u talking trent or Robertson 1v1?
Trent 1v1 stats vs Dribbles are really good overall.
Trent in the midfield sometimes feels like currently not sure where he needs to be. It obv a work in process and having the summer should help too
Trent was clearly targeted 1v1 in some games. Stats can be used to portray anything like xG for Darwin.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 04:51:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm
Trent was clearly targeted 1v1 in some games. Stats can be used to portray anything like xG for Darwin.
Sure doesn't mean it worked or winger just really good and beat everybody.
Darwin stuff he doing the process stuff right just not finish right now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 