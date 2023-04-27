« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 27, 2023, 08:46:22 pm
Quote from: carling on April 27, 2023, 09:44:20 am
Still think the only reason to push him more centrally is because of the complete lack of creativity in our midfield (Thiago aside).  He's already proven as the best right back in the world when our system has a functioning, energetic midfield that covers him playing further forward.  No doubt he can create from the middle as well because he's that damn talented, but when we finally make a few CM purchases I can't see it being a permanent thing.

Pretty much on the same line as he will probably end back out wide next season with the new CMs coming in but will get a chance to circulate back and forth as he has shown he can prosper in the center. The one good thing is if we don't get the primary targets we want for CM Jurgen knows he can rely on Trent to do an excellent job and maybe just maybe it might be more efficient for us to buy a good right back as would be a lot cheaper than a good midfielder and get Trent into the center a lot more often. It's an experiment that is working quite well and the lad has not looked out of place running the show in the center
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 27, 2023, 09:09:42 pm
Quote
Highest rates of xA (expected assists) from open play, Europes top 5 leagues since 2017/18.

The elite of the elites in terms of chance creation.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 27, 2023, 09:32:43 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life


The PFA will do a Rashford and try to take all the credit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 05:32:07 am
Been saying for month we should try Trent in midfield as we literally have nothing to lose , he is playing well in the new role/s,  we could do with a midfielder who is happy to drop back into the rb position when we have the ball if trent goes forward, Hendo used to be abel to do this but i think his age is maybe starting to show, i believe Gravenberch has played similar before in the fabinho role maybe he could drop back into rb if we get him. Dominik Szoboszlai looks good too but he is deffo more of a cm (attacking) player.  Mid 3 of Gravenberch behind Trent and Szoboszlai  would be kinda nice alot cheaper too, but still think we would need a another DM type Ndidi if leicester go down?  or Tielemans on a free? we also have Bajcetic too so might work out  quite well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 04:15:26 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY</a>
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 05:56:41 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 05:57:03 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 07:04:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 05:56:41 pm
https://youtu.be/imm8pZW_JRI

Masterclass.

Clips don't always tell the true story, but seems that Trent and Curtis combine well with each other..,.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 28, 2023, 09:06:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 27, 2023, 09:09:42 pm


Messi couldnt even lay a finger on himself ! Unreal. and Payet we knew that year he was uncanny but what a number.

,
now Trent hes got that Payet type of of visicution (tm) where the thought and the pass are instant, insane and amazing. Its stunning what he has so Klopp is going to need to invent a whole new thing here to make it work, because id say it doesn't really work conventionally, and yet the passes produced make any little gaping holes seem totally worth it.  and its going to be so freaking amazing once he fine tunes that noise with the appropriate personnel. so many tweaks like konate covering worked great, but then he ended up on the ball all the time. ok fine, figure it out. Trent coming into the middle as found option is just a candy store.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 30, 2023, 07:58:28 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 05:57:03 pm
Messi is on another level.

De Bruyne isn't far behind unfortunately.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 30, 2023, 08:55:13 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life

Yeah,  he is a great guy. Intelligent and very level headed. Another article on his new after academy here. Great initiative and a cause he clearly feels passionately about;

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/30/liverpool-trent-alexander-arnold-on-football-academies-and-the-games-brutal-talent-machine?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 30, 2023, 07:54:59 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1652734865559748609

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games TWICE.

A generational talent.


Quote
2019
🅰️ Cardiff
🅰️ Huddersfield
🅰️🅰️ Newcastle
🅰️ Wolves
🅰️ Norwich

2023
🅰️ Arsenal
🅰️🅰️ Leeds
🅰️ Nottingham Forest
🅰️ West Ham
🅰️ Spurs
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 30, 2023, 08:08:37 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on April  1, 2023, 03:21:12 pm
How people defend his inability to actually defend is beyond me.

Not enough cover from midfield, offers too much going forward to drop him etc...

The lad is an extremely niche footballer for a niche system which has been sussed. You need to build a side to mask his weakness.

And playing him in midfield won't work either. He's at his best with time and space in front of him to pick his passes.

At the highest level, we need to be able to trust our right back to be able to defend when we are under the cosh.

Absolutely no idea what is going to happen with him. A very niche player who will only function effectively in a dominant side who have the majority of the ball.

He reminds me of Marcelo from Real Madrid albeit with way better passing range and delivery.

 ;D ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Samie on April 30, 2023, 07:54:59 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1652734865559748609

Crazy how this is just seen as the norm now from Trent.

People have the cheek to compare the likes of Wan Bissaka and Reece James to him. Ha. :lmao :lmao
May 1, 2023, 01:50:19 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on April  1, 2023, 03:21:12 pm
How people defend his inability to actually defend is beyond me.

Not enough cover from midfield, offers too much going forward to drop him etc...

The lad is an extremely niche footballer for a niche system which has been sussed. You need to build a side to mask his weakness.

And playing him in midfield won't work either. He's at his best with time and space in front of him to pick his passes.

At the highest level, we need to be able to trust our right back to be able to defend when we are under the cosh.

Absolutely no idea what is going to happen with him. A very niche player who will only function effectively in a dominant side who have the majority of the ball.

He reminds me of Marcelo from Real Madrid albeit with way better passing range and delivery.

I know this is a few weeks old and much maligned, but it drives me up the wall.

Trent is not the best defender in the world. But he can defend.

Last season he played three major cup finals and conceded one goal. ONE.

Two of those finals went to extra time, and in one he was MOTM; the best defender on the pitch.

He conceded his ONE goal against an unbelievably good Real Madrid side. Man City conceded SIX against them in the semis. Chelsea conceded FIVE in the round before that. Both teams have English defenders in their team who offer far less than Trent going forward, yet get nowhere near the criticism about their defending. Chelsea (and Reece James) conceded another FOUR against them again this month.

Trent is not the best defender in the world, and had some shocking form this season. But he is capable of defending well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 01:58:38 am
To be expected that from jayo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 02:23:03 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April  1, 2023, 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.

Drag all these nutters over hot coals. ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 09:48:13 am
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 09:49:26 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on April 30, 2023, 11:58:41 pm
Crazy how this is just seen as the norm now from Trent.

People have the cheek to compare the likes of Wan Bissaka and Reece James to him. Ha. :lmao :lmao
Every rightback that has a decent game gets compared with Trent because he's the best. French football fans also do it with Hakimi.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 09:53:59 am
Is it just me, or has he lost a bit of his bulk that he put on (muscle, not fat!)? 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 10:15:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May  1, 2023, 09:48:13 am
https://youtu.be/F44H53krD30

Thank you for the link. Have we resigned a young Xabi Alonso.
Trent could become the worlds best midfielder.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 10:17:44 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 30, 2023, 07:58:28 am
De Bruyne isn't far behind unfortunately.

Both in their 30s. Trents peak years are ahead of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 10:47:31 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on May  1, 2023, 10:15:52 am
Thank you for the link. Have we resigned a young Xabi Alonso.
Trent could become the worlds best midfielder.
He has the talents to be up there. Gives me Gerrard vibes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 10:56:13 am
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 11:39:19 am
Quote from: Red Wanderer on May  1, 2023, 01:50:19 am
I know this is a few weeks old and much maligned, but it drives me up the wall.

Trent is not the best defender in the world. But he can defend.

Last season he played three major cup finals and conceded one goal. ONE.

Two of those finals went to extra time, and in one he was MOTM; the best defender on the pitch.

He conceded his ONE goal against an unbelievably good Real Madrid side. Man City conceded SIX against them in the semis. Chelsea conceded FIVE in the round before that. Both teams have English defenders in their team who offer far less than Trent going forward, yet get nowhere near the criticism about their defending. Chelsea (and Reece James) conceded another FOUR against them again this month.

Trent is not the best defender in the world, and had some shocking form this season. But he is capable of defending well.
I think this new system amplifies his strengths and weaknesses. More time on the ball, more space to cover. So both his haters and supporters can feel vindicated.

 Personally I kind of gave up on Trent ever becoming a world class defender. Hes ok, but not brilliant. He has played close to 200 PL games now. I think its more constructive to play him in a way that suits him, because his strengths are phenomenal.

I hope Klopp finds a more optimal way to build the team with Trent in CM, and that this is not the final iteration.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 12:44:27 pm
Think he's purring in this role, but would like to see him in the Hendo/Elliott role in some games between now and the end of the season. I'm not having it that he'd be any worse than those two. Quite the opposite in fact. And it might help us retain a bit more solidity in defence.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 12:52:40 pm
Quote from: jepovic on May  1, 2023, 11:39:19 am

I hope Klopp finds a more optimal way to build the team with Trent in CM, and that this is not the final iteration.


4-2-3-1 with him in the 2 alongside a more defensive, mobile, robust midfielder?

Potentially opens up the opportunity to play a more out and out 9.

Wouldnt help Salah unless hes the No9. Think itd work for likes of Diaz and Gakpo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 1, 2023, 01:00:39 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May  1, 2023, 12:52:40 pm
4-2-3-1 with him in the 2 alongside a more defensive, mobile, robust midfielder?

Potentially opens up the opportunity to play a more out and out 9.

Wouldnt help Salah unless hes the No9. Think itd work for likes of Diaz and Gakpo.
If you play the 3 wide Mo can do it.  This is very similar to how city setup.  Sometimes its wide with grealish and mahrez with de bryne in the center.  If that is;t working he then brings on foden and alverez and plays narrower.  Saw that in the community shield, not that it worked. 

I've felt this is the formation to move to but its been scuppered by the tchouameni deal falling through and now not being able to get bellingham.  Having trent there will go some way to alleviate that but the other CM will be vital and it'll important to get it right.  I'm not sure tchouameni is the player we need there now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
He is amazing and should be moved into midfield properly. Get a new right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 04:00:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
He is amazing and should be moved into midfield properly. Get a new right back.
We have a RB, he's coming back from loan.
