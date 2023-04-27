How people defend his inability to actually defend is beyond me.
Not enough cover from midfield, offers too much going forward to drop him etc...
The lad is an extremely niche footballer for a niche system which has been sussed. You need to build a side to mask his weakness.
And playing him in midfield won't work either. He's at his best with time and space in front of him to pick his passes.
At the highest level, we need to be able to trust our right back to be able to defend when we are under the cosh.
Absolutely no idea what is going to happen with him. A very niche player who will only function effectively in a dominant side who have the majority of the ball.
He reminds me of Marcelo from Real Madrid albeit with way better passing range and delivery.
I know this is a few weeks old and much maligned, but it drives me up the wall.
Trent is not the best defender in the world. But he can defend.
Last season he played three major cup finals and conceded one goal. ONE.
Two of those finals went to extra time, and in one he was MOTM; the best defender on the pitch.
He conceded his ONE goal against an unbelievably good Real Madrid side. Man City conceded SIX against them in the semis. Chelsea conceded FIVE in the round before that. Both teams have English defenders in their team who offer far less than Trent going forward, yet get nowhere near the criticism about their defending. Chelsea (and Reece James) conceded another FOUR against them again this month.
Trent is not the best defender in the world, and had some shocking form this season. But he is capable of defending well.