« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1023717 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,825
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10720 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:22:24 pm
Don't think he minds the headlines to be fair. Walker, Trippier and White who's been playing as a RB will go before Trent for him. Think Walker will be fit. The over the top criticism of Trent is ridiculous and Southgate doesn't help it.

When he's got a 26 man squad he's got plenty of scope to cover himself, he'll probably take Sancho for the same reason.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10721 on: Today at 03:49:35 pm »
I think he's definitely gonna be in the 26. Walker doesn't even play as a RB for England does he? He's one of the CBs I think. Hell, Trent was even selected Euros even if Trippier, James AND Walker was there admist rumors he wasn't gonna be included. Only an injury stopped him from taking part in that tournament.

Now if he's gonna play any at all. That is debatable, maybe a dead rubber group game if England has already qualified like the last World Cup.

And to cover his ass because if Trent gets left out, there's gonna be quite controversial and a big story and I think Southgate wants to avoid that.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10722 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm »
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,158
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10723 on: Today at 06:37:43 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:08:23 pm
Reckon he's nailed on for the squad but he'll only start if there's a dead rubber group game or third place play off. Might get a substitute appearance if they're desperate for a goal.

Mainly, he'd be a great impact player to bring on if needed. Southgate at 0-0 or 1-0 is as negative as they come but when forced to go for it he'll bring the creative players on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 