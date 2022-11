He's at least not just walking around after getting beat anymore and seems to be more committed. Aside from that he's being asked to defend a lot more than at any time in the past, same for all the other defenders as well, and the more he's asked to do it the more chances he'll have a bad play come up. It's just what it is, same for all the other defenders as well. If we fix the squad then I don't doubt that most of Trent's defending issues go away if he's at least committed to the defending he has to do.