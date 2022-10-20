Thought he was excellent for an hour or so, both in his attacking play and defensively. Looked like he was really up for it, far sharper in defensive situations than in any other game this year.
Then after the substitutions (both Thiago going off for us and Benrahma coming on for them) he looked a fair bit shakier.
Would happily see him rested again, maybe when Konate is fit, but the 'move him to midfield' calls are a non-starter for me.
He's been one of the best right backs in the world for several years. Poor form means he should be rested/dropped/given competition. Not moved into a completely different position.