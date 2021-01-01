Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Trent Alexander-Arnold
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
261
262
263
264
265
[
266
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Read 1009980 times)
stevieG786
Prefers bottom.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,975
AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
«
Reply #10600 on:
Today
at 12:42:06 am »
the whole defence/team was shaky the last 10 minutes. He got done at the end but that was a good bit of skill from the West Ham attacker. Credit where credit is due. You cant expect him to win every duel surely?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
261
262
263
264
265
[
266
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2