« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1009980 times)

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,975
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 12:42:06 am »
the whole defence/team was shaky the last 10 minutes. He got done at the end but that was a good bit of skill from the West Ham attacker. Credit where credit is due.  You cant expect him to win every duel surely?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 