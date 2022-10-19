I've written a long piece, echoing many arguments here, that Trent is capable of defending very well, but is in a torrid run of form. I hope I'm alright adding it to this discussion. Mods, if it's not appropriate or is on the wrong place, apologies.Football supporters of all clubs will know how quickly perceptions of their players become fact, adopted by pundits, commentators, opposition fans, and sometimes even your own fanbase.A quick example: everybody knows how easily Mo Salah wins free-kicks and penalties; a strong breeze will cause him to hit the deck, and referees will immediately oblige with an award in his favour. He is deceptive, unsportsmanlike, and he gets away with it far more than your players do. This is a known truth, referenced regularly by fans and pundits, based on years of observation. Yet whisper it, but all the evidence points to the complete opposite  Salah receives one of the lowest rates of fouls in all attacking players in the top European leagues. Point this out to fans of opposition clubs and theyll either dismiss the evidence, or justify it with the retort that referees are wise to him. Hes Schrödingers diver  perpetually winning fouls by going down too easily, whilst simultaneously receiving none for the same reason. Once a reputation has stuck, it is near impossible to shift it.Which leads us neatly on to the player who occupies the space behind him on the right flank at Anfield: Trent Alexander-Arnold. Before you read further, youll already, instinctively be thinking: Trent. Exceptional going forward, but a liability defensively. Or if not quite a liability, then not consistently good enough. Or if not quite not consistently good enough, it will be that he gets away with it for Liverpool because other players sweep up behind him (Van Dijk, Henderson, Alisson). These arguments are repeated almost every game he plays by pundits, commentators and fans. Theyre reflected in the selection decisions of Gareth Southgate, the England manager. They are as close to being a settled fact as can be.And yet. I dont buy it, not completely. The reason for this is two-fold. One: there is plenty of evidence that he can, and does, defend very well, and has done so repeatedly throughout his career. Two: Trent, and other attack-minded full-backs like him are judged by a completely different standard to other defenders, those who dont also have responsibility to create chances for their team.Lets start with the second point, there. There are a number of examples, undoubtedly, where Trent has been shown to have defended poorly. He switches off, or is skinned by a tricky forward, or is beaten in the air by a striker. Everyone can see that, and it would be foolish to argue otherwise.My issue is that it is seemingly only attack-minded fullbacks for whom this automatically means that they are incapable of defending well. To illustrate my point, consider Rafael Varanes performance for Manchester United in the derby recently. Uniteds defence conceded six goals, Varane was pulled this way and that, lost his marker, was beaten repeatedly, and had an absolutely torrid afternoon. Yet no-one is arguing that this means Varane is incapable of defending well. He has a long track record of exceptionally good defending. Sundays derby was a poor performance in one game and if he keeps a score of clean sheets in his next few games and looks imperious, few would be surprised.Joe Gomez is a similar example. Gomez last start before the City game was against Napoli in the Champions League, an absolutely abhorrent performance all round, in which Liverpool conceded four goals in the first 45 minutes and the centre half was unceremoniously hooked at half-time. Yet few fans or pundits followed this up by saying Gomez cant defend, or implied that another aspect of his game remained strong, but the actual, yknow, defending  this not so much. Crucially, it is acknowledged that Gomez put in an aberration of a performance, showed incredibly poor individual form, had a terrible day at the office in this game. In comparison, he has shown himself to be an excellent defender when given an extended run in the side. In his first 25 starts alongside Virgil Van Dijk, they conceded only 9 goals and kept 17 clean sheets. Until his leg was broken away at Burnley, he arguably looked the better performer of the pairing and looked destined to be first choice for England. Again, when Van Dijk suffered his season-ending injury in 2020, Liverpool actually went top of the league with Gomez leading the defence, and it was only once he, too, fell to injury that Liverpools form and defensive record fell of a cliff. His next start for Liverpool, against City, saw him defend ferociously, and he was awarded Man of the Match. It would be bonkers to suggest that he cant defend because of one game, or a handful, in which he has defended poorly.And so. Trent.Rather than accepting the narrative that he is a brilliant attacking fullback who will always be trying to tip the balance of his performance in favour of creating chances over causing himself problems going the other way, I would suggest that he is capable of defending extremely well, but has suffered bouts of poor form, as every player does. Look at his last four major cup finals. Champions League in 2019, then the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League finals in 2022. Four games, two of which went to extra time, with just one goal conceded. One. Plus, these were hardly cannon-fodder opposition, far from it. In 2019, a Spurs team featuring Harry Kane, Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, with Lucas Moura coming off the bench, fresh from scoring his heroic hat-trick in the semi-final. In 2022, Chelsea (twice) and Real Madrid. One goal in these four game is not to be sniffed at. While Trent was personally unexceptional in the final against Real Madrid, particularly on their goal, Madrid had scored six goals in their semi-finals against Man City, five in their quarters against Chelsea and four in the last-16 against PSG. They were an incredibly dangerous outfit. (Incidentally, Reece James, whom Southgate seemingly prefers to Alexander-Arnold for his stronger defensive ability, was part of the defence that shipped five goals against Madrid in the quarters). In the FA Cup final, Trent was Man of the Match; simultaneously Liverpools chief creator and best defender, putting in a number of last ditch tackles and clearances to ensure Liverpools victory.In the Premier League, in the last five years Trent has been part of teams that finished on 92, 97 and 99 points: three of the top 10 record points hauls in Premier League history. In their title-winning campaign, the defensive record was excellent; it was not a team that blew the opposition away going forward yet left the back door open. Until the covid disruption, 19 goals had been conceded in 28 games. Seven consecutive clean sheets contributed to a run of 10 shutouts in 11 league games. Once the season had restarted, with the world changed, players rusty and the league essentially won, they shipped 12 goals in 9 games. Once again, this illustrates a team and individuals capable of defending exceptionally well, but losing their best defensive form.Even in the nearly-diastrous 2020-21 season, in which all three of Liverpools first-choice CBs were injured and where seventeen different CB partnerships included such illustrious names as Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Ozan Kabak, Liverpools defence conceded fewer goals than a Manchester United team which finished above them, and which was lauded for its defensive stability. It is still regarded as Harry Maguires best season at the club, and Luke Shaw made it into the team of the year.To my mind, Trent is currently suffering his worst spell of defensive form since arriving in the first-team at 17. Which is hardly surprising, given he has averaged over 40 games a season in the years since establishing himself as first choice. Not only this, but for long stretches of this time he has been absolutely crucial to the attacking structure Liverpool have employed. If he doesnt attack well, Liverpool often struggle to create. He must be physically and mentally exhausted from the both the sheer volume of games, and the pressure of playing for a team where (in a good season), every match can feel like a cup final.On the opposite flank, Andy Robertson has been challenged hard by the purchase of Kostas Tsimikas, while Trent has variously had ageing central midfielder James Milner, centre half Joe Gomez and youth player Neco Williams backing him up in recent years. Every one has felt make-shift, which is why it made sense to invest in the prospect of Calvin Ramsay in the summer. An injury before the season started has not helped his case, nor given Klopp an obvious opportunity to take a defensively out-of-form Trent out of the firing line.Once rested, recovered, and challenged more robustly for his place, do not be surprised to see him return as part of a successful defensive unit, and enjoy a run of perfectly good individual defensive form himself.Just dont expect it to make headlines if he does.