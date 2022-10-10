What the hell has happened to his speed?
Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp
So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.
Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to get to the pass and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.
How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.