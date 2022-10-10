It'll never happen but I'd love it if Trent took some sly dig at Southgate in an interview, taking himself out of contention for 3rd/4th choice right back and ending all of the will he/won't he go to the WC discussion. It'd put the pressure on Southgate a bit more as he'd be responsible for England not having Trent in the squad, while Trent could just focus on club football.



It would more likely end in Trent getting booed at each and every ground we go and play in up and down the country for not doing all he can to represent his country. Outside of our fanbase and a few in the media, no one really gives a fuck about Trent not getting in the England side and to be honest, there's a huge chunk of England fans who don't even think he's the best RB. Taking aim at Southgate would be seen as taking aim at the english national side and disrespecting the country