It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.
Thats pretty much our ability to progress the ball forward fucked.
It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.

Trent made his full debut away at OT didn't he?
Probably does him a favour to miss City. Whoever plays right back will get hammered (as Milner did there last season in that game) and Trent would just get slaughtered and blamed for every chance City get. A thankless task.

Need to just stay as compact as possible in that game and limit the damage.

Not that we won't get done down that side as we have structural problems there but there's no comparison between Milner last season who had no pace to the lightning quick Gomez. It was a huge selection mistake last season.
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to get to the pass and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to latch onto the loose ball and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.

He is apparently faster now.
He is apparently faster now.

Is that the general fan view? Or do you mean through stats?
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying

Speaking of how quick he was to get with the play and make himself available for Mane.
Both Walker and James injured. He might be going to the World Cup after all
Both Walker and James injured. He might be going to the World Cup after all

Southgate would rather play himself at right back.
Southgate would rather play himself at right back.

Hopefully they are both fit for the WC and TAA can stay at home focusing on Liverpool
Reece James out of World Cup contention, unfortunately.
Southgate would rather play himself at right back.
he'd rather play Slabhead at RB than Trent.

wan-bissaka may as well start packing his bags now as well.  the call-up is almost guaranteed.
I'm sure Trent wouldn't exactly be aching to play being 3rd choice, but I suppose it's a World Cup and you'd want to play out of your skin to prove him wrong
It'll never happen but I'd love it if Trent took some sly dig at Southgate in an interview, taking himself out of contention for 3rd/4th choice right back and ending all of the will he/won't he go to the WC discussion. It'd put the pressure on Southgate a bit more as he'd be responsible for England not having Trent in the squad, while Trent could just focus on club football.
It'll never happen but I'd love it if Trent took some sly dig at Southgate in an interview, taking himself out of contention for 3rd/4th choice right back and ending all of the will he/won't he go to the WC discussion. It'd put the pressure on Southgate a bit more as he'd be responsible for England not having Trent in the squad, while Trent could just focus on club football.
I'd go further ... get called up and immediately say no coz you've decided to retire from international football.
I'd go further ... get called up and immediately say no coz you've decided to retire from international football.

That probably wouldn't work, Trent would be risking suspensions/bans and it'd get the England fanbase on his back, which I doubt he wants as I'm sure he'd like to play for them post-Southgate.

Taking a dig at Southgate after Southgate has taken so many digs at him would be hard to argue with, especially as he's a shit manager, and it gets him out of England contention without it looking like his fault.
That probably wouldn't work, Trent would be risking suspensions/bans and it'd get the England fanbase on his back, which I doubt he wants as I'm sure he'd like to play for them post-Southgate.
it's worth it coz it would make me smile.  :)
it's worth it coz it would make me smile.  :)

True!
I bet Trent would like to go in case Southgate and co manages to fluke their way to winning a medal.
I bet Trent would like to go in case Southgate and co manages to fluke their way to winning a medal.
would be magnificent if Trent came on as a 90th minute sub in the Final and scored a worldie to win the whole thing.  :)
It'll never happen but I'd love it if Trent took some sly dig at Southgate in an interview, taking himself out of contention for 3rd/4th choice right back and ending all of the will he/won't he go to the WC discussion. It'd put the pressure on Southgate a bit more as he'd be responsible for England not having Trent in the squad, while Trent could just focus on club football.

It would more likely end in Trent getting booed at each and every ground we go and play in up and down the country for not doing all he can to represent his country. Outside of our fanbase and a few in the media, no one really gives a fuck about Trent not getting in the England side and to be honest, there's a huge chunk of England fans who don't even think he's the best RB. Taking aim at Southgate would be seen as taking aim at the english national side and disrespecting the country
It would more likely end in Trent getting booed at each and every ground we go and play in up and down the country for not doing all he can to represent his country. Outside of our fanbase and a few in the media, no one really gives a fuck about Trent not getting in the England side and to be honest, there's a huge chunk of England fans who don't even think he's the best RB. Taking aim at Southgate would be seen as taking aim at the english national side and disrespecting the country

OK then a last-minute "injury during training" will do fine.
Back sooner than expected? Great news for Trent, odds on making the England squad are massively in favour for him now provided he stays fit.
Reckon he will start Wednesday myself
Reckon he will start Wednesday myself

Will be interesting to hear Klopps press conference ahead of that game but that would be a big boost.

The ceiling is very high for Trent this season, time to get his own season kick-started in line with our own.

West Ham have big defensive issues atm and are conceding a lot of shots on their goal - really feel Wednesday could be his kind of game.
Good to see him back.

I have been in favour of Trent moving to right midfield. To be fair, we have never seen any signs of this from Klopp.

The smart money might now be on the team continuing to play a little bit deeper to protect the back four.

In 4-4-2, this means we might see the beginning of the Trent / Harvey Elliot flank. Certainly an abundance of talent and skill between them.
Imagine him coming onto that opportunity that Elliott had when Salah squared it.  No worries about him as the right midfielder in this 442.
Did I miss a briefing? Thought he was out for a few weeks?
Imagine him coming onto that opportunity that Elliott had when Salah squared it.  No worries about him as the right midfielder in this 442.

Imagine the crossing too. The mainstream media seems to have missed, this guy is the best right-footed crosser of a football since Beckham, the body shape and quality of ball is very similar too.
