tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 10, 2022, 07:57:56 pm
It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 10, 2022, 08:12:29 pm
Thats pretty much our ability to progress the ball forward fucked.
Sharado

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 10, 2022, 08:22:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 07:57:56 pm
It'll be Gomez, Ramsay doesn't have the match fitness yet.  But... remember Rob Jones against Utd, it wouldn't be the first time a young Liverpool right back has made his debut and pocketed a flying winger for a top team.

Trent made his full debut away at OT didn't he?
didi shamone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 10, 2022, 08:34:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2022, 07:33:47 pm
Probably does him a favour to miss City. Whoever plays right back will get hammered (as Milner did there last season in that game) and Trent would just get slaughtered and blamed for every chance City get. A thankless task.

Need to just stay as compact as possible in that game and limit the damage.

Not that we won't get done down that side as we have structural problems there but there's no comparison between Milner last season who had no pace to the lightning quick Gomez. It was a huge selection mistake last season.
Andar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:15:26 am
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to get to the pass and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:18:45 am
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:15:26 am
What the hell has happened to his speed?

Look at the clip here from 01:28 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch/7HldRlTZj_gp

So quick to track back and less of the sluggish running we see from him now. He looks like he's running in mud nowadays. He is 24. Bemusing how he is getting slower.

Watching the highlights also makes you realise how much Henderson has lost his legs. For the first goal, he was so quick to latch onto the loose ball and make a chance out of it. He just doesn't have the ability to do that at all now. Van Dijk has lost his speed too and isn't as aggressive as he used to be.

How I miss that midfield. Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner were all such workhorses who covered so much ground. More often than not the opposition didn't stand a chance to get any sort of control or momentum against us.

He is apparently faster now.
Andar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:56:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
He is apparently faster now.

Is that the general fan view? Or do you mean through stats?
Historical Fool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:13:30 am
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying
Andar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:32:36 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:13:30 am
Isn't what Hendo did basic jockeying

Speaking of how quick he was to get with the play and make himself available for Mane.
