It's his refusal to learn that boils my blood. He looks like he just has zero interest in improving the issues.



The CL final goal was the straw that broke the camels back for me with regards to defending him against the criticism. I honestly thought though it would wise him up. Instead... he has somehow got worse. It's the lack of willingness to sprint. To fight. To leave it all out there.



The manager defends him non stop but it's just not true that it's tactical. We've literally watched Trent play at an exceptional level. His individual level has fallen off a cliff compared to what he was 3 years ago. Not just defensively but going forward. He has 3 assists this calendar year.



What I will say is I don't think the tactics help him offensively. He isn't elite in tight areas. He doesn't think exceptionally quickly or excel at one touch close range passing. He doesn't play well on the half turn. He does excel however when the game is all ahead of him and he has time to pick a pass. So why we watched him play wide for years and rack up assists like no RB in PL history, and we collectively racked up points like almost no team in PL history, we then decided to have play pretty much every position other than RB I don't know. Having him standing in CM is awful. Put him back to being wide and having the game in front of him.



Defensively... he just needs to start putting in more effort. It's as simple as that. Say what you want about Carra and Gerrard but they'd die on the park for the team... Trent won't even sprint for it.