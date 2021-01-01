« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 999122 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm
Yeah weve been rock solid down that side this half..

So, Gomez is the next scapegoat after Trent then. He has far been from the worst defender today.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,789
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm
So, Gomez is the next scapegoat after Trent then. He has far been the worst defender today.
Show me where Ive made Trent a scapegoat?

Im pointing out how difficult it is to play right back in our system and how Trent isnt judged the same.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 06:23:48 pm »
Mo living a charmed life.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:22:40 pm
Show me where Ive made Trent a scapegoat?

Im pointing out how difficult it is to play right back in our system and how Trent isnt judged the same.
#

I meant your comments towards Gomez, we both know Trent gets blamed for things he hasn't always done. But coming on in the second half is always going to be a test, I don't think Gomez has done too badly. He at least has managed to get some blocks in today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,789
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
#

I meant your comments towards Gomez, we both know Trent gets blamed for things he hasn't always done. But coming on in the second half is always going to be a test, I don't think Gomez has done too badly. He at least has managed to get some blocks in today.
So its ok for you to say Trent has been the worst defender but I cant comment on Gomezs defending.

Stop being a fucking hypocrite.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 06:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm
So its ok for you to say Trent has been the worst defender but I cant comment on Gomezs defending.

Stop being a fucking hypocrite.

Where did I say Trent was the worst defender? None of them played that well today, even Alli made some questionable decisions. If you are making insults, you've already lost your point.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,342
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 06:52:46 pm »
Given that we have nothing to lose, I wouldn't mind seeing him in midfield now. Gomez was great, let him play RB.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 06:54:44 pm »
Needs to be an option from the bench when chasing games but he's currently our weakest link and doesn't warrant a starting place. It's sad to watch him now.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm »
People are resistant to moving him into midfield when players like Kimmich have successfully moved from RB to CM. At this point, he is costing us too many goals. Most goals we concede come from his side. Not a coincidence.
Logged

Offline lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 06:23:48 pm
Mo living a charmed life.
#newbigmoneycontract
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm
People are resistant to moving him into midfield when players like Kimmich have successfully moved from RB to CM. At this point, he is costing us too many goals. Most goals we concede come from his side. Not a coincidence.

It doesn't mean Trent is to blame for every goal scored down that side. This is the problem now every goal that gets scored gets pinned on Trent whether it's his fault or not. I would say today our whole defence was out of legs and making daft decisions. But certain players just never get questioned.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 pm »
Hes poor for both goals in the first half. We looked a lot more solid when Gomez came on at right back - he should get the jersey next game.
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 07:01:14 pm »
He's just not a full back.

Simple as.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,878
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:00:10 pm
Hes poor for both goals in the first half. We looked a lot more solid when Gomez came on at right back - he should get the jersey next game.

We were still getting pulled out all over the place.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,542
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 06:23:48 pm
Mo living a charmed life.
I'm giving him a free pass as I'm worried about how he's going to pay his energy bill on minimum wage.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 07:04:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
It doesn't mean Trent is to blame for every goal scored down that side. This is the problem now every goal that gets scored gets pinned on Trent whether it's his fault or not. I would say today our whole defence was out of legs and making daft decisions. But certain players just never get questioned.

Hes not but You can go back at each goal weve conceded and the majority of them involve Trents lack of defensive awareness being fatal. Napoli, Brighton, today are just a few off head.
Logged

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 07:01:14 pm
He's just not a full back.

Simple as.

He managed it for five years well enough with a competent midfield. Hes not anything else. Hes not spent years of his development getting the skills to play in midfield.

Gomez got exposed as much RB but did deal a little better but he simply is a better defender and doesnt push up as much. Not things that help the Trent situation.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
We were still getting pulled out all over the place.

But that was after our midfield looked gassed. And Joe didn't make schoolboy errors.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10418 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
Can we at least try him in the Right mid position. At least there he wont have as many defensive responsibilities and can maybe concentrate a bit more on creating
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10419 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:05:37 pm

Fucking No.

Have you ever turned your ankle over ?

Yes, have you ever seen someone turn their ankle and carry on playing yes? are you being a knob? yes should you stfu? yes
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10420 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm »
Unfortunately he is at the point where his lack of defensive ability is costing us more than his offensive side is benefitting us.

For me defenders have to love defending but Trent clearly doesn't, surely a transition of positive has to be considered at this point
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,288
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10421 on: Yesterday at 09:09:19 pm »
Having his first bad patch and people going over the top.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10422 on: Yesterday at 09:17:32 pm »
In this team, and without the energiser bunnies in midfield to cover his forward runs, I think a role wide right midfield with licence to do damage to the opposition is the way forward for him. He is way too exposed at right back in this team.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10423 on: Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:17:32 pm
In this team, and without the energiser bunnies in midfield to cover his forward runs, I think a role wide right midfield with licence to do damage to the opposition is the way forward for him. He is way too exposed at right back in this team.

This.
Logged

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10424 on: Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm »
Part of me wonders if Trent has his own doubts that he should be playing RB and would rather play in midfield. Maybe he sees an opportunity for himself there given our current midfield struggles wild speculation on my part I admit.

As bad as hes been I do also think hes been scapegoated to a certain degree, given the form of the whole team.
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10425 on: Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm »
It's his refusal to learn that boils my blood. He looks like he just has zero interest in improving the issues.

The CL final goal was the straw that broke the camels back for me with regards to defending him against the criticism. I honestly thought though it would wise him up. Instead... he has somehow got worse. It's the lack of willingness to sprint. To fight. To leave it all out there.

The manager defends him non stop but it's just not true that it's tactical. We've literally watched Trent play at an exceptional level. His individual level has fallen off a cliff compared to what he was 3 years ago. Not just defensively but going forward. He has 3 assists this calendar year.

What I will say is I don't think the tactics help him offensively. He isn't elite in tight areas. He doesn't think exceptionally quickly or excel at one touch close range passing. He doesn't play well on the half turn. He does excel however when the game is all ahead of him and he has time to pick a pass. So why we watched him play wide for years and rack up assists like no RB in PL history, and we collectively racked up points like almost no team in PL history, we then decided to have play pretty much every position other than RB I don't know. Having him standing in CM is awful. Put him back to being wide and having the game in front of him.

Defensively... he just needs to start putting in more effort. It's as simple as that. Say what you want about Carra and Gerrard but they'd die on the park for the team... Trent won't even sprint for it.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10426 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm
He managed it for five years well enough with a competent midfield. Hes not anything else. Hes not spent years of his development getting the skills to play in midfield.

Gomez got exposed as much RB but did deal a little better but he simply is a better defender and doesnt push up as much. Not things that help the Trent situation.

We were sat back and he's a defender first and foremost so no surprise there. One could argue having someone so defensively minded at a time we couldn't keep the ball or threaten hindered that side of the game. I dunno. I'm with the opinion that we've played tight rope football for 5 years and been happy to gamble on our full backs to make them a huge attacking threat. Now that we've lost the defensive safety cover they're always going to look exposed. Don't buy the argument he's not capable but we do have to think about how we utilise them now. The transition to getting more creativity in the middle of the park hasn't really worked at all
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,446
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10427 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
Part of me wonders if Trent has his own doubts that he should be playing RB and would rather play in midfield. Maybe he sees an opportunity for himself there given our current midfield struggles wild speculation on my part I admit.

As bad as hes been I do also think hes been scapegoated to a certain degree, given the form of the whole team.

We're short of midfielders and have one of the world's best attacking full backs who, I would suggest, can play in midfield and has some experience of undertaking the defensive duties necessary for a midfielder.


I'd like to see Gomez-Arnold-Salah just tried to see what it looks like (with Konate).  It looks both equally solid and frightening to opposition teams at the same time.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10428 on: Today at 12:15:31 am »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm
Hes not anything else. Hes not spent years of his development getting the skills to play in midfield.

Didn't he play as a midfielder until quite late in his youth career? I'm sure I remember reading stuff about him switching to RB as that was the position where we could bring him into the first team quickest.

That said I don't see where he slots in in midfield. I don't think he is quick enough in feet or in thought to play in the middle. He doesn't have the 'sparkle' to play as an orthodox attacking player on the right. The only way I see it working is the kind of role that Beckham had back in the day for United - keeping his flank solid defensively and then giving lots of passing options from that deeper position where the opposition is always being tested to make the right decisions over whose responsibility it is to deal with him.

I don't think that his current struggles are particularly complicated to explain - he's in a period of poor form/confidence individually, is probably knackered having played pretty much every game he's been available the last few years, and at the moment doesn't have anybody around him in the team that is playing at the top of their form/fitness who could take some of the weight off him.

Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10429 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
Just gonna throw my bag into the 'try him at rcm" bandwagon

I think he's got all the tools to be great there and we need to try something new to get our best players out of the rut.  Let Gomez handle rb. As a defensively focused player he will help shore up a weak spot that teams are actively targeting. Trent in RCM will surely give him more defensive support than Trent himself is getting from our current midfielders.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10430 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
He wouldnt be great at CM, not good enough when being pressured, good enough in tight spaces etc. He needs to get better at defending or hell become the right back equivalent of the number 10 position, highly skilled but tactically you give a lot to fit into the team which may not necessarily be beneficial for the overall team balance especially when in bad form.
Logged

Offline HystrixCristata

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10431 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Gomez is hardly better than Trent at defending and a lot worse in attack.
Matip doesn't have it in him to cover Trent being out of position anymore.
VVD doesn't look like the same player.
I can't decide if Alisson is off his game or not.
The midfield is getting taken out with one pass too often and giving it away too cheaply when our defence is all out of position.
Fab has looked way off what he has been the last few seasons.
Everyone knows how to deal with Salah.

No one in the team is looking good at the moment.

I'd like to see Trent shifted into midfield to see how he does but we would need to buy someone to replace him at right back, Gomez isn't good enough for it and will probably get injured after a couple of games.
Logged

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10432 on: Today at 09:25:13 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:15:31 am
Didn't he play as a midfielder until quite late in his youth career? I'm sure I remember reading stuff about him switching to RB as that was the position where we could bring him into the first team quickest.

That said I don't see where he slots in in midfield. I don't think he is quick enough in feet or in thought to play in the middle. He doesn't have the 'sparkle' to play as an orthodox attacking player on the right. The only way I see it working is the kind of role that Beckham had back in the day for United - keeping his flank solid defensively and then giving lots of passing options from that deeper position where the opposition is always being tested to make the right decisions over whose responsibility it is to deal with him.

I don't think that his current struggles are particularly complicated to explain - he's in a period of poor form/confidence individually, is probably knackered having played pretty much every game he's been available the last few years, and at the moment doesn't have anybody around him in the team that is playing at the top of their form/fitness who could take some of the weight off him.

He did play midfield but hasnt since he was 18 and his entire formative years as a senior footballer have been as an attacking RB. Our style has been on players being moulded into very specific roles (which i why I think Salah is struggling more than he should be).

Giving Trent a rest now is probably a good thing but long term its midfield and Salah that need to be sorted. If Salah isnt in the right place he cant pin back the other team and sticking Henderson or Elliott in front of the RB is asking for trouble.

Its going to look messy all season unless Jones and Keita come back and show some form.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10433 on: Today at 10:31:24 am »
Still cant believe his defending for the 2nd goal.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10434 on: Today at 10:40:18 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:31:24 am
Still cant believe his defending for the 2nd goal.

In which game?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10435 on: Today at 10:52:28 am »
I'd be happy to see if he can be converted to a midfielder, but I disagree with any assertions that we looked much more solid when Gomez came on. Seemed exactly the same to me, with the exception that I felt Gomez had a higher likelihood of drawing a red card or penalty.

In the first half we actually were the better team.

Their 2nd goal was criminal though, as it was direct result of good word by Jota earning a FK high up the pitch in the final minute of extended ET yet we left ourselves completely open for a last second counterattack. I understand the boys were trying to convert the momentum into a scoreline lead, but we are particularly suspectable to counterattacks atm so we need to do better to shut off that route as a team
Logged

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10436 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 10:52:28 am
I'd be happy to see if he can be converted to a midfielder, but I disagree with any assertions that we looked much more solid when Gomez came on. Seemed exactly the same to me, with the exception that I felt Gomez had a higher likelihood of drawing a red card or penalty.

In the first half we actually were the better team.

Their 2nd goal was criminal though, as it was direct result of good word by Jota earning a FK high up the pitch in the final minute of extended ET yet we left ourselves completely open for a last second counterattack. I understand the boys were trying to convert the momentum into a scoreline lead, but we are particularly suspectable to counterattacks atm so we need to do better to shut off that route as a team

He will be even worst in midfield.  One of the reason we consede is the midfield doesn't give enough protection to the defenders, now we are doing to put another liability there? 
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10437 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
Kids low on confidence but because there is no one who can cover without a huge decrease in quality, can't really rest him unless absolutely necessary. Quite sad considering Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 