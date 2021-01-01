I'd be happy to see if he can be converted to a midfielder, but I disagree with any assertions that we looked much more solid when Gomez came on. Seemed exactly the same to me, with the exception that I felt Gomez had a higher likelihood of drawing a red card or penalty.
In the first half we actually were the better team.
Their 2nd goal was criminal though, as it was direct result of good word by Jota earning a FK high up the pitch in the final minute of extended ET yet we left ourselves completely open for a last second counterattack. I understand the boys were trying to convert the momentum into a scoreline lead, but we are particularly suspectable to counterattacks atm so we need to do better to shut off that route as a team