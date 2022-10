That free kick was a nice 'fuck you' to his critics and its great to see that beaming smile.



A few more solid defensive performances and the media narrative will ebb away, and goons like Neville, Ferdinand and the Talkshite muppets will move onto their next clickbait.



No one was questioning his quality on the ball so the free kick isn't really a fuck you to anyone.People like Neville have talked about his defending for years. A few good performances won't change that. He'll need to be more solid defensively over a long period of time.Trent is a great player and I wouldn't swap him for any other right back, but he has to improve his defending. He doesn't do the basics of defending well enough. This has always been the case and isn't a new thing.