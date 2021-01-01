« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 989159 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,438
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 02:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:44:07 pm
The simple truth is that one of the major reasons that top players fail to be good coaches is because they quite often take for granted the instincts that made them top players.

Having instinctive qualities and being able to coach them into other players are two completely different things.

But then if Neville has great defensive instincts, and his instincts are telling him that Trent should be working on things the way he suggested, then what's the issue?  Other than the fact that it's Neville.

No one would be complaining if Ian Rush rocked up to training to do some private sessions with Nunez.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:36:30 pm
Fuck me let's listen to Ryan Giggs beliefs on monogamony after all he won 13 Premier League titles.

Gone way off topic. Enjoy the rest of your day.
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:31:29 pm

Hard to know with all your fellow idiots posting about all players in all threads no matter if they play for Liverpool or not.

And I asked because what you posted is just about the biggest load of shite I've read on here,if you actually meant it then you're fucking clueless,like really fucking clueless.

Remember the champions league final?  He didnt have a clue where Vinicius was (panto clue - hes behind you). Same in the first game against Fulham for their first goal.  Great going forward, average at defending.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Remember the champions league final?  He didnt have a clue where Vinicius was (panto clue - hes behind you). Same in the first game against Fulham for their first goal.  Great going forward, average at defending.

In the last 4 seasons but 1 we have conceded the lowest/joint lowest amount of goals in the entire league. So I guess he was pretty decent at defending back then? I would not call that average in any meaning of the word.

Fans seem more and more fickle these days. It's boom or bust. All good things are wiped out and past generalisations return soon as a run of bad form happens.

He is playing shite right now but there is no need to forget about how good a player he actually is or listen to absolute attention seekers like Gary Neville like they have any answers when he has a past record of talking bollocks every single season.
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 03:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:14 pm
In the last 4 seasons but 1 we have conceded the lowest/joint lowest amount of goals in the entire league. So I guess he was pretty decent at defending back then? I would not call that average in any meaning of the word.

Fans seem more and more fickle these days. It's boom or bust. All good things are wiped out and past generalisations return soon as a run of bad form happens.

He is playing shite right now but there is no need to forget about how good a player he actually is or listen to absolute attention seekers like Gary Neville like they have any answers when he has a past record of talking bollocks every single season.

Ive always thought he was great at attacking, but suspect at defending. Getting Virgil shored up our defence massively.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 03:21:22 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Remember the champions league final?  He didnt have a clue where Vinicius was (panto clue - hes behind you). Same in the first game against Fulham for their first goal.  Great going forward, average at defending.

Gary Neville should set up a company advising full backs. He would make a fortune. He would be able to stop the 40 or 50 goals a season that City score from far post tap ins.

Once a team gets in those kind of positions you are in trouble. Against Madrid Vinicius is pretty much unmarkable. Trent comes around on the cover and Vinicius arrives late and at pace.

Against Fulham it isn't Trent's positioning that is the problem. Mitrovic is simply too big and too powerful in those kind of positions.

Another income stream for Neville. Teach full backs how to beat old fashioned strikers in the air. Maybe he can post some videos of him dominating Crouchie in the air
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 03:04:10 pm
Ive always thought he was great at attacking, but suspect at defending. Getting Virgil shored up our defence massively.

For me when we beat City in the CL one of the key things was Trent's 1v1 defending v Sane.

From Sky.

Man of the match - Trent Alexander-Arnold
There were plenty of excellent performances from players in red but Alexander-Arnold was particularly impressive at right-back.

Up against Sane, the 19-year-old was composed, kept his position and played a big part in preventing City from creating any clear chances. As well as keeping Sane quiet, he made a crucial intervention in the 55th minute to prevent David Silva sweeping home a cross.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:31:26 pm
For me when we beat City in the CL one of the key things was Trent's 1v1 defending v Sane.

From Sky.

Man of the match - Trent Alexander-Arnold
There were plenty of excellent performances from players in red but Alexander-Arnold was particularly impressive at right-back.

Up against Sane, the 19-year-old was composed, kept his position and played a big part in preventing City from creating any clear chances. As well as keeping Sane quiet, he made a crucial intervention in the 55th minute to prevent David Silva sweeping home a cross.


Not fair,we're only allowed to mention the times he was caught out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm »
Gary Neville is a full tosser, every topic of discussion he engages in has an element of "How can I make this about utd or use it as a chance to shit on Liverpool?".
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 02:11:16 pm
Maybe Neville can highlight the 8 premier league titles he won as a player to say he knows what hes talking about from a playing perspective. You ever thought about that?

Last couple of lines. He obviously isnt get coached on how to defend. Thats pretty clear to see. If you think he is then fair enough. But Ill use my own eyes to see him being poor at defending and not having a clue at whats going on around him.


Some poor shouts in here, but that part is just laughable to be honest. Our full back isn't being coached how to defend ? are you taking the piss or are you being serious?  Our forwards are being coached how to defend, be a bit mental if the defenders weren't hahah. Do you think they just throw him a bag of footballs and tell him to cross and have a few shots while the rest do defensive drills?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 03:36:05 pm »
Trents had plenty of top games defensively, problem as ever is he's just launched upon whenever he has a bad one.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,190
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:36:05 pm
Trents had plenty of top games defensively, problem as ever is he's just launched upon whenever he has a bad one.

Although this season he's been consistently bad defensively.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 03:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:11:57 pm
Neville has first hand knowledge of knowing fuck all about managing or coaching players as he so gloriously proved at Valencia, so I wouldn't take a blind bit of notice to him picking out flash points out of a players entire repertoire and then generalising the fuck out of it.

Trent is well out of form, it is nothing to do with him not crouching down to the fucking ground.

Pearls of pure football wisdom from Neville. I especially was impressed by the advice "keep your studs close to the ground".

Mind-altering advice, right there.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:36:36 pm
Although this season he's been consistently bad defensively.

So 10 out of the 236 he's played in his career
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,190
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 03:45:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:03 pm
So 10 out of the 236 he's played in his career

Not saying he doesn't have the capability to play well defensively, he does, just this season something has changed, either in formation or with him personally. He needs to sort it out one way or another.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:45:19 pm
Not saying he doesn't have the capability to play well defensively, he does, just this season something has changed, either in formation or with him personally. He needs to sort it out one way or another.

We need to sort it out as a team. He's always had a level of freedom from RB, but this season he's roaming all over the place. I imagine its by design, so we can't just carry on doing it and be surprised that we concede a lot of goals from our right hand side.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 03:49:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:34:09 pm

Not fair,we're only allowed to mention the times he was caught out.

I'm very pro Trent but not sure using an example from 4 and a half years ago is the best way of saying he is a solid defender. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:47:03 pm
We need to sort it out as a team. He's always had a level of freedom from RB, but this season he's roaming all over the place. I imagine its by design, so we can't just carry on doing it and be surprised that we concede a lot of goals from our right hand side.

Not sure that is fair mate. A lot of the goals we have conceded down that side Trent's positioning has been okay.

The problem for me is that he is being dragged out of position because there is no cover Infront of him. The Ajax and United goals in particular.

On Saturday it was even worse because we were looking to isolate Mo centrally with Dunk. At times we were playing with absolutely no one in front of Trent. Bobby's first goal would be a good example Hendo is central and Mo is making a run in the inside left position.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 03:04:10 pm
Ive always thought he was great at attacking, but suspect at defending. Getting Virgil shored up our defence massively.

He did for sure I agree but you can't discount Trent's defending that entire side and put it as down to Virgil. We have had the best defence over the past 4 seasons, Trent has been a massive part of that.

I get he is playing shit right now, not disagreeing with you there, but I think it is shortsighted to forget about how good a cog in the defensive machine he is when on form just like last season.

Half the team are also stinking the place out at the moment which does not help of course but they will come good again and so will Trent 100%.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:42:17 pm
Pearls of pure football wisdom from Neville. I especially was impressed by the advice "keep your studs close to the ground".

Mind-altering advice, right there.

Missed that one   ;D
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 04:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:49:56 pm
I'm very pro Trent but not sure using an example from 4 and a half years ago is the best way of saying he is a solid defender.

FA cup final? About 11 games ago.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:58:29 pm
Missed that one   ;D
I think he said it a couple of times.  Moron he is.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 04:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:45:19 pm
Not saying he doesn't have the capability to play well defensively, he does, just this season something has changed, either in formation or with him personally. He needs to sort it out one way or another.


Our problems stem from midfield.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:49:56 pm
I'm very pro Trent but not sure using an example from 4 and a half years ago is the best way of saying he is a solid defender.


Al wasn't the one who brought up the CL.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 04:21:25 pm »
He shared the rating from Trent against Sane in the Champions League which must have been the 2018 game?



 

Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
I see no issue with Neville's comments - he's been saying for a while now that Trent is going to end up one of the very best players in his position in the history of the sport, but in the meantime he needs to make some improvements in certain aspects of his game. Trent's a clever lad. He will be flattered by the praise and will take on board the constructive criticism.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:49:56 pm
I'm very pro Trent but not sure using an example from 4 and a half years ago is the best way of saying he is a solid defender. 

I used the example of Trent v Sane because it pretty much destroys Neville's myth that Trent can't defend 1v1 because of his upright body position. Trent contained Sane as well as any one that season.

I mean Matip is a bolt upright Giraffe but is brilliant 1v1 even against wingers who are much quicker and more nimble than him.

Salah at times looks like he is leaning backwards but changes direction like a gazelle.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 12:56:08 pm
Thats exactly what he said. Said the role is completely different now to when he was playing. Think that type of out and out defender will, if not already, be a thing of that past soon. Not like Carragher getting to the halfway line years ago and playing the ball back.

https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11095/12711304/gary-neville-trent-alexander-arnold-must-redress-imbalance-in-his-game-but-its-not-a-time-to-give-up-on-him
Or rolling the ball forward under his right foot and hoofing it.  :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,948
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 05:11:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:36:27 pm
I see no issue with Neville's comments - he's been saying for a while now that Trent is going to end up one of the very best players in his position in the history of the sport, but in the meantime he needs to make some improvements in certain aspects of his game. Trent's a clever lad. He will be flattered by the praise and will take on board the constructive criticism.

That is true of any young player though, no other young player gets put under the spotlight more than Trent. To the extent that they ignore other mistakes that players such as James makes. It's becoming an agenda which others are making more of and exaggerating his overall play as a result.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:11:21 pm
That is true of any young player though, no other young player gets put under the spotlight more than Trent. To the extent that they ignore other mistakes that players such as James makes. It's becoming an agenda which others are making more of and exaggerating his overall play as a result.

It's not true of any young player that they are a couple of improvements from being the best to ever play the game in their position. That's massive praise from Neville, and it's not the first time he's said it. I can't even recall him ever really speaking at length about James, because as much as he's a good player, he's nowhere near Trent's level of ability.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 05:28:27 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:18:40 pm
It's not true of any young player that they are a couple of improvements from being the best to ever play the game in their position. That's massive praise from Neville, and it's not the first time he's said it. I can't even recall him ever really speaking at length about James, because as much as he's a good player, he's nowhere near Trent's level of ability.

It is akin to Neville saying that Messi could have been one of the greatest ever if only Ratboy had taught him how to be aerially dominant.

Trent posts absolutely insane numbers for a full back. Neville is just stating the obvious. To do anything else would be ridiculous.

Yet English fans lap it up. Of his contemporaries Ashley Cole was continually branded defensively weak. Tell you what though he was levels above Neville.


Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10271 on: Today at 05:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:27 pm
It is akin to Neville saying that Messi could have been one of the greatest ever if only Ratboy had taught him how to be aerially dominant.

Trent posts absolutely insane numbers for a full back. Neville is just stating the obvious. To do anything else would be ridiculous.

Yet English fans lap it up. Of his contemporaries Ashley Cole was continually branded defensively weak. Tell you what though he was levels above Neville.

I will go out on a limb here and say that it's not akin to that at all. Messi being aerially dominant is not as fundamental to Messi's game as Trent being more consistent defensively is fundamental to Trent's game. Neville is a former right-back who is saying that a current right-back is a couple of improvements away from being the best ever in that position.

I quite enjoyed you bringing up Ashley Cole though. An attacking full-back who improved his defensive game massively to the point where he is now seen as one of the best to ever play in his position. Nice one for that.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,438
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10272 on: Today at 05:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:27 pm
Yet English fans lap it up. Of his contemporaries Ashley Cole was continually branded defensively weak. Tell you what though he was levels above Neville.

I've seen this posted on RAWK before but I don't remember people saying Cole was weak defensively.  If anything he had a reputation for constantly pocketing flying wingers.  Ronaldo specifically.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10273 on: Today at 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:42:07 pm
I will go out on a limb here and say that it's not akin to that at all. Messi being aerially dominant is not as fundamental to Messi's game as Trent being more consistent defensively is fundamental to Trent's game. Neville is a former right-back who is saying that a current right-back is a couple of improvements away from being the best ever in that position.

I quite enjoyed you bringing up Ashley Cole though. An attacking full-back who improved his defensive game massively to the point where he is now seen as one of the best to ever play in his position. Nice one for that.

Cole was slaughtered at an expansive Arsenal for his defensive weaknesses. He then suddenly became much better defensively at an ultra defensive Chelsea.

I would pay good money to see to defensive chuckle brothers Carra and Neville cope in this Liverpool system.

Neville spent a good chunk of his career with David never seen the byeline Beckham providing defensive protection. The one time he didn't screen Ratboy he got a boot lashed at him.

Carra got a nosebleed if he ever crossed the halfway line as a full back. Then as a centre back he screamed blue murder at his full back of they ventured five yards
 from him.

The brutal reality is that neither of the chuckle brothers played in teams that got close to the points totals us and City are posting.

One of the key reasons for that is that us and City have redefined the full back position.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:58:29 pm
Missed that one   ;D

a true classic ...

Trent finds himself in a very upright position, a very relaxed, upright position. The problem with that is you can't sprint from that position, you can't change direction, you can't swivel your head from that position. Your head is the heaviest part of your body, your studs have to be close to the ground so you can set off and you have to be ready.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-neville-trent-alexander-arnold-25169749
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,319
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10275 on: Today at 06:36:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:26:42 pm
a true classic ...

Trent finds himself in a very upright position, a very relaxed, upright position. The problem with that is you can't sprint from that position, you can't change direction, you can't swivel your head from that position. Your head is the heaviest part of your body, your studs have to be close to the ground so you can set off and you have to be ready.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-neville-trent-alexander-arnold-25169749

The lad is a genius. Maybe someone should explain that keeping your studs closer to the ground is defined by your stride length.

Maybe Neville's downfall at Valencia was choosing the Quasimodo twins as full backs.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,931
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10276 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:03 pm

Amazing how such such a self appointed brilliant coach as Ratboy failed at Valencia

Can I hear more from this version of Al please?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Adams83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10277 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:06:31 pm
I used the example of Trent v Sane because it pretty much destroys Neville's myth that Trent can't defend 1v1 because of his upright body position. Trent contained Sane as well as any one that season.

I mean Matip is a bolt upright Giraffe but is brilliant 1v1 even against wingers who are much quicker and more nimble than him.

Salah at times looks like he is leaning backwards but changes direction like a gazelle.

It doesn't destroy it at all! It was one game a long time ago. It's a ridiculous thing for you to claim. I'm pretty sure that game came after he made bad mistakes in games before that. Hardly a good example to prove your point.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 