I will go out on a limb here and say that it's not akin to that at all. Messi being aerially dominant is not as fundamental to Messi's game as Trent being more consistent defensively is fundamental to Trent's game. Neville is a former right-back who is saying that a current right-back is a couple of improvements away from being the best ever in that position.
I quite enjoyed you bringing up Ashley Cole though. An attacking full-back who improved his defensive game massively to the point where he is now seen as one of the best to ever play in his position. Nice one for that.
Cole was slaughtered at an expansive Arsenal for his defensive weaknesses. He then suddenly became much better defensively at an ultra defensive Chelsea.
I would pay good money to see to defensive chuckle brothers Carra and Neville cope in this Liverpool system.
Neville spent a good chunk of his career with David never seen the byeline Beckham providing defensive protection. The one time he didn't screen Ratboy he got a boot lashed at him.
Carra got a nosebleed if he ever crossed the halfway line as a full back. Then as a centre back he screamed blue murder at his full back of they ventured five yards
from him.
The brutal reality is that neither of the chuckle brothers played in teams that got close to the points totals us and City are posting.
One of the key reasons for that is that us and City have redefined the full back position.