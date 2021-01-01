Remember the champions league final? He didnt have a clue where Vinicius was (panto clue - hes behind you). Same in the first game against Fulham for their first goal. Great going forward, average at defending.



In the last 4 seasons but 1 we have conceded the lowest/joint lowest amount of goals in the entire league. So I guess he was pretty decent at defending back then? I would not call that average in any meaning of the word.Fans seem more and more fickle these days. It's boom or bust. All good things are wiped out and past generalisations return soon as a run of bad form happens.He is playing shite right now but there is no need to forget about how good a player he actually is or listen to absolute attention seekers like Gary Neville like they have any answers when he has a past record of talking bollocks every single season.