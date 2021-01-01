He's making it easy to not be picked. And that could be a good thing for him and us.



We are not helping him. He is literally the hub of everything we do and he has to do a tonne of a lot of stuff. At to that minimal protection, its no wonder people are having a go at him.Fuck knows what the solution is. Feels like we have decided to keep doing the same thing and hope he, or should that be the side, snap out of it.I dont think he is playing that bad. He is still playing some great passes forward and there is no other fullback, maybe apart from Cancelo, who gets close. But he is struggling defensively but being left out to dry.