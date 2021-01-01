« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:56:51 pm
He's making it easy to not be picked. And that could be a good thing for him and us.

We are not helping him. He is literally the hub of everything we do and he has to do a tonne of a lot of stuff. At to that minimal protection, its no wonder people are having a go at him.

Fuck knows what the solution is. Feels like we have decided to keep doing the same thing and hope he, or should that be the side, snap out of it.

I dont think he is playing that bad. He is still playing some great passes forward and there is no other fullback, maybe apart from Cancelo, who gets close. But he is struggling defensively but being left out to dry.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:50:58 pm
I don't think it's only the system. Trent has been very poor defensively in all situations the last 8 months.

Yeah he'll be disappointed at his own levels but I'm not sure what we can expect when he has to be the main creative force while defending a flank on his own while the CM ahead goes wandering
Thing with Trent is I can forgive defensive shortcomings considering his attacking output.

Its just that a lot of the time he doesn't even seem arsed defensively. He's a scouser and should be leaving every thing he has on the pitch every time he plays.

It feels like he's not doing that at the moment.
At least England have a midfield even if it's not a particularly good one. Southgate is a negative manager but the basics are there.

Trent is being hung out to dry in whatever we're trying to do.
