« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 975570 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,908
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 02:18:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:46:47 am
This from a fella who picks Maguire?

I actually wouldnt have given a fuck if TAA missed the world cup if you asked me two weeks ago

But I do worry how it will effect him.

Everybody dreams of playing in a world cup and you dont get that many opportunities, he will be bitterly disappointed not to play in it.

That is a big blow to try recover from

He'll have another chance to go to one, possibly two, and hopefully under a manager who actually has a fucking clue so he might be in with a chance of competing for the thing too - as they won't be this time round.

Southgate will be sacked by the end of the year too, so he can get his international career back on track once he's fucked off.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 02:28:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:03:47 pm
does anyone actually know what southgate's system is?

every england game i watch seems disjointed and looks like we're just winging it
A back four or back five, two holding midfielders, Kane up front by himself and then two or three of our over-hyped attacking midfielders/wingers tasked with providing any and all creativity.  It's pretty similar to how Tuchel set Chelsea up but a long way off where Klopp and Guardiola have taken the game to.

Imagine how different the reporting would have been though if Pope hadn't spilled that shot and gifted Germany the equaliser.  "Southgate masterclass to come from two down to beat the Germans".
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,675
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm »
haha - on one hand he has a manager that picks him all day long and has won all the trophies. on the other hand he has Southgate who fluked to a final and lost, and helped manage his team to relegation.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:18:42 pm
He'll have another chance to go to one, possibly two, and hopefully under a manager who actually has a fucking clue so he might be in with a chance of competing for the thing too - as they won't be this time round.

Southgate will be sacked by the end of the year too, so he can get his international career back on track once he's fucked off.

No guarantee he starts ahead of reece james (or perhaps even walker), even IF southgate is replaced after the WC. 

Everyone makes mistakes, and Trent could be the best attacking FB we have seen potentially, but his lack of reaction to people running in behind him is alarming
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 02:53:38 pm »
Silver lining is that this setback will make him buckle down hard and produce the best form of his life. Each display will make waistcoat wearing ball sack of a manager, a bigger fool
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm »
I'm not sure I understand the argument about Trent not fitting Southgate's system. National sides don't really have systems. There's not enough time, even before big tournaments, for a manager to implement a competent system. At best they choose a defensive formation and a set of attacking principles that allows the best players to play their natural game. The national team manager is more of an advisor to the players more than a trainer. That has been a key to Brazil and Germany's international success. Spain's and Croatia's, too. It's why the Dutch and England often fall apart in the end, and the U.S. substantially over or under performs tournament to tournament. Trent should be in the national side. He is one of England's best players--without question. Systems my arse. Southgate will never win a major tournament if he is picking players for his system.   
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
I'm not sure I understand the argument about Trent not fitting Southgate's system. National sides don't really have systems. There's not enough time, even before big tournaments, for a manager to implement a competent system. At best they choose a defensive formation and a set of attacking principles that allows the best players to play their natural game. The national team manager is more of an advisor to the players more than a trainer. That has been a key to Brazil and Germany's international success. Spain's and Croatia's, too. It's why the Dutch and England often fall apart in the end, and the U.S. substantially over or under performs tournament to tournament. Trent should be in the national side. He is one of England's best players--without question. Systems my arse. Southgate will never win a major tournament if he is picking players for his system.   

Spot on.

International management is just man management, which Southgate seems to be shit at.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm »
Its just bonkers when you think about what hes achieved in the game. Even mere comparisons with Trippier are hilarious. Southgate is an absolute oddball.

Maybe the craziest thing about football is the fickleness and lack of objectivity in football fans. You wouldnt think Trent has won everything there is to win at club level, just been to his 3rd CL final, played in one of the best defences in Europe which helped amass 90+ points for the third time in his short career, been picked in the PFA team of the year for the third time, and made the CL team of the year if you listened to the average goblin. The whole thing is utterly bizarre and he must be baffled as to what else he has to do to even make the squad at this stage.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:18:26 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,329
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 03:11:37 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
I'm not sure I understand the argument about Trent not fitting Southgate's system. National sides don't really have systems. There's not enough time, even before big tournaments, for a manager to implement a competent system. At best they choose a defensive formation and a set of attacking principles that allows the best players to play their natural game. The national team manager is more of an advisor to the players more than a trainer. That has been a key to Brazil and Germany's international success. Spain's and Croatia's, too. It's why the Dutch and England often fall apart in the end, and the U.S. substantially over or under performs tournament to tournament. Trent should be in the national side. He is one of England's best players--without question. Systems my arse. Southgate will never win a major tournament if he is picking players for his system.   

Southgate likes grocks in midfield/defence and Trent isn't a grock, that's all it really comes down to.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,013
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10009 on: Yesterday at 03:13:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:18:42 pm
He'll have another chance to go to one, possibly two, and hopefully under a manager who actually has a fucking clue so he might be in with a chance of competing for the thing too - as they won't be this time round.

Southgate will be sacked by the end of the year too, so he can get his international career back on track once he's fucked off.
never a guarantee, time on his side but anything can happen in 4 years.

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,285
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10010 on: Yesterday at 03:15:33 pm »
Trent played at the 2018 World Cup.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,285
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10011 on: Yesterday at 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm
No guarantee he starts ahead of reece james (or perhaps even walker), even IF southgate is replaced after the WC. 

Everyone makes mistakes, and Trent could be the best attacking FB we have seen potentially, but his lack of reaction to people running in behind him is alarming

I see how you got your custom title.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10012 on: Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
I'm not sure I understand the argument about Trent not fitting Southgate's system. National sides don't really have systems. There's not enough time, even before big tournaments, for a manager to implement a competent system. At best they choose a defensive formation and a set of attacking principles that allows the best players to play their natural game. The national team manager is more of an advisor to the players more than a trainer. That has been a key to Brazil and Germany's international success. Spain's and Croatia's, too. It's why the Dutch and England often fall apart in the end, and the U.S. substantially over or under performs tournament to tournament.

This could all be a reason NOT to pick trent, in our system he is dynamite with henderson covering him and  robertson and in particular salah and mane proving long range passing options.  International teams (unless you have 5 if 6 from 1 club side) seems to work best when you rely on pace and people who can beat their man to open sides up, rather than orchestrated combination play, this would benefit walker over trent and perhaps james too.  When Southgate says Trippier is better allround, I'm not sure if he in part means his ability to play lb as well as RB
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,198
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10013 on: Yesterday at 04:35:10 pm »
Read earlier that hes played in more cup finals for us than he has played competitive matches for England. Pretty mad all round if so.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,821
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10014 on: Yesterday at 04:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:35:10 pm
Read earlier that hes played in more cup finals for us than he has played competitive matches for England. Pretty mad all round if so.

Aye

Apparently close on games he's played for us at Wembley Vs games he's played for England at Wembley (their home ground) :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,908
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10015 on: Yesterday at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:35:10 pm
Read earlier that hes played in more cup finals for us than he has played competitive matches for England. Pretty mad all round if so.

Read a stat that since Aug 2019 he's played 4 competitive 90min matches for England...and in that time has won the Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup... and has played in 2 CL finals (having won one just before Aug 2019).
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,675
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10016 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 pm »
Read a stat that since the dawn of time that Southgate has been a shit manager
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,285
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10017 on: Yesterday at 06:25:09 pm »
Read an urban legend saying the ghost of an owl resides within Gareth.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,894
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10018 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:16:49 pm
I see how you got your custom title.

Seems a bit high.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10019 on: Yesterday at 08:58:47 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10020 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm
This could all be a reason NOT to pick trent, in our system he is dynamite with henderson covering him and  robertson and in particular salah and mane proving long range passing options.  International teams (unless you have 5 if 6 from 1 club side) seems to work best when you rely on pace and people who can beat their man to open sides up, rather than orchestrated combination play, this would benefit walker over trent and perhaps james too.  When Southgate says Trippier is better allround, I'm not sure if he in part means his ability to play lb as well as RB

I think it means he doesn't really understand football and footballers, to be honest. Also, Southgate is risk averse, he thinks his defensive set-up will allow England to nick matches 1-0. He may have noticed his side don't really score goals at the minute and can't stop conceding them either. You are not wrong though, he does not see the benefit is Trent's laser-like passing, as he has not encouraged or orchestrated combination play from England's forwards. You don't see England switch the play much, nor do they use long passing to find the likes of Sterling and Kane quickly to create openings. Southgate has concluded he doesn't need Trent's strengths and he prefers others who on the surface don't have his weaknesses.

In Gareth's monocrome world TAA's terrific crossing of a football, excellent long-range passing and ability with both feet are not bonuses on a football pitch, neither his ability with a set-piece (direct and indirect).

We will await with baited breath to see if Gareth takes Trent to sit around waiting for the inevitable crisis that is surely heading England's way...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,730
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10021 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm »
According to the present England manager Trippier's all round game is better than Trent's. I mean even a Manc journalist has rubbished that assessment. He really is an idiot Southgate.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10022 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:03:08 pm
All those who are Going to play in 40 degrees heat is going to come back knackered. I hope England go all the way to the final and then lose it.
City might end up with Walker, Stones, Grealish, Phillips and Foden in the England squad, plus most of their key players are in teams that could go far (Ederson, Laporte, Cancelo, Dias, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, Alvarez). If England, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Spain make the latter stages, then City will have a lot of tired players.

Hopefully Trent gets left out altogether rather than messed around. If Southgate thinks Walker, Tripper and James are better for his system, then fine - but don't take Trent to be a bench warmer. He can stay at home and spend 6 weeks relaxing and training with Robbo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip, Ramsay, Ox, Keita, Jones, Elliot, Milner, Carvalho, Diaz and Mo.

Bobby and Thiago are also not guaranteed a call up, so we could almost have a full squad together whilst most of City's are slogging it out in the desert, and Halaand's stuck in Manchester practising shots against Scott Carson.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,546
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10023 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
City might end up with Walker, Stones, Grealish, Phillips and Foden in the England squad, plus most of their key players are in teams that could go far (Ederson, Laporte, Cancelo, Dias, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, Alvarez). If England, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Spain make the latter stages, then City will have a lot of tired players.

Hopefully Trent gets left out altogether rather than messed around. If Southgate thinks Walker, Tripper and James are better for his system, then fine - but don't take Trent to be a bench warmer. He can stay at home and spend 6 weeks relaxing and training with Robbo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip, Ramsay, Ox, Keita, Jones, Elliot, Milner, Carvalho, Diaz and Mo.

Bobby and Thiago are also not guaranteed a call up, so we could almost have a full squad together whilst most of City's are slogging it out in the desert, and Halaand's stuck in Manchester practising shots against Scott Carson.

We have such an opportunity post the World cup, which is why our form thus far has been so frustrating. We need to really go on a decent run because we can still challenge.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10024 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
I'm not sure I understand the argument about Trent not fitting Southgate's system. National sides don't really have systems. There's not enough time, even before big tournaments, for a manager to implement a competent system. At best they choose a defensive formation and a set of attacking principles that allows the best players to play their natural game. The national team manager is more of an advisor to the players more than a trainer. That has been a key to Brazil and Germany's international success. Spain's and Croatia's, too. It's why the Dutch and England often fall apart in the end, and the U.S. substantially over or under performs tournament to tournament. Trent should be in the national side. He is one of England's best players--without question. Systems my arse. Southgate will never win a major tournament if he is picking players for his system.   
I think that's true to a point, although many national sides tend to broadly reflect their home league's style. Germany are organised and compact, Italy defensive, Spain more about possession/tiki-taka, France more free-flowing, Holland total football, Brazil more flair/creative, etc.

England haven't really had an identity since the 80's/90's, despite having some squads with great potential down the years - especially between 2004 and 2006 which was our best crop in 40 years. If anything, the England identity has always been far more about God save the Queen, the 3 Lions/It's coming home, beer, tatoos, and the British bulldog than it has ever been about anything seen on the pitch.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10025 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
We have such an opportunity post the World cup, which is why our form thus far has been so frustrating. We need to really go on a decent run because we can still challenge.
It's been frustrating, but fatigue from last season plus injuries have undoubtedly been a massive factor. I'd be more worried if we'd had an average 2021/22 season, a fully fit squad and a normal mid-august start, but were still looking sluggish.

That's why this unexpected and extended break plus the world cup could turn the season in our favour. What our squad needed more than anything was rest and recovery time, and Jurgen must be delighted that so many of our players aren't going to Qatar. I think it would hurt Trent more to travel and not be involved than to be left out altogether, which is why Southgate should just accept his own managerial/tactical limitations and let him stay with his club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:51 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 06:32:44 am »
Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
Adam Bate

England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years.

Alas, he has found winning over the England manager Gareth Southgate more difficult and the result is that his chances of featuring at the forthcoming World Cup are fading. Omitted from the squad on Monday night, the verdict on his status was plain.

"The other night, we did not need the left-back cover," said Southgate. "Against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead."

Kieran Trippier is a fine player, a title winner with Atletico Madrid who is now impressing at Newcastle. The 32-year-old defender has Southgate's trust and boasts an impressive array of statistics of his own that prove he is capable of contributing to the attacking phase.

And yet, it still feels unsatisfactory. The feeling seems to be that Alexander-Arnold's defensive flaws are so damning that his extraordinary gifts are not enough to make up the shortfall. The conclusion is that a mixed start to the season has not helped.

But this is not really about form. Southgate's doubts about Alexander-Arnold predate a shoddy showing against Manchester United and a nightmare in Naples. He has had only three starts for England since Euro 2020 and none of them have come at right-back.

His travails with England are a new twist on an old trope. While Glenn Hoddle could not be accommodated within the straight lines of a midfield quartet, Alexander-Arnold appears to be an awkward fit for Southgate in either a flat-back four or the wing-back position.

He has introduced us to the concept of the maverick right-back.

The clue to the befuddlement that Alexander-Arnold was causing his international manager came last September when he was given a rare start against Andorra - in midfield. The experiment lasted half a game with Alexander-Arnold left confused by the position.

"That was kind of what went wrong," he acknowledged. "Being in there already, standing in there and then trying to find space rather than going in there unexpectedly and confusing the opposition and just feeling the freedom to drift in there whenever I felt was right."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's heatmap and passing sonar for Liverpool this season



That freedom is harder to grant at international level where the temptation is always there to go with a more perfunctory alternative, a ready-made fit. But the problem with the 'all-round game' argument is that it does not account for the specialist.

Perhaps it is worth recounting some of Alexander-Arnold's numbers so there can be no downplaying the significance of his exclusion. Since the last World Cup, only Kevin De Bruyne has provided more assists in the Premier League or created more chances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats for Liverpool



Alexander-Arnold's total for expected assists is actually higher than De Bruyne - and everyone else. He tops the rankings for successful crosses and chances created from set plays. Elements that can be considered of particular importance in international football.

In this context, bemoaning Alexander-Arnold's weaknesses deserves the same contempt one might regard someone who focuses on Lionel Messi's heading ability or a music critic who takes the time to tell you that Jimi Hendrix was not a whizz on the tuba.

It also brings to mind the selection meeting for an England cricket tour of yesteryear when one of the key decision-makers saw fit to opine of Graham Thorpe, then the country's premier batsman: 'But what does he bring to the team other than runs?'

Jurgen Klopp recognises this instinctively.

Rather than trying to mould him into something that he is not, he has constructed a team that makes the most of his strengths, utilising that very specific skill set for maximum advantage. It has helped Alexander-Arnold be the best that he can be.



Encouraged to roam forwards, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are there to cover for him. Nominally, Alexander-Arnold is a defender but that is not his function in the Liverpool team. Put simply, he is on the pitch to make things happen not to prevent them happening.

It is why he will flourish again in a Liverpool shirt. It is also why there might be no chance to prove Southgate wrong in an England one.

Expect Alexander-Arnold to continue to wow with his passing. He will send in the crosses from high up the pitch on that right flank and he will accumulate the assists. He might even avoid the high-profile defensive errors that have drawn such negative attention.

But he will do so in a role that does not exist with England.

And so a nation distracts itself with talk of whether Brentford's striker should be the back-up option. It explores the relative merits of a gaggle of middling goalkeepers. Meanwhile, this special footballer is likely to find himself on the outside looking in.

A solution dressed up as a problem.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12706837/trent-alexander-arnolds-england-omission-by-gareth-southgate-risks-wasting-a-world-class-talent

Thought this piece from Sky Sports was worth sharing. England's loss is Liverpool's gain.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 06:45:30 am »
Not a bad job, that, from Master Bate. Better than the usual wank from Sky
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 