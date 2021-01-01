All those who are Going to play in 40 degrees heat is going to come back knackered. I hope England go all the way to the final and then lose it.
City might end up with Walker, Stones, Grealish, Phillips and Foden in the England squad, plus most of their key players are in teams that could go far (Ederson, Laporte, Cancelo, Dias, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, Alvarez). If England, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Spain make the latter stages, then City will have a lot of tired players.
Hopefully Trent gets left out altogether rather than messed around. If Southgate thinks Walker, Tripper and James are better for his system, then fine - but don't take Trent to be a bench warmer. He can stay at home and spend 6 weeks relaxing and training with Robbo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip, Ramsay, Ox, Keita, Jones, Elliot, Milner, Carvalho, Diaz and Mo.
Bobby and Thiago are also not guaranteed a call up, so we could almost have a full squad together whilst most of City's are slogging it out in the desert, and Halaand's stuck in Manchester practising shots against Scott Carson.