This could all be a reason NOT to pick trent, in our system he is dynamite with henderson covering him and robertson and in particular salah and mane proving long range passing options. International teams (unless you have 5 if 6 from 1 club side) seems to work best when you rely on pace and people who can beat their man to open sides up, rather than orchestrated combination play, this would benefit walker over trent and perhaps james too. When Southgate says Trippier is better allround, I'm not sure if he in part means his ability to play lb as well as RB



I think it means he doesn't really understand football and footballers, to be honest. Also, Southgate is risk averse, he thinks his defensive set-up will allow England to nick matches 1-0. He may have noticed his side don't really score goals at the minute and can't stop conceding them either. You are not wrong though, he does not see the benefit is Trent's laser-like passing, as he has not encouraged or orchestrated combination play from England's forwards. You don't see England switch the play much, nor do they use long passing to find the likes of Sterling and Kane quickly to create openings. Southgate has concluded he doesn't need Trent's strengths and he prefers others who on the surface don't have his weaknesses.In Gareth's monocrome world TAA's terrific crossing of a football, excellent long-range passing and ability with both feet are not bonuses on a football pitch, neither his ability with a set-piece (direct and indirect).We will await with baited breath to see if Gareth takes Trent to sit around waiting for the inevitable crisis that is surely heading England's way...