Trent Alexander-Arnold

MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9880 on: Today at 04:52:18 pm
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 03:20:46 pm
Southgate is yet another average England manager that does not get the best out of talented players and also sidelines them. Trent would probably start for Brazil, Holland, Belgium, Argentina and many more countries. You can go back to Stan bowels, Glenn hoddle, Chris Waddle, Matthew Le tissier, John Barnes, and many more that were not given enough time by England. I am English but I have no faith in Southgate at all. Totally inept and his in game management is terrible. Bottled a world cup semi final against Croatia, and bottled a euros final at Wembley against Italy. It looks like Trent won't be going to the world cup sadly, for him and the country. But at least he gets a well earned rest. I have always been club over country, and when England get knocked out of the world cup in Qatar, at least Trent won't be associated with the shit show that will follow. England have alot of good attacking talent being wasted again by a manager that got Middlesbrough relegated and also managed to get England relegated in the uefa nations league and England are only the 2nd team not to score from open play in that Mickley mouse tournament, the other country is San Marino, what a joke.
Is it really bottling when the other team is a lot better?
MNAA

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9881 on: Today at 04:54:22 pm
A huge disappointment for Trent. Excellent for us. Nonetheless theres no shame in being excluded from a cowardly Southgate team. Continue to play like that, they may not go very far in Qatar 
Haggis36

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9882 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm
Not really sure why this is such a big story - Southgate didn't fancy him when he was turning in world class performances every week, he's certainly not going to pick him when he's in arguably the poorest form of his career, and Trent will probably know deep down his current levels don't necessarily warrant it.

Honestly, as much as I obviously totally disagree with the Southgate's use of Trent more generally, there's zero merit in playing him right now. He's clearly not in Southgate's plans for the short term - giving him minutes in a dead-rubber against Germany clearly isn't going to suddenly change his mind, and it isn't going to help him learn anything useful for the World Cup, so it would purely be bowing to the media narrative when he's already made a decision. It'll be a shame for Trent if this is indicative of him being dropped from the WC squad altogether, but it was always a possibility and his standing with the NT clearly won't change until the manager does.

It feels like the media are piling onto this particular story because it's an easy narrative in light of a poor run of England performances when in terms of issues with this England side, I'd actually put the Trent vs James vs Walker debate pretty far down the list.
Ocean Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9883 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:52:18 pm
Is it really bottling when the other team is a lot better?

They were better because England under Southgate made them look better then they were. In the euros final we score after 2 minutes then did not have a shot on target for the rest of the game just defend and let Italy attack and attack, And against Croatia Southgate let modric run the 2nd half and so inept with no game management to counter it with quality players on the bench. So yes Southgate did bottle it twice in these tournaments.
Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9884 on: Today at 05:16:38 pm
https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1574411091601510401

Quote
Ignoring Trent Alexander-Arnold is bizarre. Gareth Southgate has failed a special talent.
ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9885 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm
I quite like Southgate and think he has done a far better job with England than the vast majority of those who have gone before him, but I think he has made a rod for his own back with this right-back issue by not making a decision. His argument has been that all four offer different qualities, and he would be right. Walker's recovery pace makes him a great option defensively, plus he can play in a back three. James is not as quick as Walker, but shares the versatility while also being better going forward. Trippier has always performed well for England under Southgate and has been a solid option for him at left-back also. And Trent has been the best right-back in the world for the last three or four seasons.

There is an argument that Southgate can take three if a couple can play more than one position and there are two extra spots in the squad rather than the usual 23. But no one needs four. So if it's Trent who Southgate doesn't fancy then just stop selecting him. It can't be good for him at this point to just constantly be called up but hardly ever used.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9886 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm
Nothing wrong with Southgate as a person, and off the pitch he fits the England managers job perfectly. However, on the pitch he is failing badly, and to not manage to get anywhere near the best from Trent and give up on him shows a huge failing in his management. The incoming sack will be deserved.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9887 on: Today at 05:46:05 pm
Tomori is as strange. With James, England have a player who isnt as good as Alexander-Arnold but is a very good player. England have no centre backs but somebody who is first choice for Milan and playing out of his mind cant get a look in ahead of Harry Maguire.
StevoHimself

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9888 on: Today at 05:47:32 pm
Trent at RWB, James at RCB and Bellingham at RCM should be the easiest parts of that team to pick. I'd actually be pretty interested in seeing Trent play regularly as a RWB in a system that utilises a back three.

Southgate just doesn't have it, and I'm glad that the public perception of him (media friends not withstanding) is starting to turn. Anything less than the QF in the World Cup and I think there might be very serious questions. The closest comparison for me is probably Ole and I actually think Ole's in-game management, which was arguably his biggest weakness, is better than Southgate's.
Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9889 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm
This motherfucker would make Sacchi's AC Milan side look average.
Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9890 on: Today at 06:00:25 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:07:55 pm
A few Journos rightfully calling Southgate out over this.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:38 pm
https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1574411091601510401

I never thought I'd say this but can I hear more from Henry Winter please?
Mighty_Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9891 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:14:13 pm
I'm pretty confident not getting picked by a dinosaur and staying home with the likes of Robbo, Mo and Luis isn't going to cripple him.
You've got to stop looking it it from our point of view. One of the journos said he still turns up to every England training session even though he knows Southgate won't pick him. He cares, don't doubt that. He could easily jack it in and stick with us but he wants it all.

This is why I'm pissed off that he is treated this way, as it's Jurgen who has to pick up the pieces, as he had to last year.
GBF

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9892 on: Today at 06:02:44 pm
We should thanks Southgate for dropping Trent and also leboeuf's comments.

More rest and a good way for Trent to prove them wrong.
alonsoisared

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #9893 on: Today at 06:03:44 pm
To be honest I think it makes sense to leave him out given the style of football that Southgate wants to play. People ask why Maguire constantly gets picked but it's clear he's the kind of backs to the wall type player that tends to look alright in that England set up. He also is a threat from corners which was basically England's only weapon in the last world cup. Trent is one of very few genuinely world class players that England have but he's not going to shine in a defensive minded system.

He didn't fancy him for his team when he was putting in outstanding performances week in week out. He's not going to pick him while we are a shambles at the back and conceding for fun, often from Trent's side.

The best thing that can happen for Trent is Southgate getting sacked and someone with experience managing top players in a positive system coming in. He'll quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet. For now I just hope he doesn't let it get him down and that he can concentrate on improving his form for us, which I'm sure he will.
