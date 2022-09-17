« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9840 on: September 17, 2022, 12:36:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on September 16, 2022, 11:39:39 pm
So much ado about nothing.
At least that had a Hero...
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9841 on: September 17, 2022, 03:44:38 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 16, 2022, 11:29:14 pm
Its remarkable that with all the contributions I make on this forum

Pray tell, Im actually really curious.
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9842 on: September 17, 2022, 06:49:07 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on September 17, 2022, 03:44:38 am
Pray tell, Im actually really curious.

Lol. Touché. Posts. I post. Im not sure whether I contribute much!

Offline -Willo-

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
The levels of criticism regarding his defending is so ridiculous to the point its going the other way now and his defensive abilities are being under rated.

Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 12:19:21 pm
The levels of criticism regarding his defending is so ridiculous to the point its going the other way now and his defensive abilities are being under rated.

The trouble is when he does make errors (which is natural for any young defender), his performance is put under a microscope. The likes of James and Trippier have it far easier as their mistakes are not highlighted time after time. Trent is a victim of his own success. Even some of our fans are buying into it now sadly.
Online Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:29:33 pm
The trouble is when he does make errors (which is natural for any young defender), his performance is put under a microscope. The likes of James and Trippier have it far easier as their mistakes are not highlighted time after time. Trent is a victim of his own success. Even some of our fans are buying into it now sadly.

James played in a far more defensively minded/structured team under Tuchel.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:36:20 pm
James played in a far more defensively minded/structured team under Tuchel.

He still makes errors though and there is never any fuss when he does, or people claiming he is an average defender.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
The stuff with Trent is an agenda rooted in social media, same as the shit Darwin is getting.

Which is why people who say just ignore it when it comes to Twitter (especially) miss the point hugely - it is such a powerful medium, once something catches there, then it grows and spreads through other media to the point where its to late to control it.  And its playing its part in the ruination of this sport at this level.

 
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Best thing he can do in my opinion is take the decision out of Southgate's hands and say that he won't make himself available for selection while he's the manager, or to formally retire from international duty. I'd much rather he has the mid-season break than waste 4 weeks being trained by England, risking injury, and all for absolutely fuck all minutes on the pitch. Takes all the pressure off him and places it all firmly on Southgate when it goes to shit in Qatar and the press are asking why he didn't take Trent to the world cup, because if there was any doubt before this that he was gonna miss out, it's absolutely guaranteed now that he won't make the squad.

And yes, I know that there's the school of thought that it's the pinnacle of a career to play for your country, so I can imagine it's not exactly a simple decision for Trent. But owning it rather than having to react to it will make it a much easier thing to move on from. Got to feel sorry for the lad though, especially when the comically awful slab head somehow manages to make it in to the squad.

And while I'm here, bollocks to Ingerlund.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 01:02:27 pm
Best thing he can do in my opinion is take the decision out of Southgate's hands and say that he won't make himself available for selection while he's the manager, or to formally retire from international duty. I'd much rather he has the mid-season break than waste 4 weeks being trained by England, risking injury, and all for absolutely fuck all minutes on the pitch. Takes all the pressure off him and places it all firmly on Southgate when it goes to shit in Qatar and the press are asking why he didn't take Trent to the world cup, because if there was any doubt before this that he was gonna miss out, it's absolutely guaranteed now that he won't make the squad.

And yes, I know that there's the school of thought that it's the pinnacle of a career to play for your country, so I can imagine it's not exactly a simple decision for Trent. But owning it rather than having to react to it will make it a much easier thing to move on from. Got to feel sorry for the lad though, especially when the comically awful slab head somehow manages to make it in to the squad.

And while I'm here, bollocks to Ingerlund.

Would be great but it's just not going to happen. Even if Trent wanted to do that his life would be made utterly unbearable by the media and every other set of fans in the country.
Online Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 01:16:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:40:18 pm
He still makes errors though and there is never any fuss when he does, or people claiming he is an average defender.

Sure but it's a massive ask to play Trent's role in our system. Particularly when the midfield isn't right. He can't be Maldini and De Bruyne at the same time either.

It's like when people said Alves can't defend at Barca. He was playing as a winger but was the last line of defence for a team that defended on the halfway line.  Of course he'll be caught out but Barca's dominance with the ball was a lot higher than ours. We have a lot more turnovers.

I can understand Walker playing because of his recovery pace but England are so defensively minded anyway. Trent could adapt to a different gameplan but it's pointless playing him with a straitjacket
Online Asam

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:14:16 pm
Would be great but it's just not going to happen. Even if Trent wanted to do that his life would be made utterly unbearable by the media and every other set of fans in the country.

you mean like making up shit about him not being able to defend and then repeating it as nauseum
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm »
Perhaps this may focus him as I feel that he's had one eye (understandably) on the World cup.

Also, given what's going on with the shitshow that is the FA and national team, it's in his best interest to not be caught up in it all as it's an utter disaster.

However, he's a young lad and playing for England must still be a huge ambition for him, no matter what we think of the national team, so on that hand I feel for him, but he deserves better than what he's getting from them.

Online Legs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Trent is better off being away from these dickheads.

Turns up to EVERY squad to be treated like this.

He will be fine he is managed by the best manager out there and that should be good enough.

Agree with Fromola about James its easy to look better when you pay for a rich mans Stoke.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Great news for us.
