Best thing he can do in my opinion is take the decision out of Southgate's hands and say that he won't make himself available for selection while he's the manager, or to formally retire from international duty. I'd much rather he has the mid-season break than waste 4 weeks being trained by England, risking injury, and all for absolutely fuck all minutes on the pitch. Takes all the pressure off him and places it all firmly on Southgate when it goes to shit in Qatar and the press are asking why he didn't take Trent to the world cup, because if there was any doubt before this that he was gonna miss out, it's absolutely guaranteed now that he won't make the squad.



And yes, I know that there's the school of thought that it's the pinnacle of a career to play for your country, so I can imagine it's not exactly a simple decision for Trent. But owning it rather than having to react to it will make it a much easier thing to move on from. Got to feel sorry for the lad though, especially when the comically awful slab head somehow manages to make it in to the squad.



And while I'm here, bollocks to Ingerlund.