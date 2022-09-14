This is such a beautiful post Lastrador. Top marks. There's the reference back to something I said years ago, which I think was a reasonable comment about being influenced by those with more expertise than me and deliberately not trying to pass off other's opinions as my own, as if I'd come to them all by myself. Admittedly it was put in a slightly clumsy manner but it was jumped on as some sort of absurd and ridiculous thing to say. It's clearly had a huge impact on you for which I can only apologise.



Then there's the efforts to paint my contributions as some sort of brainwashed agenda, picking up on things I may or may not have posted in various threads at various points. Thanks for keeping up with my contributions.



Then there's the deliberate refusal to interpret what I meant by 'doesn't impact games' in a fair manner, a manner I would acknowledge as what i intended. Rather you read them in the most hyperbolic fashion possible, in an attempt to make me look silly.



It's top posting, it really is.



I think the last time you directed a comment at me it was about me being 'delighted' that Henderson was injured. This regular sniping does rather beg the question, am I obsessed with how bad I allegedly think Henderson is or are you obsessed with how bad I allegedly think Henderson is?



He doesn't keep the ball anywhere near as much as he should, he doesn't cover others anywhere near as much as he should, he is losing the ball in very costly positions on the pitch (this could be recency bias of course, we've conceded twice this season from him miscontrolling it but I doubt that'll continue), he is failing to track runners as much as he should.

There was nothing fair or well-meaning about your post. It just was a hyperbolic comment with no substance made by a poster with a clear-as-day agenda. A poster who has no views of his own and just parrots other people's ideas, and whose only form of proving a point is pasting up stats. And I'm not obsessed with any part of you or your stolen ideas, you're not worth two seconds of my time. You're just an annoyance, an unavoidable one sadly. Every single match in which Henderson plays in, whether we win, draw or lose, his thread will bump up with a comment from you lambasting him, usually with some generic nonsense, just to spark the subsequent pile-on. And I'm the one who's obsessed? Please.You're a reminder of how so many people nowadays don't try to understand football or have any meaningful discussion. They just push on their agendas and hold on to their bias, with no place to be challenged or proved wrong. Just a deep dive into cynism. They will usually post magnificent generic fluff like "he doesn't impact the game as a number 8 with or without the ball", and when challenged either act as if you're a good faith actor who's unfairly maligned, or conjure any type of contextless stats to prove their point.And I don't need to challenge any of your views about how he doesn't impact the game as a number 8. The post you originally replied to had some of MY THOUGHTS about how he still positively impacts the game as an 8 on the right, even if he had a poor start to the season. Do I think it's his best position nowadays? No, but he still has a positive impact there, even if you are meant to discredit every single contribution from him.These are the kind of points you make that have me convinced that either you don't understand the game or you just repeat other people's ideas. What is your basis to suggest he doesn't "keep the ball anywhere near as much as he should" or "he doesn't cover others anywhere near as much as he should"? What level of keeping the ball and covering should he do to be sufficient? I don't see any problems with his covering or him keeping possession this season. Those two errors you mentioned, one was a bad pass, yes, an error he rarely makes. The other was a botched interception, which he botched because he had to overstretch. Not really a case of him losing possession of a dangerous possession, as he never had possession of the ball, to begin with. That goal had several errors from several players, some of which were more fundamental errors like Trent's bad pass or Fabinho going to press when he was covering Virgil, than a botched interception product of what was probably an injured hammy, as we later found out. But the fact that you chose to blame Henderson for that goal, over all the rest, just speaks volumes, doesn't it?