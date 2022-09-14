Has there ever been a defender more debated and scrutinised by fans or the media than Trent?
He'll make mistakes sometimes and hit patches of bad form, but it all needs a massive dose of context when making any judgement.
Firstly, he is 23 and has had a meteoric rise from Academy player to arguably the best RB in world football in only 4 years. He's also a local lad upon which we heap far more expectation than many other players. That is all a huge responsibility for such a young man, who has been performing at an elite level since he was 19.
Secondly, I can't think of any defender who has ever been expected to do so much. He defends, he attacks, he creates, he's a goal threat, he takes corners, takes free kicks, can play in midfield, can play on the opposite flank, and gets up and down the pitch more than most defenders in Europe.
If he gets caught out occasionally or outmuscled, then that is the price we pay for all the good stuff. All the defensive greats also got caught out of position, or outmuscled by a physical attacker, or had the occasional bad spell, but I don't recall the same level of criticism or scrutiny. Every player needs to be held to high standards, but with Trent I think many often overlook his age, the multiple roles he plays, and the expectations he carries.
Consistency comes with experience, and experience comes with age. He could be playing with us for another 10 years, and I personally prefer to enjoy watching him play, and enjoy being blessed with such a generational talent rather than nit-picking an occasional defensive lapse or being out of position - many of which are an indirect result of the ridiculous amount of roles he plays in our team.