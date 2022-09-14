Henderson is one of the hardest working and tactically astute players in the squad. Elliott doesn't have the same engine and defensive awareness but he has other strengths Henderson doesn't. If Henderson or Keita was available I don't think Elliott would be starting this game. We still have 8 out injured so I don't think it's a deliberate change.



This is one thing the "Henderson can't play as a number 8" detractors don't understand. It's not only about the offensive part, although it's not like Harvey is creating much on that aspect, or ball retention and dribbling ability. For all his limitations, I think we are really missing the work rate and understanding Henderson had with Trent and Salah, when he played as an 8 on the right. He knows when to get wide to give Mo space to cut in. Where and when Trent likes the ball played to him, to play his crosses and long passes. He mostly covered Trent well defensively. Some blamed Hendo for some of the goals early last season, but I felt as the season progressed he did a far better job there.Btw, I've heard someone say over here Elliot and Henderson have about the same defensive output in terms of numbers, which honestly had my head shaking for a while. I don't know how the tackles and interceptions numbers compare between the two, and I frankly don't care. Defence is much more nuanced than just tackles and interceptions. If someone honestly believes that Henderson and Elliot have the same defensive impact, then they don't know anything about football.While I think Elliot has done well individually, I think his inclusion on that RCM has kind of disrupted our right side dynamic, just because of his strength and weakness as a player, and it's no wonder Salah and Trent's output and performance have suffered. I think if Harvey was scoring or assisting every other game, coupled with all the other things he brings to the table, you could make a case that his inclusion there has improved us as a team, but overall I don't think his level of performance is enough to warrant worse returns from Mo and Trent. I still love Elliot as a player and think he has a bright future here, but I don't think he impacts the game as much as we need him right now. He will in time though.