I would just invite you all to keep your eye on Trent in the build up to the Blind headed chance. Not great and it happens pretty much every match.

Mentally his concentration and focus is at times poor.... even when playing well.



I hope Klopp knows what to do with him long-term



He is one of few modern players I can think of who would benefit from playing in a traditional 4-4-2. He would play wide right midfield of course.



This is an honest question to those of you who have played some back.



Seems to me that for their goal, TAA let him run past intentionally, thinking that would put him offside. Should he have known where our deepest defender was, even with his back to the other three backs? Is there a coordinated signal or trigger for the backs to hold a line? I feel TAA could easily have run that pass down if he needed to, but that he was trying for the offside.



Certainly, he's not been great this season and has been responsible for some shocking goals, but this one it seems he has a logical defense of his choice of letting the man run past him.



On a positive note, was great to see him making so many progressive (accurate) passes and threatening runs forward. Those have been missing of late.



Yeah its not great watching - hes not quick enough in getting back, looks leggy and then through no fault of his own he has two players he could potentially mark, but he gets drawn to the ball rather than looking for the run and ends up kind of double-marking Matips man whilst not getting anywhere near enough to him either. It makes for painful viewing. Hes oddly one of Liverpools finest players of the last 25 years but also needs to either go back to basics or the coaches have a radical rethink of what theyre asking him to do. Because theres no way you give a right back a free role and transition to a lopsided 3 in defence with no covering midfielder. If that is the instruction were executing it perfectly and being punished adequately for it.Was an attacking midfielder at a reasonable level but player a lot of right and left back when covering injuries - we play a high line so theres obviously some sort of trigger for moving forward and it seems to be using Virgil as the deepest to pivot the forward movement off and run back if the trap doesnt work, but our high line is not an offside trap in the traditional sense of hold a straight line, every moves forward when the ball is played. We dont play with that shape and realistically speaking, todays goal was not one of not recognising when to play for the offside, because the oppositions starting position was too advanced with too much of the play ahead of them to ever justify trying a risk strategy such as an offside that close to goal.I think Trent lacks defensive awareness when hes not on form and that was the main issue. Trent simply didnt track his runner effectively and got dragged out of position. Its almost like In every scenario all he wants is to get forward and he always inevitably thinks well win the ball and the worst cant happen.