Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 12, 2022, 12:57:43 pm
I don't like the word arrogance for Trent it's too coarse, I'd probably go with nonchalant on occasion if we had to use big words. He will come good though, I don't think anyone doubts that do they?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 12, 2022, 09:06:17 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on September 12, 2022, 12:08:57 am
Don't make me laugh- racism? Do you even know who I am?

You come across as insecure- get over the tired racism card. If you can't posit a sound counter-argument then shut up and don't comment

you picked two of the most random mixed race players to make a point about another one. you could literally have picked 100s of others who didnt  fulfill their potential due to arrogance. fair enough if you didnt mean it that way but thats what jumped out to me from your post.

i already made my point about Trent Alexander Arnold earlier in the thread.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
Every point about how he plays has probably been made. But we have to realise that he just can't be relied on to be a defender now. That's either by design or his form has just dropped off a cliff

Finding himself in central midfield at times is just crazy and his passing is starting to really let him down.

If it's by design then he is not responsible for the goal because Berghuisis not the player he's supposed to be tracking back for. But if he is supposed to be defending that area of the pitch then he's lazy tracking back and responsible for their goal
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
Every point about how he plays has probably been made. But we have to realise that he just can't be relied on to be a defender now. That's either by design or his form has just dropped off a cliff

Finding himself in central midfield at times is just crazy and his passing is starting to really let him down.

If it's by design then he is not responsible for the goal because Berghuisis not the player he's supposed to be tracking back for. But if he is supposed to be defending that area of the pitch then he's lazy tracking back and responsible for their goal

I thought his passing was good. Also if he is going to be given freedom then some fucker needs to cover him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
Needs a midfielder who is capable of supporting him on the right. Thiago helped Tsimikas out a number of times, Elliott can't defend. He's had Henderson on his side for 5 years, Elliott is a huge drop-off defensively.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
The fact he's on the end of a ball played from VVD which he receives on the byline says everything about the positions he's being asked to take up this season.

You couple that with the lack of midfielder dropping into his position and he's being asked to do twice the work with half the cover.

Not every lapse comes from this scenario directly but you'd forgive him for probably being shattered and drained from having to play a position never before seen in football.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
Needs a midfielder who is capable of supporting him on the right. Thiago helped Tsimikas out a number of times, Elliott can't defend. He's had Henderson on his side for 5 years, Elliott is a huge drop-off defensively.

Yes, Harvey has bags of energy and skill but he has little physical presence and has yet to develop an understanding of the defensive side of the game. I guess Naby would be in there if he was fit, I wonder if Carvalho might get a game or two on that side?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Really susceptible to a ball in behind and needs a young Hendo/ Millie type with the ability to read those attacking runs. Otherwise we'll keep conceding the same goal.
That runner in behind tonight is tracked by one of those type players. Matip doesn't sell himself covering Trent and VVD doesn't end up marking two players. Easy win for us.

Was really good defending one on one tonight mind you. Good going forward too.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm
He needs serious competition like Robbo (Ramsay is a kid).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm
Time to move him to the right side of the midfield three, and put Joe Gomez at RB.  Matip is the better CB right now, Trent is much more similar to how Hendo has played the right-sided 8 for the last few years, and Gomez is defensively stronger at RB.  For what we have right now in terms of player availability, it feels like the right answer. 

Gomez Matip Van Dijk Robbo/Kostas
Trent Fab Thiago
Some sort of front 3

Feels like that's the best use of Trent to me right now (not that I know more than Jurgen does!!!)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm
I will never understand this new Mo/Trent dynamic. It is like we want to nullify them both in the most efficient manner.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
The fact he's on the end of a ball played from VVD which he receives on the byline says everything about the positions he's being asked to take up this season.

You couple that with the lack of midfielder dropping into his position and he's being asked to do twice the work with half the cover.

Not every lapse comes from this scenario directly but you'd forgive him for probably being shattered and drained from having to play a position never before seen in football.

Well said.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Tactically, positionally and physically. He's not making any sense and we are conceding goals because of it. Hope we fix it.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm
I will never understand this new Mo/Trent dynamic. It is like we want to nullify them both in the most efficient manner.


Isn't the issue, though, that having a left-footed right-sided midfielder means that the ball comes inside from there and forces Mo further wide.  Mo further wide gets in the way of Trent.  I feel like we are sacrificing two of our generational talents (Mo/Trent) to get Harvey into the side.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm

Not every lapse comes from this scenario directly but you'd forgive him for probably being shattered and drained from having to play a position never before seen in football.

A very good point. If he's being instructed to do this I bet he's emotionally exhausted. I get tired trying to figure out what the fuck is going on just watching it. He was our forward breaking attacker from that ball from VVD, further ahead than anyone. It's genuinely like he's told 'go anywhere....but also play right back'. Feels like we need to revert to being a bit more basic with him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm
Some of the positions hes taking up though, I refuse to believe its instruction. Being the most advanced wide outlet for a long ball is one thing when the opposition is in transition trying to take their shape - but in a recent game Ive seen him overlap Luis Diaz and go beyond Firmino to ask for a ball to be fed for him beyond the full back into the left wing position, creating a scenario where we had 4 players in one sixth of the pitch and only one player in the entire right third. Theres no way wed ask him to do something so cavalier, so risky. The potential upside was so low-percentage compared to the risks involved that I cant believe anyone would ask it of him.

If you ask me, hes clearly been given instruction to get beyond Mo and try to advance the play. What I cant fathom is that hes being told to drop into left midfield, centre midfield, striker, attacking midfielder, winger. Because were seeing him in these locations far more than we are right back. We need to either go back to basics and have him play as more of a conventional attacking right back - or as one player suggested - Beardsley4ever - use training to assess whether he can be trusted as the covering 8. Certainly hes technically better than players whove played that role competently for us before.

I get the feeling hes a touch confused at the instructions and the coaching team arent necessarily making it fully clear what they want and hes not understanding it so theyre at odds on whats expected and whats delivered. He cant be relied upon to be the chief creator unless you get a shuttling 8 that can plug a gap and is super-receptive to potential transitions.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
This is an honest question to those of you who have played some back.

Seems to me that for their goal, TAA let him run past intentionally, thinking that would put him offside.  Should he have known where our deepest defender was, even with his back to the other three backs?  Is there a coordinated signal or trigger for the backs to hold a line?  I feel TAA could easily have run that pass down if he needed to, but that he was trying for the offside. 

Certainly, he's not been great this season and has been responsible for some shocking goals, but this one it seems he has a logical defense of his choice of letting the man run past him.

On a positive note, was great to see him making so many progressive (accurate) passes and threatening runs forward.  Those have been missing of late.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:14:55 pm
He has no business getting on the end of that ball by Virgil. Have absolutely no clue what's going through his mind when he's taking up some of the positions he is this season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
This is an honest question to those of you who have played some back.

Seems to me that for their goal, TAA let him run past intentionally, thinking that would put him offside.  Should he have known where our deepest defender was, even with his back to the other three backs?  Is there a coordinated signal or trigger for the backs to hold a line?  I feel TAA could easily have run that pass down if he needed to, but that he was trying for the offside. 

Certainly, he's not been great this season and has been responsible for some shocking goals, but this one it seems he has a logical defense of his choice of letting the man run past him.

On a positive note, was great to see him making so many progressive (accurate) passes and threatening runs forward.  Those have been missing of late.
He has to watch the ball there, he cant drop out of shape. Elliott need to help track the run better or commutate that it happening and cover that space. It good pass by the LB too. There was no MF cover by Elliott or Fabinho for the cutback either.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
I would just invite you all to keep your eye on Trent in the build up to the Blind headed chance. Not great and it happens pretty much every match.
Mentally his concentration and focus is at times poor.... even when playing well.

I hope Klopp knows what to do with him long-term

He is one of few modern players I can think of who would benefit from playing in a traditional 4-4-2. He would play wide right midfield of course.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
Quote from: MosDefKop on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
I would just invite you all to keep your eye on Trent in the build up to the Blind headed chance. Not great and it happens pretty much every match.
Mentally his concentration and focus is at times poor.... even when playing well.

I hope Klopp knows what to do with him long-term

He is one of few modern players I can think of who would benefit from playing in a traditional 4-4-2. He would play wide right midfield of course.
Thankfully Blind put it wide. I agree that he needs to be moved to another position.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:24:49 pm
Quote from: MosDefKop on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
I would just invite you all to keep your eye on Trent in the build up to the Blind headed chance. Not great and it happens pretty much every match.
Mentally his concentration and focus is at times poor.... even when playing well.

I hope Klopp knows what to do with him long-term

He is one of few modern players I can think of who would benefit from playing in a traditional 4-4-2. He would play wide right midfield of course.
Yeah its not great watching - hes not quick enough in getting back, looks leggy and then through no fault of his own he has two players he could potentially mark, but he gets drawn to the ball rather than looking for the run and ends up kind of double-marking Matips man whilst not getting anywhere near enough to him either. It makes for painful viewing. Hes oddly one of Liverpools finest players of the last 25 years but also needs to either go back to basics or the coaches have a radical rethink of what theyre asking him to do. Because theres no way you give a right back a free role and transition to a lopsided 3 in defence with no covering midfielder. If that is the instruction were executing it perfectly and being punished adequately for it.

Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
This is an honest question to those of you who have played some back.

Seems to me that for their goal, TAA let him run past intentionally, thinking that would put him offside.  Should he have known where our deepest defender was, even with his back to the other three backs?  Is there a coordinated signal or trigger for the backs to hold a line?  I feel TAA could easily have run that pass down if he needed to, but that he was trying for the offside. 

Certainly, he's not been great this season and has been responsible for some shocking goals, but this one it seems he has a logical defense of his choice of letting the man run past him.

On a positive note, was great to see him making so many progressive (accurate) passes and threatening runs forward.  Those have been missing of late.
Was an attacking midfielder at a reasonable level but player a lot of right and left back when covering injuries - we play a high line so theres obviously some sort of trigger for moving forward and it seems to be using Virgil as the deepest to pivot the forward movement off and run back if the trap doesnt work, but our high line is not an offside trap in the traditional sense of hold a straight line, every moves forward when the ball is played. We dont play with that shape and realistically speaking, todays goal was not one of not recognising when to play for the offside, because the oppositions starting position was too advanced with too much of the play ahead of them to ever justify trying a risk strategy such as an offside that close to goal.

I think Trent lacks defensive awareness when hes not on form and that was the main issue. Trent simply didnt track his runner effectively and got dragged out of position. Its almost like In every scenario all he wants is to get forward and he always inevitably thinks well win the ball and the worst cant happen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
I actually thought he played quite well on the whole

*legs it*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
I actually thought he played quite well on the whole

*legs it*

Yeah, I thought his passing was really good.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
For the goal he got fuck all protection from Elliott and Salah. If you watch the replay from the high up camera angle you see Ajax have four attackers on their left up against Trent and Matip. Elliott and Salah are ball watching leaving Trent very exposed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm
Like others have said, I just dont understand a lot of the positions he takes up and some of the runs hes making. Genuinely baffling stuff. I miss him being a dominant right back and linking up well with Mo in the final third, not whatever the hell this jack of all trades master of none position is. Whatever hes being asked to do is hurting him, Mo and the team. Im not sure what Klopp and his coaching staff are thinking. Just feels like galaxy brain stuff.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
Thankfully Blind put it wide. I agree that he needs to be moved to another position.

Why move the best rb in Europe to an unknown position?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
Trent when on form is up there as one of our best players. Think since hes broke through the team, whenever hes off form, it seems like our form dips as well and whenever hes on form, the full team seems to play well as a result too since he creates so many chances.

I think his role is being complicated a bit much. Hes being asked to play like cancelo but we dont have the midfielders like city to be able to play him that way. We need to get him back out wide and get salah to drift in more. The way the 2 of them are playing currently makes no sense at all. Its like their roles have been reversed and its affecting both of them.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
He is 23 and won every trophy on offer. If he is having a dip then so be it. However the team have been shit so these things tend to coincide.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Why move the best rb in Europe to an unknown position?
Because he has been very poor defensively (his primary duty) lately and teams are clearly targeting him. An ideal scenario would be for him to sit out a game or two like Robbo at times.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm
Time to move him to the right side of the midfield three, and put Joe Gomez at RB.  Matip is the better CB right now, Trent is much more similar to how Hendo has played the right-sided 8 for the last few years, and Gomez is defensively stronger at RB.  For what we have right now in terms of player availability, it feels like the right answer. 

Gomez Matip Van Dijk Robbo/Kostas
Trent Fab Thiago
Some sort of front 3

Feels like that's the best use of Trent to me right now (not that I know more than Jurgen does!!!)

For the first time ever, I found myself thinking the same thing tonight. I know he must be attacking to instruction and that it is a calculated gamble (a cheat that nearly came off). Thought he passed well, defended well except for 2 occasions (which could have been fatal), was excellent in tackles and interceptions and good going forward. Problem is that teams are preparing and focussing exclusively and extensively on exploiting the space he leaves. So, either get someone in the team to dovetail and cover for him or put in a right fullback and leave Trent roam as he does. I really think it would be worth trying out. Maybe for the last 20 in a game we are winning comfortably, (when are we next playing bournemouth ?).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
Thought he did good tonight, won most of his 1v1s. Didnt get enough protection from Elliot or salah for their goal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
Reminds me somewhat of Gerrard as a CM, it might just be a great move to have him play as an 8. You just know he'll score loads of goals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
He always had midfielders covering him, he has been a "false rightback" if we can call him that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:00:39 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm
Like others have said, I just dont understand a lot of the positions he takes up and some of the runs hes making. Genuinely baffling stuff. I miss him being a dominant right back and linking up well with Mo in the final third, not whatever the hell this jack of all trades master of none position is. Whatever hes being asked to do is hurting him, Mo and the team. Im not sure what Klopp and his coaching staff are thinking. Just feels like galaxy brain stuff.

Is that tactics? Really frustrated me too but I dont think it as on Trent
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:03:06 am
His contribution overall was very good, but I'm struggling with watching oppo players ghost past him. He was in a good position for their goal but got beaten very easily and never tried to get back quicker. He's got to be doing better there.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:04:07 am
He will look much better with a proper cm playing in his side. Trent just needs some time off and will be rejuvenated after the WC break. Dont see him playing in the WC.
