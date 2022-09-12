Some of the positions hes taking up though, I refuse to believe its instruction. Being the most advanced wide outlet for a long ball is one thing when the opposition is in transition trying to take their shape - but in a recent game Ive seen him overlap Luis Diaz and go beyond Firmino to ask for a ball to be fed for him beyond the full back into the left wing position, creating a scenario where we had 4 players in one sixth of the pitch and only one player in the entire right third. Theres no way wed ask him to do something so cavalier, so risky. The potential upside was so low-percentage compared to the risks involved that I cant believe anyone would ask it of him.
If you ask me, hes clearly been given instruction to get beyond Mo and try to advance the play. What I cant fathom is that hes being told to drop into left midfield, centre midfield, striker, attacking midfielder, winger. Because were seeing him in these locations far more than we are right back. We need to either go back to basics and have him play as more of a conventional attacking right back - or as one player suggested - Beardsley4ever - use training to assess whether he can be trusted as the covering 8. Certainly hes technically better than players whove played that role competently for us before.
I get the feeling hes a touch confused at the instructions and the coaching team arent necessarily making it fully clear what they want and hes not understanding it so theyre at odds on whats expected and whats delivered. He cant be relied upon to be the chief creator unless you get a shuttling 8 that can plug a gap and is super-receptive to potential transitions.